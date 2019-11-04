Reigning Doughnuts is hosting a free taste testing — you’ve been training for this.

Reigning Doughnuts operates out of a walk-up window on East 35th Street that once served as a supply closet for Growler’s Pourhouse.

Mark your calendar for Friday, Nov. 15 at 10:30 a.m. if you like doughnuts — you’re going to want to keep that time free. Maybe pencil in a nap for after.

Before it releases new flavors, the Reigning Doughnuts crew typically gets together to judge the lineup before it gets released to happy customers. Now, for the first time, the tiny doughnut shop is opening up these tastings to the public. You’ll be sampling doughnuts that will be on the shop’s menu starting in December. We feel some holiday cheer coming on.

Reigning Doughnuts is a doughnut shop operated out of a walk-up window at the corner of 35th and North Davidson streets. It is owned by Jamie Brown and Jeff Tonidandel, a powerhouse couple that also owns Growler’s Pourhouse, Crepe Cellar and Haberdish in NoDa and the soon-to-be-opened Supperland in Plaza Midwood.

The event will be held at Growler’s Pourhouse, 3120 North Davidson St. If you want to go, RSVP by commenting here.