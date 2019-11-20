These 11 Charlotte restaurants have your Thanksgiving covered — no cooking needed

Pick-up dinner orders for Thanksgiving must be placed by Nov. 24 at Copain, and most other restaurants Courtesy of the Plaid Penguin

While everyone else is making a grocery list and checking it twice this week, maybe you’re over here wondering if your oven has an app that will make a turkey for you. (The answer: sort of).

Consider yourself among the culinary challenged? Have a chef from one of these Charlotte restaurants prepare Thanksgiving dinner for you and your loved ones.

Here are 11 Charlotte-area restaurants that are either open on Thanksgiving Day, have pickup options beforehand or both. Note, almost all of these require pre-orders or reservations, so you do need to plan ahead:

110 N. College St.

Dine in on Thanksgiving Day: The restaurant is open from noon-8 p.m. Prix fixe: $85/person:

Appetizer (choice of one):

Butternut Squash Soup: Crispy Garlic, Creme Fraiche, Basil Oil

Fontina & Bacon Toast: Apple, Candied Walnuts, Local Honey

Baby Spinach Salad: Sherry-Bacon Vinaigrette, Grilled Crouton, Blue Cheese

Main course (choice of one):

Roasted Organic Turkey: Pecan Stuffing, Cranberry-orange Sauce, Rosemary Gravy

Seared Scottish Salmon: Potato Leek Hash, Lemon Brown Butter

Roasted Prime Rib: Garlic Jus, Caramelized Onion Popover

Sides:

Brussel Sprouts

Glazed Carrots

Mashed Potatoes

Haricots Verts

Dessert (choice of one):

Chocolate Tart: Almond Crumble, Orange Ice Cream

Carrot Cake: Cinnamon Ice Cream, Cream Cheese Frosting

6601 Morrison Blvd.

Pickup: Orders must be placed by Nov. 24. Pick up on Nov. 27 or earlier.

Thanksgiving Day: The restaurant is closed.

Main courses (feeds 8-10):

Smoked Turkey Breast with Herb Gravy ($150)

Beef Tenderloin, Caramelized Onions, Horseradish ($220)

Seared Salmon, Dill Yogurt, Cucumber Salad ($165)

Sides (feeds 4-6):

Roasted Carrots with Tahini and Pomegranate ($20)

Roasted Fall Squash: Georgia Pecan Crumble ($25)

Au Gratin Potatoes ($28)

Copain Bakery Stuffing ($20)

Desserts:

Frangipane Cake: 8’’ Gluten Free Almond Cake with Baked Local Pears ($25)

Pecan Pie Cookies ($32/dozen)

Salted Honey and Rose Pie ($32)

Amish Cinnamon Rolls with Brown Sugar Icing ($36/dozen)

6518 Fairview Rd. or 11059 Carolina Place Pkwy.

Pickup: Orders are due Nov. 24. Pickup menu here.

Dine in on Thanksgiving Day: The restaurant is open 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Prix fixe: $32 adults, $15 children 12 and younger:

Hand-carved options (select two):

Slow Roasted Turkey Breast

Brown Sugar Honey Baked Ham

‘The Best’ Prime Rib

Sides (select three):

Cornbread Stuffing

Braised Collard Greens

Sweet Potato Casserole

Garlic Mashed Red Potatoes

Desserts (select one):

Southern Pecan Pie - chocolate sauce and caramel sauce

Signature Apple Crisp - vanilla bean ice cream

Pumpkin Pie - sweet whipping cream

Multiple locations

Pickup: Orders must be placed by Nov. 24

Thanksgiving Day: The restaurant is closed.

At Midwood Smokehouse, a Joyce Farms turkey is available for $70, and smoked turkey breast is $12 per pound. Courtesy of Midwood Smokehouse

Smoked Meats:

Joyce Farms All Natural Turkey 12-14lb ($70)

Smoked Turkey Breast ($12/pound)

Spiral Cut Boneless Ham ($12/pound)

Pulled Chicken BBQ ($14/pound)

Sides:

Turkey Gravy ($6/quart)

Cranberry-Apple Compote ($10/quart)

Classic Mac & Cheese ($10/quart)

BBQ Baked Beans ($10/quart)

Jalapeno Jack Cornbread ($15)

Desserts:

Banana Pudding ($35 for 1/2 pan; feeds 12-15 people)

Pecan Cobbler ($60 for 1/2 pan; feeds 12-15 people)

Apple Crisp Pie ($40; serves 12)

327 S. Tryon St.

Pickup: Orders must be placed by Nov. 24.

Dine in on Thanksgiving Day: The restaurant is open 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Prix fixe: $48.95 adults, $19.95 children younger than 12:

Appetizers:

Skillet Cornbread - pecan apricot butter

Butternut Squash and Apple Bisque

Carolina Mixed Green Salad – buttermilk ranch or lemon vinaigrette

Super Veggie Crunch – broccoli, cauliflower, kale, cranberries, sunflower seeds Braised Farro Verde – roasted artichokes – blistered tomatoes and baby spinach

Raw Bar:

Blue crab cocktail claws

Chilled Maine lobster salad

Gulf oysters on the half shell

Main courses:

Slow roasted Ashley Farms naked turkey with Southern turkey gravy, country fair turkey legs with Cajun butter

Spit roasted and herb rubbed certified Angus beef with horseradish sauce, house cured and smoked spiral ham with sorghum butter

Cast iron roasted Scottish salmon with honey lemon butter

Sides:

Old fashioned squash casserole with Ritz cracker crust

Southern braised collard greens with apple cider and honey, Mimosa’s signature macaroni and cheese

Jalapeno and cheddar stuffing, cranberry and cherry compote

Potato Bar - Lenny Williams’ country style red skin mashers with an assortment of toppings

Desserts:

Skillet Apple Pie

Beignet baskets with powdered sugar

Chocolate Pecan Pie

2216 Freedom Dr.

Pickup: Orders must be placed by Nov. 24

Thanksgiving Day: The restaurant is closed.

Starters:

Noble Smoke Salad ($20/10 people)

Noble Caesar ( $20/10 people)

Pimento Cheese and Copain Toast ($7/16 oz)

Proteins:

Whole smoked turkey breast ($90)

Whole Brisket ($125)

Whole rack beef ribs (market price)

Sides (each $14/pt.):

Stewed Squash

Zach’s Collards

Pan-Fried Corn

Potato Salad

Desserts:

Hand Fry Pies ($18/6 people)

Banana Pudding ($6/person)

4777 Sharon Rd.

Pickup: Not available.

Dine in on Thanksgiving Day: The restaurant is open noon-8 p.m. Prix fixe: $46 for adults, $25 for children:

Appetizer (choice of one):

Sweet potato bisque – brown butter, smoked salt and crispy sage

Bibb salad – Benton’s bacon, cherry tomato, grilled onions, blue cheese, green goddess

Main course:

Herb-brined turkey breast and confit leg – cornbread and walnut stuffing, glazed haricot verts, candied yams, cranberry and apple compote, herb gravy

Dessert (choice of one):

Pumpkin pecan pie – vanilla bean gelato

Gelato flight – vanilla bean, bourbon burnt sugar, brown sugar, brown butter praline

Stoke is offering a prix fixe Thanksgiving meal for $60 per person and $25 for kids ages 10-4. Kids ages 3 and under eat free. LunahZon Photography Courtesy of Stoke Charlotte





100 W. Trade St.

Pickup: Orders due by Nov. 25. Pickup menu available here.

Dine in on Thanksgiving Day: The restaurant will have seatings at noon, 2:30 p.m., and 5 p.m. Prix fixe: $60 per person, $25 for kids ages 10-4, free for kids ages 3 and younger:

First course:

Mom’s Deviled Eggs/pickled perfume peppers, Aleppo chile

Pretzel Brioche/butters

Second course (choice of one):

Farmers Salad / pickled acorn squash, spicy pecans, artisan cheese, smoked vinegar dressing

Silky Cauliflower She Crab Soup, Georgia olive oil

Marinated Beets / house ricotta, peppery greens, bentons ham

Pumpkin and Guinea Hen Agnolotti / garlicky greens

Third course (choice of one):

Wood-Finished Smoked Turkey - herbed turkey gravy

Harmony Ridge Pork Loin - apple, mustard

Sunburst Trout - turmeric pecan brown butter

Brasstown Beef Short Rib - mushroom bordelaise, rosemary gremolata

Seasonal Fish

Sides (included with all meals, family-style):

Roasted Sweet Potato Fingerlings - spicy rosemary sorghum

Brioche and Mushroom Stuffing - sausage gravy

Broccoli and Cauliflower Casserole - caramelized onion, smoked cheese sauce

Braised Greens and Stone Ground Grits - potlicker vinaigrette

Fourth course:

The Donut: cinnamon sugar, pumpkin diplomat cream, spiced pecans

Ted's Montana Grill is offering a Thanksgiving meal for $29, but other menu options are available, as well. Courtesy of Ted's Montana Grill

7404 Waverly Walk Ave.

Pickup: Call to order (704-841-7502) or order online.

Dine in on Thanksgiving Day: The restaurant is open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Prix fixe: $29 or a la carte options:

Appetizer (choice of one):

Side salad

Cup of soup

Chili

Main course:

Roast turkey and gravy with garlic mashed potatoes, herb dressing, carrots, “Aunt Fannie’s” squash casserole and cranberry sauce.

Dessert:

Apple Pecan Crisp

At The Ballantyne, the prix fixe Thanksgiving dinner is $85 for adults and $40 for ages 12-5. Children ages 4 and younger eat free. Courtesy of The Ballantyne

10000 Ballantyne Commons Parkway

Pickup: Not available.

Dine in on Thanksgiving Day: The restaurant is open 10:45 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. and 5:30-9:30 p.m. Prix fixe: $85 for adults, $40 for ages 12 and younger, complimentary for children ages 4 and younger:

Salad:

Hand Selected Sliced Fruit: Vine Ripened Berries, Flavored Yogurt, Granola

Farro Salad: Duck Confit, Slow Roasted Tomato, Pickled Radish

Hand Pulled Mozzarella: Hand Carved Prosciutto, Basil Crystals, Aged Fig Balsamic

Confit Potato Salad: Applewood Smoked Bacon, Green Onion, Grain Mustard

Seafood:

Poached Shrimp, Snow Crab Claws, Shucked Oysters Mignonette, cocktail, Meyer lemon, Clarified Butter

Smoked Salmon: Cream Cheese, Tomato Caviar, Quail Egg, Everything Bagel

Entree stations:

Cider and Citrus Brined Turkey: Herbs and Spices, Giblet Gravy, Cranberry Sauce

Pernil Asada: Roasted Pork Butt

Egg Station: Traditional Omelettes

Sides:

Green Bean Casserole: Mushrooms, Shallots and Fried Onions

Sweet Potato Casserole: Toasted Pecans, Brown Sugar Crust, Marshmallow

Black Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Tamarin Braised Beef Short Ribs: Caramelized Onions, Blue Cheese.

204 N. Tryon St.

Pickup: Not available.

Dine in on Thanksgiving Day: The restaurant is open 11 a.m.-close. A la carte pricing: appetizers $8-16, entrees $23-34, sides $7, desserts $7-8:

Starters:

Heirloom Pumpkin Bisque - Garnished with an Apple and Sage Ravioli ($8)

Warm Brussel Salad - Brussel Sprouts, Poached Pears, Blue Cheese Bacon, Walnuts, Cider Dressing ($10)

Deviled Eggs - Crispy Oysters, Bacon Tomato Jam, Fresh Chives ($10)

Main course:

Roasted Turkey Breast - Squash Casserole, Mashed Potatoes, Cranberry Sauce, Gravy ($22)

Seared Cornmeal Dusted Grouper - Sweet Corn and Shrimp Risotto, Herb Puree, Confit Tomato Gravy ($27)

Fried Chicken - Collard Greens, Mashed Potatoes, Chicken Thyme Gravy ($23)

Sides: