Food and Drink
These 11 Charlotte restaurants have your Thanksgiving covered — no cooking needed
While everyone else is making a grocery list and checking it twice this week, maybe you’re over here wondering if your oven has an app that will make a turkey for you. (The answer: sort of).
Consider yourself among the culinary challenged? Have a chef from one of these Charlotte restaurants prepare Thanksgiving dinner for you and your loved ones.
Here are 11 Charlotte-area restaurants that are either open on Thanksgiving Day, have pickup options beforehand or both. Note, almost all of these require pre-orders or reservations, so you do need to plan ahead:
(1) BLT Steak
110 N. College St.
Dine in on Thanksgiving Day: The restaurant is open from noon-8 p.m. Prix fixe: $85/person:
Appetizer (choice of one):
Butternut Squash Soup: Crispy Garlic, Creme Fraiche, Basil Oil
Fontina & Bacon Toast: Apple, Candied Walnuts, Local Honey
Baby Spinach Salad: Sherry-Bacon Vinaigrette, Grilled Crouton, Blue Cheese
Main course (choice of one):
Roasted Organic Turkey: Pecan Stuffing, Cranberry-orange Sauce, Rosemary Gravy
Seared Scottish Salmon: Potato Leek Hash, Lemon Brown Butter
Roasted Prime Rib: Garlic Jus, Caramelized Onion Popover
Sides:
Brussel Sprouts
Glazed Carrots
Mashed Potatoes
Haricots Verts
Dessert (choice of one):
Chocolate Tart: Almond Crumble, Orange Ice Cream
Carrot Cake: Cinnamon Ice Cream, Cream Cheese Frosting
(2) Copain Gatherings
6601 Morrison Blvd.
Pickup: Orders must be placed by Nov. 24. Pick up on Nov. 27 or earlier.
Thanksgiving Day: The restaurant is closed.
Main courses (feeds 8-10):
Smoked Turkey Breast with Herb Gravy ($150)
Beef Tenderloin, Caramelized Onions, Horseradish ($220)
Seared Salmon, Dill Yogurt, Cucumber Salad ($165)
Sides (feeds 4-6):
Roasted Carrots with Tahini and Pomegranate ($20)
Roasted Fall Squash: Georgia Pecan Crumble ($25)
Au Gratin Potatoes ($28)
Copain Bakery Stuffing ($20)
Desserts:
Frangipane Cake: 8’’ Gluten Free Almond Cake with Baked Local Pears ($25)
Pecan Pie Cookies ($32/dozen)
Salted Honey and Rose Pie ($32)
Amish Cinnamon Rolls with Brown Sugar Icing ($36/dozen)
(3) Harper’s Restaurant
6518 Fairview Rd. or 11059 Carolina Place Pkwy.
Pickup: Orders are due Nov. 24. Pickup menu here.
Dine in on Thanksgiving Day: The restaurant is open 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Prix fixe: $32 adults, $15 children 12 and younger:
Hand-carved options (select two):
Slow Roasted Turkey Breast
Brown Sugar Honey Baked Ham
‘The Best’ Prime Rib
Sides (select three):
Cornbread Stuffing
Braised Collard Greens
Sweet Potato Casserole
Garlic Mashed Red Potatoes
Desserts (select one):
Southern Pecan Pie - chocolate sauce and caramel sauce
Signature Apple Crisp - vanilla bean ice cream
Pumpkin Pie - sweet whipping cream
(4) Midwood Smokehouse
Multiple locations
Pickup: Orders must be placed by Nov. 24
Thanksgiving Day: The restaurant is closed.
Smoked Meats:
Joyce Farms All Natural Turkey 12-14lb ($70)
Smoked Turkey Breast ($12/pound)
Spiral Cut Boneless Ham ($12/pound)
Pulled Chicken BBQ ($14/pound)
Sides:
Turkey Gravy ($6/quart)
Cranberry-Apple Compote ($10/quart)
Classic Mac & Cheese ($10/quart)
BBQ Baked Beans ($10/quart)
Jalapeno Jack Cornbread ($15)
Desserts:
Banana Pudding ($35 for 1/2 pan; feeds 12-15 people)
Pecan Cobbler ($60 for 1/2 pan; feeds 12-15 people)
Apple Crisp Pie ($40; serves 12)
(5) Mimosa Grill
327 S. Tryon St.
Pickup: Orders must be placed by Nov. 24.
Dine in on Thanksgiving Day: The restaurant is open 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Prix fixe: $48.95 adults, $19.95 children younger than 12:
Appetizers:
Skillet Cornbread - pecan apricot butter
Butternut Squash and Apple Bisque
Carolina Mixed Green Salad – buttermilk ranch or lemon vinaigrette
Super Veggie Crunch – broccoli, cauliflower, kale, cranberries, sunflower seeds Braised Farro Verde – roasted artichokes – blistered tomatoes and baby spinach
Raw Bar:
Blue crab cocktail claws
Chilled Maine lobster salad
Gulf oysters on the half shell
Main courses:
Slow roasted Ashley Farms naked turkey with Southern turkey gravy, country fair turkey legs with Cajun butter
Spit roasted and herb rubbed certified Angus beef with horseradish sauce, house cured and smoked spiral ham with sorghum butter
Cast iron roasted Scottish salmon with honey lemon butter
Sides:
Old fashioned squash casserole with Ritz cracker crust
Southern braised collard greens with apple cider and honey, Mimosa’s signature macaroni and cheese
Jalapeno and cheddar stuffing, cranberry and cherry compote
Potato Bar - Lenny Williams’ country style red skin mashers with an assortment of toppings
Desserts:
Skillet Apple Pie
Beignet baskets with powdered sugar
Chocolate Pecan Pie
(6) Noble Smoke
2216 Freedom Dr.
Pickup: Orders must be placed by Nov. 24
Thanksgiving Day: The restaurant is closed.
Starters:
Noble Smoke Salad ($20/10 people)
Noble Caesar ( $20/10 people)
Pimento Cheese and Copain Toast ($7/16 oz)
Proteins:
Whole smoked turkey breast ($90)
Whole Brisket ($125)
Whole rack beef ribs (market price)
Sides (each $14/pt.):
Stewed Squash
Zach’s Collards
Pan-Fried Corn
Potato Salad
Desserts:
Hand Fry Pies ($18/6 people)
Banana Pudding ($6/person)
(7) Oak Steakhouse
4777 Sharon Rd.
Pickup: Not available.
Dine in on Thanksgiving Day: The restaurant is open noon-8 p.m. Prix fixe: $46 for adults, $25 for children:
Appetizer (choice of one):
Sweet potato bisque – brown butter, smoked salt and crispy sage
Bibb salad – Benton’s bacon, cherry tomato, grilled onions, blue cheese, green goddess
Main course:
Herb-brined turkey breast and confit leg – cornbread and walnut stuffing, glazed haricot verts, candied yams, cranberry and apple compote, herb gravy
Dessert (choice of one):
Pumpkin pecan pie – vanilla bean gelato
Gelato flight – vanilla bean, bourbon burnt sugar, brown sugar, brown butter praline
(8) Stoke
100 W. Trade St.
Pickup: Orders due by Nov. 25. Pickup menu available here.
Dine in on Thanksgiving Day: The restaurant will have seatings at noon, 2:30 p.m., and 5 p.m. Prix fixe: $60 per person, $25 for kids ages 10-4, free for kids ages 3 and younger:
First course:
Mom’s Deviled Eggs/pickled perfume peppers, Aleppo chile
Pretzel Brioche/butters
Second course (choice of one):
Farmers Salad / pickled acorn squash, spicy pecans, artisan cheese, smoked vinegar dressing
Silky Cauliflower She Crab Soup, Georgia olive oil
Marinated Beets / house ricotta, peppery greens, bentons ham
Pumpkin and Guinea Hen Agnolotti / garlicky greens
Third course (choice of one):
Wood-Finished Smoked Turkey - herbed turkey gravy
Harmony Ridge Pork Loin - apple, mustard
Sunburst Trout - turmeric pecan brown butter
Brasstown Beef Short Rib - mushroom bordelaise, rosemary gremolata
Seasonal Fish
Sides (included with all meals, family-style):
Roasted Sweet Potato Fingerlings - spicy rosemary sorghum
Brioche and Mushroom Stuffing - sausage gravy
Broccoli and Cauliflower Casserole - caramelized onion, smoked cheese sauce
Braised Greens and Stone Ground Grits - potlicker vinaigrette
Fourth course:
The Donut: cinnamon sugar, pumpkin diplomat cream, spiced pecans
(9) Ted’s Montana Grill
7404 Waverly Walk Ave.
Pickup: Call to order (704-841-7502) or order online.
Dine in on Thanksgiving Day: The restaurant is open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Prix fixe: $29 or a la carte options:
Appetizer (choice of one):
Side salad
Cup of soup
Chili
Main course:
Roast turkey and gravy with garlic mashed potatoes, herb dressing, carrots, “Aunt Fannie’s” squash casserole and cranberry sauce.
Dessert:
Apple Pecan Crisp
(10) The Ballantyne
10000 Ballantyne Commons Parkway
Pickup: Not available.
Dine in on Thanksgiving Day: The restaurant is open 10:45 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. and 5:30-9:30 p.m. Prix fixe: $85 for adults, $40 for ages 12 and younger, complimentary for children ages 4 and younger:
Salad:
Hand Selected Sliced Fruit: Vine Ripened Berries, Flavored Yogurt, Granola
Farro Salad: Duck Confit, Slow Roasted Tomato, Pickled Radish
Hand Pulled Mozzarella: Hand Carved Prosciutto, Basil Crystals, Aged Fig Balsamic
Confit Potato Salad: Applewood Smoked Bacon, Green Onion, Grain Mustard
Seafood:
Poached Shrimp, Snow Crab Claws, Shucked Oysters Mignonette, cocktail, Meyer lemon, Clarified Butter
Smoked Salmon: Cream Cheese, Tomato Caviar, Quail Egg, Everything Bagel
Entree stations:
Cider and Citrus Brined Turkey: Herbs and Spices, Giblet Gravy, Cranberry Sauce
Pernil Asada: Roasted Pork Butt
Egg Station: Traditional Omelettes
Sides:
Green Bean Casserole: Mushrooms, Shallots and Fried Onions
Sweet Potato Casserole: Toasted Pecans, Brown Sugar Crust, Marshmallow
Black Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Tamarin Braised Beef Short Ribs: Caramelized Onions, Blue Cheese.
(11) 204 North
204 N. Tryon St.
Pickup: Not available.
Dine in on Thanksgiving Day: The restaurant is open 11 a.m.-close. A la carte pricing: appetizers $8-16, entrees $23-34, sides $7, desserts $7-8:
Starters:
Heirloom Pumpkin Bisque - Garnished with an Apple and Sage Ravioli ($8)
Warm Brussel Salad - Brussel Sprouts, Poached Pears, Blue Cheese Bacon, Walnuts, Cider Dressing ($10)
Deviled Eggs - Crispy Oysters, Bacon Tomato Jam, Fresh Chives ($10)
Main course:
Roasted Turkey Breast - Squash Casserole, Mashed Potatoes, Cranberry Sauce, Gravy ($22)
Seared Cornmeal Dusted Grouper - Sweet Corn and Shrimp Risotto, Herb Puree, Confit Tomato Gravy ($27)
Fried Chicken - Collard Greens, Mashed Potatoes, Chicken Thyme Gravy ($23)
Sides:
Cranberry Sauce ($7)
Cornbread Stuffing ($7)
Squash Casserole ($7)
