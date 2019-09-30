Margs and tacos, featuring brisket and banh mi, are coming to the former Solstice space in NoDa

Photo by Melissa Oyler Bargarita will open in the former Solstice location on North Davidson Street in NoDa.

Since NoDa mainstay Solstice Tavern closed last November, Charlotteans have been walking past its boarded-up windows, anticipating the restaurant that would take its place along the popular strip of restaurants and bars along North Davidson Street.

Now, the wait is almost over. Bargarita, the latest concept from the Mason Jar Group, will open in this location in late fall.

In March, the Mason Jar Group was planning to bring a casual American eatery and bar to this location. Later this year, however, it ultimately decided that Bargarita would be a better fit for this location.

Courtesy of Mason Jar Group<br>Bargarita will be opening in fall 2019 with offerings such as a Spicy Cucumber Margarita.

“When it came down to it, we just felt like the space was better suited for Bargarita, not to mention we were just so much more excited about the Bargarita concept,” Mason Jar Group Managing Partner Rachel Kamen said.

Festive cocktails, eclectic foods

Bargarita will be a colorful, festive and casual addition to the changing North Davidson bar scene. It will offer a cocktail menu specializing in both classic and quirky margaritas and eclectic food offerings.

“The concept for Bargarita started with my love for my two favorite things really: tacos and margs, mainly margs,” Kamen said.

Expect a margarita and tequila-heavy cocktail list, which will include choices such as Spicy Cucumber Margarita, Champagne Lemonade Margarita, a special brunch Sunrise Margarita and frozen margaritas made with fresh fruit. There will also be tequila flights and lots of shot options, including a jagerita shot, non-tequila cocktails and craft beer offerings.

The taco menu will feature a diverse offering of Southern classics, such as brisket and barbecue, plus international-inspired fusion fare such as banh mi. There will also be burritos (coined Bargaritos).

Initially, Mason Jar Group had planned to make Bargarita a full-service barbecue spot, but according to Kamen, there wasn’t enough space at the location.

Courtesy of Mason Jar Group<br>Bargarita will feature a diverse offering of southern classics, like brisket and barbecue, international-inspired fusion fare such as banh mi and Tex-Mex

“We decided to do the next best thing, which will be our version of what I’ve loosely been referring to as Tex-Mex. We’ll have a small selection of smoked meats, but they’ll be served as just either tacos or Bargaritos, and side items that you’d find on a more traditional barbecue restaurant menu,” Kamen said.

Coming soon: barbecue spot?

Barbecue fans should not give up hope for a new barbecue joint in NoDa, however.

“We … are still hopeful that in the near future we will be able to bring a full-service barbecue spot to the NoDa neighborhood,” Kamen said.

The space that will be home to Bargarita was constructed in 1925 and has been a special place for NoDa residents and visitors for generations.

“While the building was home to Solstice for over 12 years, it has been the home of many businesses over the years, many of which were diners or restaurants,” NoDa Neighborhood Association President Jacob Horr told CharlotteFive. “Additionally, it has one of NoDa’s most beloved porches and the distinctive mural facing Davidson Street.”

A piece of the current mural was lost while replacing the windows of the building, but Mason Jar Group would “like to do everything in our power to preserve parts of the current mural, while also being able to put the Bargarita touch on it,” Kamen said.

It has been difficult for NoDa residents to see the building vacant, especially considering its central location in the neighborhood, Horr said.

“The neighborhood is excited to welcome the new owners to the neighborhood and see the life back inside the building — and on that great back porch,” Horr said.

Editor’s note: A diverse offering of tacos will be offered, such as banh mi tacos and brisket tacos. An earlier version was unclear.