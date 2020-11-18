After last year’s controversial Christmas cans, check out Sycamore Brewing’s 2020 beer

After causing a stir with its labeling last year, Sycamore Brewing is showcasing more suggestive gingerbread figures on its Christmas Cookie Winter Ale 2020 label.

We all remember what happened last holiday season.

In a nutshell: In 2019, Sycamore Brewing released its Christmas Cookie Winter Ale with a label showing off reindeer in various sexual positions. An anonymous complaint was lodged through the ABC Commission. The brewery pulled its cans off the shelf. North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement said the label’s design was unapproved, conducted an investigation and gave the brewery an option to pay a $1,000 fine or take a 10-day suspension.

So, now that we’re all caught up, what does the brewery have planned for 2020’s Christmas Cookie Winter Ale?

In a year that’s been so 2020, gingerbread people take the stage this time. Look closely, though — what to your wondering eyes do appear? The labeling alludes to a holiday bondage theme, with handcuffs, paddles, masks and collars made of icing.

While visions of 50 Shades dance through your head, here’s a word from the official source: “This year Sycamore went with a theme of festive, jubilant gingerbread men and women on the 2020 label. The gingerbread men are having a jolly time and engaging in some fun stay-at-home Christmas festivities,” the company said in a statement emailed to CharlotteFive.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ahem. Well, in the season of COVID-19 stay-at-home, it might be just what Dr. Fauci ordered.

Sycamore is also releasing a new holiday beer, Barrel-Aged Christmas Cookie, with gingerbread friends shown in similar fashion.

Beginning Friday, both seasonal versions of Sycamore’s Christmas Cookie will be available in limited quantities at craft beer retailers in the Carolinas and Virginia. Courtesy of Sycamore Brewing

Get our newsletter Sign up now to get CharlotteFive in your inbox daily.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Yeah, but what’s it taste like?

Ok, now that we know what the cans look like, what are we drinking, anyway?

The Christmas Cookie Winter Ale “begins with a blonde ale base and boasts a caramel-y malt backbone and cheerful notes of sugar cookie dough, warm winter spices, and honey,” the statement reads.

This year, Sycamore Brewing’s labeling alludes to gingerbread bondage with decorative handcuffs, paddles and masks. Courtesy of Sycamore Brewing

The Barrel-Aged Christmas Cookie was made using some of 2019’s Christmas Cookie Winter Ale, matured for 12 months in bourbon barrels. “The barrel aging lends some deep caramel, brown sugar, warm vanilla, and oak-y tones that pair well with the rich toffee, honey, and caramel notes in the base beer,” said the statement.

Sycamore’s new Barrel-Aged Christmas Cookie ale was made by maturing a batch of 2019 Christmas Cookie for 12 months in bourbon barrels. Courtesy of Sycamore Brewing

You can get these beers in very limited quantities at local beer retailers in the Carolinas and Virginia. Sycamore said it does not expect these beers to sit on the shelf for long.

“Sycamore hopes this beer release lifts spirits and provides a much-needed giggle to beer fans everywhere in a year that’s been less than a barrel of fun,” the release said.

Cheers to that.