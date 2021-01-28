Their beer fest canceled, 40 Charlotte breweries planned something great instead

Queen City Brewers Festival is canceled due to COVID-19, but starting this weekend, “Court Shoes Only” Double IPA will be released at 40 breweries across Charlotte.

Nils Weldy had a vision the moment he stepped into The Barrel Room at Triple C.

It wasn’t of weddings, private parties or any of the other events Triple C Brewing Co. has hosted since opening the space in 2017. This was much different.

“I see an open space, and all I can see is a tennis net and lines,” said Weldy, the founder of Queen City Brewers Festival. “It has definitely been in the back of my mind.”

His dream came to life this past Monday, when he was able to bring in a portable net and tape off a tennis court before playing a match with employees of the brewery. Beer and tennis go hand in hand for Weldy, who founded the festival in 2012. He also serves as regional director for ACEing Autism, which helps “children with autism to grow, develop and benefit from social connections and fitness through affordable tennis programming.” The 2014 festival marked the launch of the event’s partnership with ACEing Autism, and the event has supported the nonprofit ever since.

Last year’s festival featured a classic Subaru stuffed with tennis balls and an actual tennis court that guests were allowed to play on. In addition to raising awareness of ACEing Autism and its tennis clinics, Weldy said the event is also a major fundraiser for the nonprofit.

COVID canceled this year’s event

The festival highlights only breweries in the Charlotte metro area and is always held the Saturday before the Super Bowl. This year would have marked the event’s 10th anniversary, however the festival won’t be held due to COVID-19.

Instead, more than 40 of the area’s breweries will put their own spin on a double IPA called “Court Shoes Only,” with proceeds going to ACEing Autism-Charlotte. The base recipe was designed by Chris Tropeano of Resident Culture Brewing Co. and Chad Henderson of NoDa Brewing Co.

The festival’s website has a list of participating breweries, some of which will release their beers as early as this weekend (including Triple C, Pilot Brewing and Buzzed Viking Brewing Co.). Some breweries brewed smaller amounts on their pilot systems, while others are doing larger production batches.

While the initiative is unlikely to fundraise as much as the festival, Weldy is grateful for any and all participation — especially given the circumstances.

“What they’re able to contribute through sales of the beer will certainly make an impact for what our plans are for 2021,” he said. “I’m just grateful for what they can contribute, given all the circumstances with restrictions and everything they’ve been through this year.“

While Weldy is disappointed he won’t be able to hold the festival this year, he’s enjoyed visiting the participating breweries on their brew days to see brewers volleying over their mash tuns, pretending to dry-hop with tennis balls or simply to pose with rackets or a big, oversized tennis shoe.

The proceeds for “Court Shoes Only” will go to ACEing Autism-Charlotte. Queen City Brewers Festival

Weldy is also excited to try some of the beers, including an 11% triple IPA from Town Brewing Co., a West Coast take from Divine Barrel Brewing, a coconut-infused iteration from Concord’s Twenty-Six Acres Brewing Co. and a blood orange version from Salisbury’s New Sarum Brewing Co.

And though the festival is on hold, the proceeds from this beer will help ACEing Autism run its clinics this year. After pausing its spring clinics in 2020, the Charlotte chapter resumed activities last fall.

“Fortunately tennis is inherently a socially-distanced sport,” Weldy said. “Through it all, we pulled it off successfully. The kids had a great experience. Programs are still being carried out, and it’s incredible what this brewing community can do for important programs like ACEing Autism. ”

There will also still be a Best of Show award given out, just as there has been every year of the festival. On Presidents Day weekend, Weldy and a group of judges (including the Cheers Charlotte podcast team) will sample through the different versions to declare the best beer.

“Court Shoes Only” Double IPA will be released at 40 breweries across Charlotte. Courtesy of Queen City Brewers Festival

And the best tennis player? Resident Culture’s Tropeano plays, and Weldy notes that Birdsong Brewing Co.’s Conor Robinson and Divine Barrel Brewing’s Gavin Toth both played in high school and would probably be strong partners.

“But then, yesterday, I was surprised by Chris Harker’s tennis chops,” Weldy said of Triple C’s founder. “He’s got some form. You can tell he’s spent some time on the court.”

