This Charlotte cake shop offers a sweet opportunity for students with disabilities

Cakeable Charlotte started in 2019 as a nonprofit organization providing job training and employment opportunities for individuals with mental and physical disabilities.

Renee and John Ratcliffe are on a mission to help individuals with special needs transition into adulthood. The Charlotte couple started the nonprofit Cakeable Charlotte in 2019 to provide individuals with mental and physical disabilities job training and employment opportunities.

A former special needs teacher and longtime advocate for those with disabilities, Renee Ratcliffe saw an opportunity to combine her professional expertise with her love of baking. At Cakable, individuals are given the opportunity to learn and practice job skills that are important not just in the baking industry but across jobs.

“Our students learn everything from kitchen and baking skills to inventory management, packaging and sales,” Renee Ratcliff said. “Not all students dream of being a baker, so we are teaching them soft job skills that are transferable and help give them a sense of independence and confidence in themselves and their abilities.”

Sweet connections

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the kitchen Cakeables had planned to use at a local church was shut down. Initially, the Ratcliffs had students come to their home to bake when it was safe to do so, but an unexpected door opened in the summer of 2020.

Jossie Lukacik at Sweet Spot Studio was unable to offer baking classes due to COVID-19 restrictions and began renting kitchen space at her studio. She offered use of the space to the Cakeable team, and the team has called the studio home ever since.

“It’s wonderful to have such an inclusive environment to work in at Sweet Spot. In many programs for those with special needs, everyone looks like them. But in this space they feel like they are a part of the greater community, and it really gives them confidence,” Renee Ratcliff said.

Renee Ratcliffe, a former special needs teacher, saw an opportunity to combine her professional expertise with her love of baking and created Cakeable. Courtesy of Cakeable Charlotte

Cakeable currently has six students who work one to three days per week. Those wishing to join the crew can join the waitlist by emailing hello@cakeablecharlotte.com.

The closure of Farmhouse Bakery, formerly the Bread Basket, brought another surprise gift to Cakeable. “Patty Collins has a heart for people with disabilities and when her bakery closed, she gave us its entire inventory — all of the equipment, all of the supplies and her spot at the Kings Drive Farmers Market,” Renee Ratcliff said. “Unexpected blessings are really what have made this happen.”

Cakeable relies on donations, and volunteer opportunities are available. Courtesy of Cakeable

The organization relies on donations and volunteers to continue its mission. Opportunities to purchase items from Cakeable’s Amazon “Build our Bakery” wish list, as well as link Cakeable through Amazon Smile are available on its website. Volunteer opportunities both behind the scenes and with students are available by emailing hello@cakeablecharlotte.com.

After receiving a recent donation, one student expressed her gratitude in a note that says it all, “Thank you for the ingredients. I love that I’m worth it.”

Besides baking experience, Cakeable also teaches soft job skills that are transferable to other jobs. Courtesy of Cakeable

Get our newsletter Sign up now to get CharlotteFive in your inbox daily.