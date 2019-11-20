Food and Drink

These 11 Charlotte restaurants have your Thanksgiving covered — no cooking needed

Pick-up dinner orders for Thanksgiving must be placed by Nov. 24 at Copain, and most other restaurants
While everyone else is making a grocery list and checking it twice this week, maybe you’re over here wondering if your oven has an app that will make a turkey for you. (The answer: sort of).

Consider yourself among the culinary challenged? Have a chef from one of these Charlotte restaurants prepare Thanksgiving dinner for you and your loved ones.

Here are 11 Charlotte-area restaurants that are either open on Thanksgiving Day, have pickup options beforehand or both. Note, almost all of these require pre-orders or reservations, so you do need to plan ahead:

(1) BLT Steak

110 N. College St.

Dine in on Thanksgiving Day: The restaurant is open from noon-8 p.m. Prix fixe: $85/person:

Appetizer (choice of one):

  • Butternut Squash Soup: Crispy Garlic, Creme Fraiche, Basil Oil

  • Fontina & Bacon Toast: Apple, Candied Walnuts, Local Honey

  • Baby Spinach Salad: Sherry-Bacon Vinaigrette, Grilled Crouton, Blue Cheese

Main course (choice of one):

  • Roasted Organic Turkey: Pecan Stuffing, Cranberry-orange Sauce, Rosemary Gravy

  • Seared Scottish Salmon: Potato Leek Hash, Lemon Brown Butter

  • Roasted Prime Rib: Garlic Jus, Caramelized Onion Popover

Sides:

  • Brussel Sprouts

  • Glazed Carrots

  • Mashed Potatoes

  • Haricots Verts

Dessert (choice of one):

  • Chocolate Tart: Almond Crumble, Orange Ice Cream

  • Carrot Cake: Cinnamon Ice Cream, Cream Cheese Frosting

(2) Copain Gatherings

6601 Morrison Blvd.

Pickup: Orders must be placed by Nov. 24. Pick up on Nov. 27 or earlier.

Thanksgiving Day: The restaurant is closed.

Main courses (feeds 8-10):

  • Smoked Turkey Breast with Herb Gravy ($150)

  • Beef Tenderloin, Caramelized Onions, Horseradish ($220)

  • Seared Salmon, Dill Yogurt, Cucumber Salad ($165)

Sides (feeds 4-6):

  • Roasted Carrots with Tahini and Pomegranate ($20)

  • Roasted Fall Squash: Georgia Pecan Crumble ($25)

  • Au Gratin Potatoes ($28)

  • Copain Bakery Stuffing ($20)

Desserts:

  • Frangipane Cake: 8’’ Gluten Free Almond Cake with Baked Local Pears ($25)

  • Pecan Pie Cookies ($32/dozen)

  • Salted Honey and Rose Pie ($32)

  • Amish Cinnamon Rolls with Brown Sugar Icing ($36/dozen)

(3) Harper’s Restaurant

6518 Fairview Rd. or 11059 Carolina Place Pkwy.

Pickup: Orders are due Nov. 24. Pickup menu here.

Dine in on Thanksgiving Day: The restaurant is open 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Prix fixe: $32 adults, $15 children 12 and younger:

Hand-carved options (select two):

  • Slow Roasted Turkey Breast

  • Brown Sugar Honey Baked Ham

  • ‘The Best’ Prime Rib

Sides (select three):

  • Cornbread Stuffing

  • Braised Collard Greens

  • Sweet Potato Casserole

  • Garlic Mashed Red Potatoes

Desserts (select one):

  • Southern Pecan Pie - chocolate sauce and caramel sauce

  • Signature Apple Crisp - vanilla bean ice cream

  • Pumpkin Pie - sweet whipping cream

(4) Midwood Smokehouse

Multiple locations

Pickup: Orders must be placed by Nov. 24

Thanksgiving Day: The restaurant is closed.

midwood smokehouse.jpg
At Midwood Smokehouse, a Joyce Farms turkey is available for $70, and smoked turkey breast is $12 per pound. Courtesy of Midwood Smokehouse

Smoked Meats:

  • Joyce Farms All Natural Turkey 12-14lb ($70)

  • Smoked Turkey Breast ($12/pound)

  • Spiral Cut Boneless Ham ($12/pound)

  • Pulled Chicken BBQ ($14/pound)

Sides:

  • Turkey Gravy ($6/quart)

  • Cranberry-Apple Compote ($10/quart)

  • Classic Mac & Cheese ($10/quart)

  • BBQ Baked Beans ($10/quart)

  • Jalapeno Jack Cornbread ($15)

Desserts:

  • Banana Pudding ($35 for 1/2 pan; feeds 12-15 people)

  • Pecan Cobbler ($60 for 1/2 pan; feeds 12-15 people)

  • Apple Crisp Pie ($40; serves 12)

(5) Mimosa Grill

327 S. Tryon St.

Pickup: Orders must be placed by Nov. 24.

Dine in on Thanksgiving Day: The restaurant is open 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Prix fixe: $48.95 adults, $19.95 children younger than 12:

Appetizers:

  • Skillet Cornbread - pecan apricot butter

  • Butternut Squash and Apple Bisque

  • Carolina Mixed Green Salad – buttermilk ranch or lemon vinaigrette

  • Super Veggie Crunch – broccoli, cauliflower, kale, cranberries, sunflower seeds Braised Farro Verde – roasted artichokes – blistered tomatoes and baby spinach

Raw Bar:

  • Blue crab cocktail claws

  • Chilled Maine lobster salad

  • Gulf oysters on the half shell

Main courses:

  • Slow roasted Ashley Farms naked turkey with Southern turkey gravy, country fair turkey legs with Cajun butter

  • Spit roasted and herb rubbed certified Angus beef with horseradish sauce, house cured and smoked spiral ham with sorghum butter

  • Cast iron roasted Scottish salmon with honey lemon butter

Sides:

  • Old fashioned squash casserole with Ritz cracker crust

  • Southern braised collard greens with apple cider and honey, Mimosa’s signature macaroni and cheese

  • Jalapeno and cheddar stuffing, cranberry and cherry compote

  • Potato Bar - Lenny Williams’ country style red skin mashers with an assortment of toppings

Desserts:

  • Skillet Apple Pie

  • Beignet baskets with powdered sugar

  • Chocolate Pecan Pie

(6) Noble Smoke

2216 Freedom Dr.

Pickup: Orders must be placed by Nov. 24

Thanksgiving Day: The restaurant is closed.

Starters:

  • Noble Smoke Salad ($20/10 people)

  • Noble Caesar ( $20/10 people)

  • Pimento Cheese and Copain Toast ($7/16 oz)

Proteins:

  • Whole smoked turkey breast ($90)

  • Whole Brisket ($125)

  • Whole rack beef ribs (market price)

Sides (each $14/pt.):

  • Stewed Squash

  • Zach’s Collards

  • Pan-Fried Corn

  • Potato Salad

Desserts:

  • Hand Fry Pies ($18/6 people)

  • Banana Pudding ($6/person)

(7) Oak Steakhouse

4777 Sharon Rd.

Pickup: Not available.

Dine in on Thanksgiving Day: The restaurant is open noon-8 p.m. Prix fixe: $46 for adults, $25 for children:

Appetizer (choice of one):

  • Sweet potato bisque – brown butter, smoked salt and crispy sage

  • Bibb salad – Benton’s bacon, cherry tomato, grilled onions, blue cheese, green goddess

Main course:

  • Herb-brined turkey breast and confit leg – cornbread and walnut stuffing, glazed haricot verts, candied yams, cranberry and apple compote, herb gravy

Dessert (choice of one):

  • Pumpkin pecan pie – vanilla bean gelato

  • Gelato flight – vanilla bean, bourbon burnt sugar, brown sugar, brown butter praline

(8) Stoke

Courtesy of Stoke Charlotte.jpg
Stoke is offering a prix fixe Thanksgiving meal for $60 per person and $25 for kids ages 10-4. Kids ages 3 and under eat free. LunahZon Photography Courtesy of Stoke Charlotte


100 W. Trade St.

Pickup: Orders due by Nov. 25. Pickup menu available here.

Dine in on Thanksgiving Day: The restaurant will have seatings at noon, 2:30 p.m., and 5 p.m. Prix fixe: $60 per person, $25 for kids ages 10-4, free for kids ages 3 and younger:

First course:

  • Mom’s Deviled Eggs/pickled perfume peppers, Aleppo chile

  • Pretzel Brioche/butters

Second course (choice of one):

  • Farmers Salad / pickled acorn squash, spicy pecans, artisan cheese, smoked vinegar dressing

  • Silky Cauliflower She Crab Soup, Georgia olive oil

  • Marinated Beets / house ricotta, peppery greens, bentons ham

  • Pumpkin and Guinea Hen Agnolotti / garlicky greens

Third course (choice of one):

  • Wood-Finished Smoked Turkey - herbed turkey gravy

  • Harmony Ridge Pork Loin - apple, mustard

  • Sunburst Trout - turmeric pecan brown butter

  • Brasstown Beef Short Rib - mushroom bordelaise, rosemary gremolata

  • Seasonal Fish

Sides (included with all meals, family-style):

  • Roasted Sweet Potato Fingerlings - spicy rosemary sorghum

  • Brioche and Mushroom Stuffing - sausage gravy

  • Broccoli and Cauliflower Casserole - caramelized onion, smoked cheese sauce

  • Braised Greens and Stone Ground Grits - potlicker vinaigrette

Fourth course:

  • The Donut: cinnamon sugar, pumpkin diplomat cream, spiced pecans

(9) Ted’s Montana Grill

Turkey & Dressing at Ted's Montana Grill.jpg
Ted's Montana Grill is offering a Thanksgiving meal for $29, but other menu options are available, as well. Courtesy of Ted's Montana Grill

7404 Waverly Walk Ave.

Pickup: Call to order (704-841-7502) or order online.

Dine in on Thanksgiving Day: The restaurant is open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Prix fixe: $29 or a la carte options:

Appetizer (choice of one):

  • Side salad

  • Cup of soup

  • Chili

Main course:

  • Roast turkey and gravy with garlic mashed potatoes, herb dressing, carrots, “Aunt Fannie’s” squash casserole and cranberry sauce.

Dessert:

  • Apple Pecan Crisp

(10) The Ballantyne

Courtesy of The Ballantyne, A Luxury Collection Hotel, Charlotte.jpg
At The Ballantyne, the prix fixe Thanksgiving dinner is $85 for adults and $40 for ages 12-5. Children ages 4 and younger eat free. Courtesy of The Ballantyne

10000 Ballantyne Commons Parkway

Pickup: Not available.

Dine in on Thanksgiving Day: The restaurant is open 10:45 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. and 5:30-9:30 p.m. Prix fixe: $85 for adults, $40 for ages 12 and younger, complimentary for children ages 4 and younger:

Salad:

  • Hand Selected Sliced Fruit: Vine Ripened Berries, Flavored Yogurt, Granola

  • Farro Salad: Duck Confit, Slow Roasted Tomato, Pickled Radish

  • Hand Pulled Mozzarella: Hand Carved Prosciutto, Basil Crystals, Aged Fig Balsamic

  • Confit Potato Salad: Applewood Smoked Bacon, Green Onion, Grain Mustard

Seafood:

  • Poached Shrimp, Snow Crab Claws, Shucked Oysters Mignonette, cocktail, Meyer lemon, Clarified Butter

  • Smoked Salmon: Cream Cheese, Tomato Caviar, Quail Egg, Everything Bagel

Entree stations:

  • Cider and Citrus Brined Turkey: Herbs and Spices, Giblet Gravy, Cranberry Sauce

  • Pernil Asada: Roasted Pork Butt

  • Egg Station: Traditional Omelettes

Sides:

  • Green Bean Casserole: Mushrooms, Shallots and Fried Onions

  • Sweet Potato Casserole: Toasted Pecans, Brown Sugar Crust, Marshmallow

  • Black Garlic Mashed Potatoes

  • Tamarin Braised Beef Short Ribs: Caramelized Onions, Blue Cheese.

(11) 204 North

204 N. Tryon St.

Pickup: Not available.

Dine in on Thanksgiving Day: The restaurant is open 11 a.m.-close. A la carte pricing: appetizers $8-16, entrees $23-34, sides $7, desserts $7-8:

Starters:

  • Heirloom Pumpkin Bisque - Garnished with an Apple and Sage Ravioli ($8)

  • Warm Brussel Salad - Brussel Sprouts, Poached Pears, Blue Cheese Bacon, Walnuts, Cider Dressing ($10)

  • Deviled Eggs - Crispy Oysters, Bacon Tomato Jam, Fresh Chives ($10)

Main course:

  • Roasted Turkey Breast - Squash Casserole, Mashed Potatoes, Cranberry Sauce, Gravy ($22)

  • Seared Cornmeal Dusted Grouper - Sweet Corn and Shrimp Risotto, Herb Puree, Confit Tomato Gravy ($27)

  • Fried Chicken - Collard Greens, Mashed Potatoes, Chicken Thyme Gravy ($23)

Sides:

  • Cranberry Sauce ($7)

  • Cornbread Stuffing ($7)

  • Squash Casserole ($7)

