First look: Latin sushi is coming to this Music Factory fusion restaurant

While most people categorize sushi as an Asian dish, Miami-based chef El Ninja wanted to change the game. As a Japanese-Dominican man who only speaks Spanish, he knows a thing or two about irony.

After trying El Ninja’s food at one of his restaurants in Miami, Bocao owners Carlos Nuñez and Victor Abad, also with Dominican roots, knew they had to find a way to bring a similar concept to Charlotte. On Saturday, Bocao Sushi will officially open its doors at the AvidXchange Music Factory.

“The idea for this concept was born years ago,” Dinah Redhouse, Project Manager for Bocao Sushi, told CharlotteFive. “We pitched it to the N.C. Music Factory [now called AvidXchange], and they absolutely loved it.”

Nuñez and Abad wanted to bring something to one of Charlotte’s next up-and-coming entertainment districts area that hasn’t been done.

El Ninja is the brains behind the menu, a cultural fusion that has manifested in the form of food. He will bring together traditional Latin dishes and sushi to give a sensory overload like no other.

Plantains sushi, original sauces

The sushi dishes will be made from plantains. Don’t overlook the sauces, guaranteed to next level your experience: El Ninja has become famous for them over the past 15-plus years he’s been in the industry.

“He’s pulling from the roots of several Hispanic communities in an authentic way,” Redhouse said.

While El Ninja won’t physically work in the Charlotte restaurant, he will train the in-house chef and serve as the face of the brand.

Expect shareable dishes that are aesthetically pleasing. A cocktail menu will compliment the food. Think sangrias and mojitos found at trendy brunches in Miami or New York.

There will be regular live music and DJs bringing sounds from all genres. The decor features inspiration from both Miami and Puerto Rico.

The ultimate goal, Redhouse said: to create a place for people in Charlotte to connect.

1000 NC Music Factory Boulevard.



Instagram: @bocaosushi