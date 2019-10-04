New chicken salad spot coming to Charlotte. Here’s how to win a year’s worth of food

Chicken Salad Chick will be opening a fourth Charlotte-area location Oct. 15. JOHN PAUL VAN WERT SHUTTERSTOCK CUSTOM, COURTESY OF CHICKEN SALAD CHICK

Chicken salad fans have a chance to win a year’s worth of the stuff at the grand opening of Chicken Salad Chick’s fourth Charlotte-area location.

The Alabama-based chicken salad restaurant chain will open a franchise location in Riverbend Village in northwest Charlotte on Oct. 15.

The Riverbend Village franchise owners Mike Hernandez and Don Carson opened their first Chicken Salad Chick restaurant in Concord in 2017, the company said in a statement.

The new Chicken Salad Chick, at 9516 Riverbend Village Drive Suite J-5, will be open Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The first 100 customers in line on Oct. 15 — and 10 more people selected to win that day — will win free chicken salad for a year.

The brand has more than 130 restaurants in 16 states, the company said in a statement. It serves more than a dozen chicken salad flavors along with salads, sandwiches and desserts.

Construction began on the Riverbend development, located off of Interstate 485 near Mountain Island Lake, in 2016, The Charlotte Observer reported at the time. The mixed-use development includes 200,000-square-feet of retail space anchored by a 78,000-square-foot Harris Teeter, according to the development’s website.

This article originally appeared in The Charlotte Observer.