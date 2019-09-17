KiKi and Tattoo, a bistro and liquor lounge, are opening soon. Here’s what you need to know.

Image via Google Maps

The Charlotte culinary scene has been anxiously awaiting the opening of Kiki, a restaurant with an intimate liquor lounge next door, created by Soul Gastrolounge’s Andy and Lesa Kastanas. The wait is finally coming to an end.

The Kastanas are planning for an October opening for the restaurant located in a former gallery space and liquor lounge, aptly named Tattoo, in a former tattoo studio on a popular corner in Plaza Midwood. Chef Jason Pound of Soul will oversee Kiki’s kitchen as well. He will serve Franco-Greco inspired small plates with a focus on fresh vegetables, changing them throughout the season.

“I’m excited to showcase the commonality between Greek and French cuisines as seen through the lens of the American experience,” Pound said in a statement. “Presentation will often come with a bit of whimsy, but never at the expense of taste.”

Meals that are never rushed

Kiki is named after Andy Kastanas’ mother, Angeliki. She is a cook in Athens, Greece. “My mother is more than just an excellent Greek cook. She also loves music and conversation and creating a sense of community around the table,” Kastanas said in a statement. “Greeks don’t understand the meaning of fast food, and her meals, even the humblest, were never rushed.

“I’m hoping to recreate that lively hospitable atmosphere with KiKi.”

At Tattoo, expect to enjoy finer spirits paired with handmade ingredients. Soul’s Beverage Director, Kel Minton, will run both KiKi and Tattoo’s beverage program. At Kiki, look for seasonal draft cocktails and spirit-free cocktails, as well as French and lesser-known Greek wines.

A small-bites menu will also be offered at Tattoo.

A pocket rooftop terrace will seat about 30 guests and will offer views of Central Avenue and uptown.

The three spaces — KiKi, Tattoo and the rooftop — are designed by Plaza Midwood interior designer, artist and musician Scott Weaver. “I wanted to do something in KiKi’s main dining room that I’ve never done – design with an actual absence of bright color, highlighting the food and the art without sacrificing style,” he said in a statement.





1500-A Central Avenue



Instagram: @kikibistro

Editor’s note: The web site is not yet live.