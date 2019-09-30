25 not-to-be-missed food and drink spots this October

Photo by Stefanie Haviv NC Red's Ginny From the Block

Fall has arrived in the Queen City if you go by the calendar and not the temperature outside. Although it’s not sweater weather yet, food and beverage options in Charlotte are transitioning to cozy and warm flavors and textures.

As the days get shorter, Charlotte restaurants, breweries and bars are debuting new menu options and collaborating on events. October has such food holiday designations as national pumpkin, apple and caramel month. You can expect to taste the flavors throughout the month.

A few restaurants are also opening in October, including Bossy Beulah’s Chicken Shack. Jim Noble’s latest concept, named after his great aunt, Beulah, will open at 2200 Freedom Drive next to Noble Smoke. Expect a simple menu of fried chicken sandwiches, sides and a couple of house beverage options.

Here are 25 other places to eat and drink, along with some of the new things you should try this month. Also, mark your calendar for some, or all, of the food-focused events highlighted below for this month. (If prices are not listed, they are not yet available.)

Multiple locations

New menu items and beverages for that fall include:

French Macarons : Green apple, spiced pumpkin, s’mores, carrot cake, brown butter pecan, caramel popcorn and cookie butter

: Green apple, spiced pumpkin, s’mores, carrot cake, brown butter pecan, caramel popcorn and cookie butter Apple Streusel Tart and Pumpkin Tart

and S’mores Éclair made with Pâte à choux filled with chocolate pastry cream topped with meringue, graham cracker pieces and miniature marshmallow

made with Pâte à choux filled with chocolate pastry cream topped with meringue, graham cracker pieces and miniature marshmallow Sweet Potato Pecan Layered Torte made with spiced pâte sucrée, sweet potato pie layer, pecan filling and caramel glaze topped with toasted meringue, gold pecan and miniature marshmallows

made with spiced pâte sucrée, sweet potato pie layer, pecan filling and caramel glaze topped with toasted meringue, gold pecan and miniature marshmallows Spiced Pumpkin Danish is a take on the classic danish filled with spiced pumpkin, cream cheese and topped with pumpkin seeds

is a take on the classic danish filled with spiced pumpkin, cream cheese and topped with pumpkin seeds Sweet Potato, Lentil + Feta Salad is a mixed greens salad with roasted sweet potatoes, lentils, carrots, red onion and feta cheese with pomegranate raspberry vinaigrette

is a mixed greens salad with roasted sweet potatoes, lentils, carrots, red onion and feta cheese with pomegranate raspberry vinaigrette Butternut Squash Soup (V + GF) is made with vegetable stock, butternut squash purée, onions, carrots, garlic, apples, caraway seeds and thyme

is made with vegetable stock, butternut squash purée, onions, carrots, garlic, apples, caraway seeds and thyme Pumpkin Chai Café Crème is a drink made with pumpkin white chocolate sauce, espresso and milk topped with whipped cream and chai spice

is a drink made with pumpkin white chocolate sauce, espresso and milk topped with whipped cream and chai spice Salted Caramel Apple Cider is spiced syrup, steamed apple juice, topped with whipped cream, caramel sauce and sea salt

Two new year-round menu items are also launching this month.

‘This + That’ Cookie , which is made from potato chips, pretzels, graham crackers, coffee, oats and brownie pieces

, which is made from potato chips, pretzels, graham crackers, coffee, oats and brownie pieces Roast Beef + Caramelized Onion Sandwich is made with roast beef, caramelized onions, Looking Glass Creamery “chocolate lab” cheese with horseradish aioli on a baguette

340 E. 16th St.

Located in Optimist Hall, Bao + Broth has recently added a lemongrass chicken sausage bao, as well as a spicy pork and chicken ramen option.

3920 Sharon Road, Suite 160

Bar Marcel is now open for brunch on Saturdays and Sundays beginning at 10 a.m.

The Stuzzichini (“small plates”) portion of the menu includes Daily Scones, Duck Confit Crepe and Tuna Tartare. For those in the mood for breakfast, selections include Croque Madame with ham, egg, brioche and mornay; Omelet Florentine with peppers, spinach and gruyere; and Spanish Tortilla with chorizo, cilantro, potatoes, onion and manchego.

101 W. Worthington Ave., Suite 110

Barcelona Wine Bar is now offering brunch served on Sundays from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

1508 S. Mint St.

Courtesy of Bardo<br>Black cod served with eggplant, cherry peppers and ponzu

Bardo is adding two menu items for the month of October, as well as continuing to offer its 20% off of food deal when you sit at the bar on Mondays and Tuesdays.

The first new item is made with onion, burrata, truffle and thyme. The second is a black cod served with eggplant, cherry peppers and ponzu.

4001-A Yancey Road

Courtesy of Brewers at 4001 Yancey<br>Smoked Chicken Pot Pie

The Brewers at 4001 Yancey are introducing new fall menu items, as well as rolling out its new Sunday brunch buffet.

Fall menu items include:

Apple Cheddar Hushpuppies

Curried White Bean Dip

Vegan Italian Sausage

French Onion Bacon Grilled Cheese

Smoked Chicken Pot Pie

Build Your Own Bowl (choose 1 Protein, 1 Sauce and 3 Grains/Veggies)

Brussels Sprout pizza is back by popular demand

The Sunday brunch buffet is from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. and for $19 per person includes a build your own Bloody Mary and Mimosa Bar. Buffet items include:

Build your own corned beef hash

Southern cornmeal pancakes

Bacon egg and cheese frittata

House smoked salmon pizza

Individual “eggs benedict”

N.C. shrimp and grits

Bagel and biscuit bar

Pastries and muffins

Seasonal fruit

4310 Sharon Road, Suite W01

Bulla Gastrobar Charlotte has launched their fall menu this month, which will include the following new dishes:

Carpaccio de Salmon

Lacon a la Gallega

Butternut Squash Soup

Tomatillo Hummus

Pumpkin Creme Brûlée

White Wine Sangria

Paloma

933 Louise Ave., Suite 105

Catawba Brewing Co. is releasing three beers this month.

On Oct. 19, Catawba Brewing will be releasing the Lost Colony Hazy Double IPA, which is the fifth release in its Cloud Cover Series and is a New England Style Double IPA with a tropical vibe and an 8.5% ABV punch. They will also be releasing BA #7: Belgian Dark Strong Ale w/ Cherries an Abbey-style Grand Cru aged for 12 months in Kentucky bourbon barrels and conditioned on Bing cherries. This bad boy is 10.1% ABV.

Their third beer to be released during the month of October is the Zombie A-POG-alypse, a spin-off of Catawba’s flagship White Zombie is a Belgian-style Witbier and will be released on Oct. 24. POG stands for passion fruit, orange and guava and comes in at 5.1% ABV. Catawba will donate $1 per pint purchased of Zombie A-POG-alypse to the Charlotte Coat Drive, which benefits the Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte.

300 E. Tremont Avenue

Dilworth Tasting Room is now offering brunch. In addition to brunch, they will be launching a new fall cocktail menu, as well as updating their regular menu. Brunch will be served Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Brunch items include:

Shrimp & Grits

Chicken & Waffles

Breakfast Burrito

Parfait

Not Yo Mama’s Skillet Cornbread

Multiple locations

This month, it’s all about the pumpkin.

Pumpkin flavored coffee: Dunkin’s pumpkin flavor swirl is available in its hot or iced coffee, Cold Brew, espresso drinks, frozen coffee and frozen chocolate.

Dunkin’s pumpkin flavor swirl is available in its hot or iced coffee, Cold Brew, espresso drinks, frozen coffee and frozen chocolate. Pumpkin flavored donuts, MUNCHKINS® and muffins

Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Signature Latte is available hot or iced and features pumpkin and cinnamon flavors, topped with whipped cream, a caramel drizzle and cinnamon sugar topping.

In addition to its pumpkin offerings, Dunkin’ is also debuting new breakfast burrito bowl flavors (chorizo and fire-roasted veggie). And the Apple Cider Donut and MUNCHKINS® will make an appearance this month.

135 Levine Avenue of the Arts #100

LunahZon Photography

This month, BK and the Clams, as the bar team at Fin & Fino is affectionately known, is introducing a new cocktail menu. All cocktail names are in honor of their favorite grandmas.

127 N. Tryon St., Suite 8

Courtesy of 5Church

5Church is introducing a new cocktail during the month of October. The Ready Orgeat is made with vodka, strawberry, lemon, mint and orgeat.

131 N. Main S., Davidson

Kindred is releasing a new lunch menu this month.

A few menu highlights include:

Crispy Clam Lettuce Wraps with root vegetable coleslaw, tobiko and cilantro

with root vegetable coleslaw, tobiko and cilantro Pickle-Brined Grilled Quail Salad with green papaya, Napa cabbage, peanut, chile and lime

with green papaya, Napa cabbage, peanut, chile and lime Baked Egg & Crispy Rice with mushroom, Thai basil, onion and crunchy chile oil

with mushroom, Thai basil, onion and crunchy chile oil Falafel with hummus, cilantro, yogurt, cucumber on naan

with hummus, cilantro, yogurt, cucumber on naan Mahi Mahi Al Pastor Sandwich with sauce gribiche and Bibb lettuce

Multiple locations

This month, the SouthPark and the Plaza Midwood locations of Legion Brewing are introducing new menu items.

SouthPark will debut dishes such as the Way South of New England Crab Roll (jumbo lump crab salad with avocado and citrus on a toasted potato roll), a Harvest Bowl (wild rice, shredded kale, apples, sweet potatoes, roasted chicken, local goat cheese, toasted almonds, balsamic vinaigrette), Grilled Octopus with fingerling potatoes and chorizo sausage with arugula, romesco and a lemon vinaigrette, and a Slainte Chocolate Cupcake with chocolate whiskey filling and buttercream icing.

Plaza Midwood will introduce menu items such as the Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich, the Cuban and Carribean Salmon Patty Burger and the Trifle dessert (gingerbread & roasted pear layered with cherry stout Chantilly cream).

601 S Kings Drive, Suite #AA

Mama Ricotta’s is debuting a new fall menu this month.

Organic Spaghetti with Wagyu Meatballs

Shrimp and Mussels Fra Diavolo

Mussels Appetizer

Lemon Yogurt Caesar Salad

Seared Scallops with Caccio e pepe risotto

Multiple locations

Just in time for football season, Midwood Smokehouse is now serving gameday wings Only available on weekends during football season, the wings are vinegary and combine the flavors of NC barbecue and a good old fashioned tailgating wing.

1205 Thomas Ave.

Courtesy of Stefanie Haviv<br>The Shrubbery

NC Red is rolling out an updated cocktail list for October.

Hen Of The Midwood is made with George Dickle Rye, lime juice, orange-flower water, ginger syrup and candied ginger. ($11)

is made with George Dickle Rye, lime juice, orange-flower water, ginger syrup and candied ginger. ($11) Sconnesso Amore is Cardinal Barrel Aged Gin, Aperol, Oleo Saccharum, Sprezza Rosso and dehydrated orange. ($13)

is Cardinal Barrel Aged Gin, Aperol, Oleo Saccharum, Sprezza Rosso and dehydrated orange. ($13) The Shrubbery is made with Deep Eddies Lemon, pineapple shrub, green Chartreuse, sage and a flower petal ice cube. ($11)

is made with Deep Eddies Lemon, pineapple shrub, green Chartreuse, sage and a flower petal ice cube. ($11) Borracha Michelada is made with Lunazul Blanco, clamato, PBR, Old Bay, roasted pepper and finished with a lime wheel. ($8)

is made with Lunazul Blanco, clamato, PBR, Old Bay, roasted pepper and finished with a lime wheel. ($8) Paint Me Like One of Your French Girls is made with 99 Mangoes, sparkling Rosé and finished with a lemon wheel. ($9)

is made with 99 Mangoes, sparkling Rosé and finished with a lemon wheel. ($9) 85 BPM is made with Rock & Rye, Fernet Branca Spritz, Sprezzo Blanco and a dehydrated lemon wheel. ($12)

is made with Rock & Rye, Fernet Branca Spritz, Sprezzo Blanco and a dehydrated lemon wheel. ($12) The Hawthorne Hurricane is Kracken, Pama, orange juice, Ruby Red grapefruit juice and finished with ginger ale. ($10)

is Kracken, Pama, orange juice, Ruby Red grapefruit juice and finished with ginger ale. ($10) Plaza Pack Mule isLavender Finlandia, rosemary simple syrup, ginger beer and lime juice. ($9)

isLavender Finlandia, rosemary simple syrup, ginger beer and lime juice. ($9) Fat Blossomed Girls is on draft and is made with Evan Williams Bourbon, natural honey and basil soda . ($12)

is on draft and is made with Evan Williams Bourbon, natural honey and basil soda ($12) The Bodega Brawl is a shot of Jack Daniels and a PBR. ($9)

is a shot of Jack Daniels and a PBR. ($9) The Ice Luge is available on the dessert menu only and is made with Muddy Rivers Coconut Rum, Frangelico and a house-made banana cream popsicle. ($12)

2921 N. Tryon St.

There will be three releases at NoDa Brewing Company in October. Sticky When Wet (Oct. 4), Hot Pistol (Oct. 11), and Ale Yeah (Oct. 18) will be released this month.

4777 Sharon Road, Suite 125

Courtesy of Oak Steakhouse<br>Smoked Scallops

Oak Steakhouse recently added new menu items to both its dinner and dessert menus.

Beef Cappelletti with black truffle bored ($16)

with black truffle bored ($16) Scallop Ceviche with green tomato, fresno chili and herb oil ($18)

with green tomato, fresno chili and herb oil ($18) Roasted Beet Salad with goat cheese, walnuts, fresno peppers and blueberry ($12)

with goat cheese, walnuts, fresno peppers and blueberry ($12) Bourbon Glaze Pork Chop with spaetzle, carrot and peaches ($30)

with spaetzle, carrot and peaches ($30) Smoked Scallops with leeks, corn, sweet potato and kale ($33)

with leeks, corn, sweet potato and kale ($33) White Chocolate Cheesecake with strawberry whipped cream and mixed berry sauce ($9)

with strawberry whipped cream and mixed berry sauce ($9) White Chocolate Berry Verrine with white chocolate cremeux, blueberry jelly, mixed berry cremeux and white chocolate pearls ($8)

with white chocolate cremeux, blueberry jelly, mixed berry cremeux and white chocolate pearls ($8) Bananas Foster Crème Brulee with caramel crème brulee, rum whipped cream and bruleed bananas ($8)

with caramel crème brulee, rum whipped cream and bruleed bananas ($8) Brioche Bread Pudding with sweet potato, chocolate ganache, butter pecan, gelato and caramel ($8)

6706 Phillips Place Court, #C

WP Kitchen + Bar is debuting a new fall cocktail menu this month!

Apple Jack is made with Jack Daniel’s, apple butter, house-made cinnamon simple syrup, and club soda

is made with Jack Daniel’s, apple butter, house-made cinnamon simple syrup, and club soda Manhattan in the Fall is made with Jim Beam Bourbon, sweet vermouth, dry vermouth, fresh mint, powdered sugar, and bitters

is made with Jim Beam Bourbon, sweet vermouth, dry vermouth, fresh mint, powdered sugar, and bitters Bubblerita is made with Jose Cuervo Silver Tequila, St. Germain Elderflower liqueur, lime juice, agave nectar, and Prosecco

Multiple locations

This month, Yafo Kitchen locations are unveiling two new menu items.

Israeli Hot Chicken Sandwich is made with spice red schug slathered chicken schnitzel on a bun with red cabbage slaw

is made with spice red schug slathered chicken schnitzel on a bun with red cabbage slaw Garlicky braised kale is a new hot side and is served with toasted almond slivers and sweet raisins.

Food specials and deals

110 North College St.

Sunday: half price bottles of wine

Now through the end of the North Carolina State University Football Season, DDPerks members in North Carolina will receive a medium hot or iced coffee for $1 the day after an NCSU football win.

2410 Park Road

Monday – Thursday: Prix fixe menu (1 app, 2 entrées and a bottle of wine) for $50; and half-priced bottle of wines.

Prix fixe menu (1 app, 2 entrées and a bottle of wine) for $50; and half-priced bottle of wines. Monday – Tuesday: Kids eat free (under 12, 1 free kids entree with purchase of 1 adult entree, dinner in taproom only, while space permits).

Kids eat free (under 12, 1 free kids entree with purchase of 1 adult entree, dinner in taproom only, while space permits). Monday: $3 draft beers (Fran’s only offers local and regional beers on tap); and $10 flatbreads

300 S. Tryon S.

Apres Midi Menu (Monday – Friday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m., bar and terrace only)

$1 East Coast Oysters (each)

$5 Mimosa Eggs

$5 Chef Olives

$6 Pomme Frites

$8 Seasonal Tart Flambé

$10 LBH Burger A La Carte

Charcuterie & Fromage Board (Mkt price)

Dinner menu daily specials:

Monday: Duck confit, lentils, apple and celery ($32)

Duck confit, lentils, apple and celery ($32) Tuesday: Braised short rib, horseradish pomme purée ($30)

Braised short rib, horseradish pomme purée ($30) Wednesday: Boeuf bourguignon, pommes purée ($25)

Boeuf bourguignon, pommes purée ($25) Thursday: Confit lamb shank, housemade ratatouille ($32)

Confit lamb shank, housemade ratatouille ($32) Friday: Roasted branzino, leek fondue, clams ($32)

Food-focused events

Juice for JoJo at Rare Roots Hospitality

Courtesy of The Plaid Penguin<br>New grandma inspired cocktail menu

During the month of October, all Rare Roots Hospitality concepts (Fin & Fino, Dogwood, The Porter’s House, Dressler’s Metropolitan and Birkdale), are serving a cocktail to raise money for one of their bar managers, JoAn. JoAn was injured in a car accident and is unable to work while she recovers. All proceeds from these special drinks will go to her fund. Each cocktail is different, but all are made with Illegal Mezcal, which has pledged to match the donations from Rare Roots to help JoAn. Here are the drinks to order this month.

Fin and Fino: Illegal Mezcal, strawberry jam, citrus and bitters

Dressler’s (Metro): Illegal Mezcal, strawberry syrup, lemon and lime and pink salt

The Porter’s House: Illegal Mezcal, grapefruit, blackberry, mint and tangerine

Dogwood: Illegal Mezcal, coqui Rosa, elderflower and grapefruit

Dressler’s (Birkdale): Illegal Mezcal, citrus, pomegranate and orange juice

The Porter’s House and National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.



In partnership with the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. The Porter’s House will be raising money during the month of October to create HOPE Kits for breast cancer survivors. Stay tuned to their social media channels for more information.

Sunday Game Days at Merchant & Trade



Any Sunday the Panthers play. Starts at noon.



Merchant & Trade



303 S. Church St.

Tuesday “Beer & Education” Classes at Protagonist



Every Tuesday, 5-8 p.m., $10



Protagonist



3123 N. Davidson St.

Pumking Patio Party at VBGB



Oct. 2, 5-9 p.m.



VBGB



920 Hamilton St.

Pumking Fest



Oct. 5, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.



Brewers at 4001 Yancey



4001 Yancey Road

‘Cocktails & Confections’ Tasting



Oct. 7, 6:30-8 p.m.



BLT Restaurant



110 North College St.

Next Plate Dinner Series at Camp North End



Oct. 9 and Oct. 16



Camp North End



1824 Statesville Ave

Chopt Jr Kids Menu Launch



Oct. 12, Noon-5 p.m.



Chopt Blakeney



9844 Rea Road

Yoga at Yafo Dilworth



October 12, 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.



Yafo Kitchen



1231 A East Boulevard

Official WFNZ Away Game LONDON Viewing Party: Panthers vs. Bucs



Oct. 13, 9:30 a.m. kickoff



Brewers at 4001 Yancey



4001 Yancey Road

BLT 10-Year Anniversary Dinner with Laurent Tourondel



Oct. 16



BLT Restaurant



110 N. College St.

Join The Porter’s House to help women undergoing breast cancer treatment



J Lohr Vineyards Dinner to raise funds for women fighting breast cancer



Oct. 16; call 704-930-7878 for reservations



The Porter’s House



7417 Waverly Walk Ave.

It’s Time To Drink New Sh!t: Going Back to Cali with Jeff Kellogg



Oct.r 17, $85 per ticket and you can call 704-800-5680 to make reservations



Fin & Fino



135 Levine Avenue of the Arts #100

South End Wine Fest Eve Dinner



Oct. 18, 6 p.m.



Angeline’s



303 S. Church St.

Cooking Class with Chef Gene



Oct. 19



Legion Brewing SouthPark



5610 Carnegie Blvd.

Food news

Cicchetti opens Oct. 1

Photo by Jonathan Cooper<br/>Cicchetti will offer a build-your-own-bruschetta bar. Shown here is Carciofo, made with artichoke salad, fresh mint, asiago, lemon. Kevin Dvorscak

Pronounced “chee-KEH-tee,” Cicchetti is a Venetian-style wine bar featuring small Italian dishes, as well as a retail wine shop and will be located at the corner of East Trade and North College Streets in the Bank of America Corporate Center.

Try the build-your-own bruschetta bar, where toppings choices include Pisello (fresh peas, shallot, robiolina); Peperoncino (roasted red pepper, pecorino), Carciofo (artichoke salad, fresh mint, asiago, lemon) and Pomodoro (olive oil-cured tomatoes, basil pesto).

Papi Queso opens in Optimist Hall on Oct. 1

Image Courtesy of The Plaid PenguinPapi Queso opening soon LunahZon Photography

Papi Queso’s first brick and mortar location will open at 11 a.m. at Optimist Hall. A menu hasn’t been posted yet, but the popular food truck is known for its mac-and-cheese creations such as the Mac Melt and Pig Mac, which boasts heritage pulled pork and bourbon onions.

Twenty Degrees Chocolates named a Made in NC Awards finalist

Twenty Degrees Chocolates has been named as a finalist in this year’s Our State Made in NC Awards, a statewide awards program that supports local businesses, highlights craftspeople and entrepreneurs, and celebrates handmade products and creative ideas.