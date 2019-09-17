Popular breakfast restaurant is heading to Concord Mills

Courtesy of First Watch The Traditional features two fresh cage-free eggs any style with your choice of bacon, smoked ham, savory chicken sausage patties, turkey or pork sausage links. It's served with whole grain artisan toast or Udi's Gluten Free toast, all-natural house preserves and fresh, seasoned potatoes.

First Watch, a popular restaurant serving breakfast, brunch and lunch, will open a new location in Concord Mills in late October. The Concord location will be the fourth in the area — there are currently locations in Fort Mill, Matthews and on Providence Farm Lane in Charlotte.

“First Watch is a favorite among all age groups, but we tend to skew a little younger. The fresh, healthy items on the menu attracts the 18-24 crowd,” Adam Garza, director of marketing for the franchise, told CharlotteFive.

Speaking of the menu, the Million Dollar Bacon — hardwood smoked bacon baked with brown sugar, dusted with black pepper and cayenne, and drizzled with maple syrup — is a popular item.

If you’re watching your waistline or looking to find a plant-based dish, check out the “Healthier Side” of the menu, which offers vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options. We hear the avocado toast goes fast. It’s topped with extra virgin olive oil, a squeeze of lemon and Maldon sea salt, and is served with two eggs on the side.

Courtesy of First Watch<br>Avocado toast.

Lunch offerings include a pesto chicken power bowl with quinoa, house-roasted tomatoes, kale and shredded carrots, feta and fresh herbs, along with salads and sandwiches.

Guests enjoy free WiFi and complimentary newspapers. The community table, complete with electrical outlets, is a popular meeting place and work space.

The restaurant is currently under construction at the corner of Concord Mills Boulevard and Derita Road.

8225 Christenbury Pkwy., Concord



Open seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.



Instagram: @first.watch