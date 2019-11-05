Foxcroft Wine now open at Waverly, adding to South Charlotte’s foodie lineup

Foxcroft’s Waverly location boasts a Josper oven from Spain, which imparts a wood-fired taste to dishes such as grilled lamb.

Foxcroft Wine Co., a locally owned wine shop and wine bar, is officially open in Waverly off Providence Road in South Charlotte. Featuring a cozy, yet upscale interior, this latest addition to the shopping center does not disappoint in the menu offerings.

After spending 9 years in Napa Valley making wine, certified sommelier Francis Clancey joins Foxcroft Wine Co. in opening the latest location in Waverly. Clancey joins a seasoned staff headed by master sommelier Shawn Paul as wine operations director.

With an impressive 40-plus wines by the glass, customers can experience a multitude of two-ounce pours, allowing them to find an ideal match for their palate.

“We aim to carry artisan and boutique wines created by winemakers who are in touch with the soil and area where they live,” General Manager Eric Heidal told CharlotteFive at a preview on Monday afternoon. “We also pride ourselves on offering wine education for consumers who wish to learn more, while providing an inviting and accessible environment to experience the wine.”

Menu offerings include housemade pastas, charcuterie and chicken cooked in a Josper oven imported from Spain, as well as flatbreads. The rigatoni is prepared with fennel, orange zest, fresh tarragon and blistered tomatoes.

The Waverly spot joins other Charlotte Foxcroft locations in SouthPark and Dilworth, as well as one in Greenville, South Carolina.

“We strive to push the envelope with food at all of our locations, and we’ve been wanting to add woodfire smoke for a while now,” said owner Conrad Hunter, who also co-owns Dot Dot Dot at Park Road Shopping Center. The Josper charcoal oven allows for several dishes with a soft wood-grill taste, such as grilled octopus and grilled lamb skewers. The added flavor is subtle and adds a unique twist to dishes like chicken or chargrilled eggplant flatbread.

Mixologist Stefan Huebner, who is co-owner of Dot Dot Dot, was asked to curate a menu of low ABV wine-based cocktails exclusively for the Waverly location. The creations include the Cappelletti Spritz, Blueberry Mule and a Negroni, each hand-crafted to complement the food offerings and overall experience.

“We’ve seen an increased demand for low-ABV cocktails, and we’re proud to be the first in the city to create an entire cocktail menu based around wine,” Huebner said.