After 10 years, this Plaza Midwood favorite announces permanent closure.

As the Charlotte area Rita’s Italian Ice locations closed a few days ago for the season, this week, one location had a more permanent closure to announce. “It is with a heavy heart that we have CLOSED our Plaza Midwood location permanently because we were unable to come to an agreement with our new landlord,” read a sign posted on Rita’s door on Monday, Oct. 26.

The closure was first reported by Unpretentious Palate via Instagram.

The property was sold in March to EFC Midwood Corners LLC, and the property sale included neighbors Akahana, Book Buyers, Dunkin’, Hong Kong Chinese, Subway, AFV Exotic Arts and White Bliss Opioid Treatment & Recovery Center.

“Thank you for all your support this season and the past 10 years,” the sign read. “We are especially thankful for all our wonderful guests who made the 2020 challenging season amazing! We will miss the Plaza Midwood community, our team, and our guests who made the store a great success.”

“Please come visit our Rita’s at the Arbors location for our 2021 season beginning February 14th,” the sign stated, referring to the Rita’s location at 2015 East Arbors Drive.

