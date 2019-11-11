When Taco Mama opened in Dilworth, lines were instantly out the door. Here’s why.

Alabama-based Taco Mama recently opened a location on Park Road in Dilworth.

When Alabama-based Taco Mama opened last month on Park Road, people in the know about the fast-casual restaurant practically went bezerk.

“Now I don’t have to drive to Tuscaloosa to get Taco Mama,” Madison Wauchope wrote on CharlotteFive’s Instagram post.

“COOL, another place to spend our money,” Kinsey Karup wrote.

“This is going to be dangerous,” Lauren Tambasco said. “I thought walking distance to Rusan’s and Inizio was bad …”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

We’ve got plenty of fast-casual taco spots in Charlotte: locally-based Sabor and Salsaritas, national chains Moe’s and Chipotle. We wanted to know what was different about Taco Mama’s.

“I am blown away by how many people in Dilworth and Myers Park neighborhoods were already familiar with us,” CEO Will Haver told CharlotteFive. “We are a small group and it was humbling to hear how excited people were that we were opening in Dilworth. It was a natural fit fit for us.”

Taco Mama invited us to come see for ourselves what the craze was all about, so we headed over, got in line just inside the door and placed an order. After some research over tacos and margs, here’s what you need to know about Taco Mama:

(1) Yes, we know the guac is extra — oh wait, it’s free?

Don’t make the same mistake I did — I was so indecisive about what to order that I forgot to order any toppings. Should you get a taco, burrito, bowl or quesadilla? That part doesn’t matter. This is not a drill: All toppings are free, and there are a lot to choose from. Cilantro lime rice, chorizo refried beans, avocado, grilled jalapeno, sour cream and guacamole are just a handful.

That’s not to say the mains are worth ignoring, either. “Tacos, burritos, nachos, quesadillas and bowls are prepared with slow roasted meats with fresh and vibrant veggies,” Haver said.

Go for the chips, salsa, queso and guac at Taco Mama in Dilworth. Melissa Oyler

(2) The frozen margarita has beer in it.

The Houdini Frozen is a divisive topic: People love it or hate it. It’s got blanco tequila, Corona, Sprite and limeade. I think it sounds gross, but it tastes good. Other people think it sounds gross and tastes gross. You decide. The frozen pomegranate margarita is a popular and perhaps safer choice (I did not try it): Blanco tequila, lime, triple sec and pomegranate club soda.

(3) The line looks terribly long from the parking lot. Don’t bail.

The line is actually clustered at the door, so it may appear like you’re entering into 2-hour-wait territory, when it’s actually just a few minutes. It’ll take you that long to decide on your toppings.

From the outside, the line at Taco Mama looks long, but that is because it is all clustered by the door. Alex Cason

(4) Don’t get the Mexican mac & cheese

If your instincts tell you to not to order mac and cheese at a taco spot, listen to your instincts, not mine. I ordered it, and it was a waste of my appetite. It wasn’t bad, but the chips and queso and salsa were a much better use of calories.

(5) Do take in the patio

There’s something about dining on a chilly evening with string lights of big, multi-color bulbs hanging overhead. Yes, it will be too cold to dine out there for now (especially with a frozen drink), but on warmer days, it will be a nice way to usher in the evening.