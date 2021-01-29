Babe, this new charcuterie shop is opening at Camp North End

Charcuterie board company Babe & Butcher is opening its first shop at Camp North End.

We predicted that charcuterie would up its game in 2021 and Babe & Butcher is doing just that. The charcuterie board company is opening its first brick-and-mortar store at Camp North End in late April/early May. The shop will be located just next door to Leah & Louise at 301 Camp Road.

Graze-loving customers will be able to build their own boards and to-go boxes by selecting from a display case. Think fruit, veggies, locally-sourced meats and cheeses along with tasty treats like cookies, meringues and chocolates--hand picked to suit your tastes. Take your box of goodies to go and wander through the shops and restaurants of Camp North End, or sit and enjoy at one of the 76-acre facility’s many seating areas.

“We love the collaborative spirit of Camp North End, which is what our business has been about since day one,” co-owner Lindsay Anvik said in a statement. “From working with local charities to supporting local artists, we take great pride in being a strong community partner and a good steward for the neighborhood and the city.”

Visitors will be greeted by a mural on the barn door outside the store designed by local artist Darion Fleming. Custom cutting boards will be available for purchase and will be designed by a variety of rotating artists, kicking off with designs by Melissa Herriott and LaDara McKinnon of LaDara Fine Art.

Can’t make it over to Camp North End? No problem. Babe & Butcher will also begin offering same-day delivery of their boards and boxes — with an added bonus. Wine, beer and champagne will be available for delivery around the city. The company will also continue its catering services, including its signature grazing tables.

