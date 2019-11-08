Get a taste of the Goodyear House menu at this pop-up dinner

When it opens, the Goodyear House menu will include the Good Salad, topped with pickled onion, parmigiano-reggiano and herb verde dressing. The salad will also be featured at a pop-up dinner benefiting the Community Matters Cafe.

As a man with a strong faith background, chef Chris Coleman of The Goodyear House understands the importance of giving people new chances to get this thing called life right. That is exactly what the Charlotte Rescue Mission aims to do.

On Nov. 18, Coleman will team up with the Community Matters Cafe, a full-service cafe launched by the Rescue Mission, for a pop-up dinner benefiting the cafe.

“I love the idea of what they are doing at Community Matters Cafe,” Coleman told CharlotteFive. “Giving students critical life skills by teaching them how to run a restaurant is amazing. They’re learning skills that teach them how to navigate the real world once they re-enter it.”

Coleman has worked with the cafe in the past. During his time as executive chef at Stoke Charlotte, he was asked to help with some of the cafe’s design when it first opened. He was immediately drawn to the mission of the program.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The dinner — limited to only 50 guests — is also a way for Coleman to preview what’s to come when his NoDa restaurant opens this December. Students in the Community Matters Cafe program will serve passed appetizers and family-style dishes from the Goodyear House menu.

Dishes featured include: The Good Salad (pickled onion, parmigiano-reggiano and herb verde dressing), Sour Cream and Onion Pull-Apart Brioche, Crispy Whole Flounder with pickled butternut squash and persillade, and Apple Fritters with cinnamon sugar, sour cream and maple glaze.

Chris Coleman, executive chef of The Goodyear House, is working with the Community Matters Cafe on a pop-up dinner. Alex Cason

“Family style dinners force people to sit down and literally break bread together over multiple plates of food,” Coleman said.

When Goodyear House opens, the menu will feature what Coleman is calling “biggies and smalls.” Smalls are small-plate dishes, while biggies are larger portions meant to be shared between several people.

Tickets for the dinner are $50 per person and include small bites followed by a three-course meal. The event will take place at the Community Matters Cafe (821 W. 1st St.) starting at 6 p.m. To purchase tickets, you can visit the following link.

3032 N. Davidson St.

Instagram: @goodyearhouse