Cavendish Brewing Social House coming to Midwood, will share space with this cafe

Starting Dec. 9, Zada Jane’s will share its space with Cavendish Brewing Social House at night.

Another choice for craft beer buffs is coming to Central Avenue in Plaza Midwood in December, thanks to the recent collaboration between Zada Jane’s Corner Cafe and Cavendish Brewing Company.

The 12-year-old breakfast spot, known for serving up hearty and locally sourced food through the afternoon, will still be Zada Jane’s by day but will turn into the Cavendish Brewing Social House nightly, starting Dec. 9..

Since the building sits in the heart of the neighborhood, it’s the perfect place for a taproom, Cavendish owner Scott Cavendish said.

“It made sense to partner up and use this space more efficiently,” he said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Cavendish Brewing Company, a founding brewery of the Charlotte Independent Brewers Alliance, opened just outside downtown Gastonia inside of a former car dealership in 2017. It remains Gastonia’s first and only brewery.

However, its current Wednesday-Sunday taproom attached to the brewery doesn’t hook many people on foot looking for a drink, and the craft beer customer base in Gastonia doesn’t compare to the plethora of aficionados east of the Catawba River, Cavendish said.

“We’ve got the large production facility outside of the town. What we need is the small taproom inside of town,” he said. “[Plaza Midwood] is a walking neighborhood, where there’s a lot of people just walking around looking for something to do.”

Cavendish beer

Scott Cavendish signs the lease at Zada Jane’s Corner Cafe in October. Courtesy of Scott Cavendish

Some of Cavendish’s selection makes its way to Charlotte vendors regularly, but Zada Jane’s will be the only space in Charlotte to have 12 taps of Cavendish beers. Charlotte dwellers wanting to try beer from the brewery no longer need to drive to Gastonia.

The Cavendish Brewing Social House will feature Cavendish flagships, such as the Ave Maria IPA and the Foggy Mountain Cave-In New England IPA, as well as special release beers available nowhere else in Charlotte.

In collaboration with the cafe, Cavendish expects to roll out a completely different food menu for the evenings, which will mostly align with bar snacks. “The concept here is a home-cooked meal,” Cavendish said. “I think that sits really well with our locally sourced, organic-type beers.”

Cavendish taproom manager Preslie Davis fills a can of beer at Cavendish Brewing Company’s Gastonia taproom. Courtesy of Scott Cavendish

Customers can also take advantage of the outdoor patio and a varied game selection.

“One thing the brewery in Gastonia is known for is, it’s got a Common Market-like atmosphere, where everyone can sit down and strike up a conversation with anyone else. It’s not like bars, where you sit down and everyone leaves you alone and does their own thing,” Cavendish said.

“We try to make it a very engaging environment. You can sit down and play games at the bar with people, or Cards Against Humanity or cornhole. It’s a place to make friends.”