Tupelo Honey Cafe is expanding—and an uptown location is on the list

In late 2013, Asheville-based Tupelo Honey Cafe burst onto Charlotte’s food scene. The South End eatery quickly became popular by introducing amazing southern-inspired dishes that Charlotte hadn’t seen at the time.

The brand, which was created in 2000, initially focused on opening up locations in cities around the southeast. It started out in Asheville, Raleigh, Tennessee and Myrtle Beach just to name a few. In 2017, the restaurant finally made its way west with the opening of its Denver spot.

As it approaches the 20-year mark, Tupelo Honey can be found in 14 locations across seven states. And soon, the company will bring six more — with one coming to uptown Charlotte. The new restaurant will be located at the corner of Trade and Tryon streets in the Bank of America Plaza.

“Charlotte is consistently ranked as one of the best places to live and work in America,” CEO and Owner Steve Frabitore told CharlotteFive.

“Those accolades, paired with the success of our first store over the last six years, made our uptown Charlotte location an easy decision. Trade & Tryon is at the epicenter of this great city, and the vibrant culture, nightlife and food scene made for a fantastic second location.”

What we know at the moment is that you can expect the same favorites that you have come to know and love from the Tupelo Honey brand.

James Beard semifinalist chef Eric Gabrynowicz will oversee the menu, loaded with iconic dishes like fried green tomatoes with basil, goat cheese grits and roasted red pepper coulis; a Southern fried chicken BLT with apple cider bacon, Dijonnaise, lettuce and tomato; and Tupelo Honey’s famous fried chicken.

Tupelo Honey uptown is slated to open in winter 2020.

Bank of America Plaza, 101 S. Tryon St.



Instagram: @tupelohoneycafe