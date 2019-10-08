Announcing Tempest, a new Charleston restaurant by the 5Church team

Image courtesy of 5Church

When’s the last time you visited Charleston, and are you ready for an excuse to return? We’ve got one for you.

The team behind 5Church Charlotte, Sophia’s Lounge and 5Church Charleston is opening Tempest in Spring 2020. It will be next door to 5Church in Charleston.

The restaurant will be located in the former historic Harriott Pinckney Home for Sailors.

Produce from Jamie Lynch’s Belmont farm

Partner and Top Chef Alumni Jamie Lynch will feature seafood cooked over charcoal paired with produce from his new six-acre farm in Belmont, N.C.

“My mission in opening my new farm goes beyond just supplying our restaurants with hyper-local ingredients. My desire is to establish a full-circle food-to-restaurant connection for our diners, and I look forward to providing our Tempest guests with sustainable cuisine, using vegetables, fruits, herbs, eggs and honey harvested with my own hands,” Lynch told CharlotteFive.

You’ll be able to enjoy upscale seafood from Lowcountry fishermen, oyster farmers and other purveyors for lunch and dinner. The menu will include lobster, giant prawn, oysters, mussels, clams, white shrimp and elaborate seafood towers.

Details in the decor also pay homage to the region, including a handcrafted piece of workmanship created by a Charleston artist that will be displayed on the ceiling of the restaurant. Tempest will seat approximately 100 guests including a bar, main dining room, an outdoor patio and upstairs space for private dining and special events.

Wine enthusiasts will enjoy a curated wine list by Tempest’s in-house certified sommelier. The bar will feature rotating, primary local taps that compliment the menu.

Tempest will be located next door to 5Church Charleston. Although the restaurants share the same owners, Tempest has its own personality. “Guests of Tempest will be treated to the same premier service, cuisine and atmosphere that they have come to know at 5Church, but should expect an entirely different experience,” owner Patrick Whalen said. “Our hope is that Tempest will establish a reputation for its local seafood, utilizing Lowcountry purveyors and ingredients from Chef Jamie’s Farm and killer design unique to anywhere else in the city.”

Tempest will be located at 32C N. Market Street.