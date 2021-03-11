Looking for local St. Patrick’s Day beers? You’re in luck.

The Suffolk Punch Nitro Irish Stout will be on tap at its St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

Yes, I just wrote about stouts last month for Valentine’s Day. But with another stout-centric holiday right around the corner, it would be a shame to overlook the next round of dark beers hitting Charlotte’s taps.

Of course, while many associate Irish stouts — Guinness in particular — with St. Patrick’s Day, it’s not the only style to look for ahead of next week’s holiday. Our local brewers are also releasing Irish red ales and a number of beers that aren’t Irish in origin but play to the occasion with Irish-inspired ingredients (or color, as is the case with one green beer).

Some of these beers are draft-only, while others are available in cans, growlers or Crowlers so that you can enjoy them at home. But if you are looking to get out, check out this list of virtual runs, festivals and other ways to safely celebrate yet another unprecedented St. Patrick’s Day.

Benford Brewing Co. - Irish Honey Ale

Lancaster’s only brewery will open up its farm for a St. Patrick’s Day party this Saturday. Entry and live music are free, but if you want corned beef and cabbage you’ll need to purchase a meal ticket by Thursday. Benford’s Irish Honey Ale, naturally, would make for an ideal pairing.

Birdsong Brewing Co. - Foggy Dew Irish Stout

On St. Patrick’s Day, Birdsong will tap a small batch of Foggy Dew, an Irish stout coming in at 4.8% ABV.

Cabarrus Brewing Co. - Irish Cream Coffee Blonde Ale

For the second year in a row, Concord’s Cabarrus Brewing is putting a seasonal spin on its Vanilla Coffee Blonde. The brewery has already released the 4.75% ABV Irish Cream Coffee Blonde Ale on draft and in cans. Looking for something bigger? On Friday, the brewery will tap its 10.8% ABV, bourbon-barrel-aged Irish Cream stout. These are just a couple of the special beers the brewery will release this weekend to mark its fifth anniversary.

Cabarrus Brewing Co. has released Irish Cream Coffee Blonde Ale on draft and in cans. Justin Moore / Cabarrus Brewing Co.

Devil’s Logic Brewery - Dr. Pigwhistle’s Irish Stout

This Thursday, Devil’s Logic Brewery will tap the 4.5% ABV Dr. Pigwhistle’s Irish Stout. Dr. Pigwhistle is the name given to the brewery’s small-batch system, so know that this limited release — which features notes of roasted malt, chocolate and coffee — will be served only on draft at the taproom.

The DreamChaser’s Brewery - Irish Coffee Stout

The DreamChaser’s Brewery in Waxhaw recently released The Wail of the Baen Sidhe, which was brewed with chocolate and orange and then aged in barrels that once held Great Wagon Road Distilling Co.’s Rúa single malt whiskey. The brewery then filled those barrels once more with Wysacky Stout and then added vanilla, as well as coffee beans from its neighbors at Crossroads Coffee House. The resulting Irish Coffee Stout will be tapped on Friday, and the brewery will also sell it in Crowlers.

Jekyll & Hyde / Pharr Mill Brewing - Limerick’s Irish Coffee Stout

Belmont’s Jekyll & Hyde Taphouse and Grill recently collaborated with Harrisburg’s Pharr Mill Brewing on Limerick’s Irish Coffee Stout. The beer began as a traditional Irish extra stout with roasted barley, pale chocolate and caramel malts. Then the brewers added lactose for a touch of sweetness and a creamier mouthfeel before aging the beer on Irish whiskey-soaked coffee beans. Jekyll & Hyde will tap the beer on Friday, while Pharr Mill will tap it on March 13 for its second anniversary. Jekyll and Hyde will also celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this weekend with food and drink specials, live music and Irish dancers.

Legion Brewing Co. - Sláinte

You’ll find one of the best Irish stouts in the country at Legion Brewing Co. But don’t take my word for it — the brewery has the hardware to prove it. Sláinte, a Gaelic word meaning “health” and used as a toast, won a silver medal at the 2018 World Beer Cup. You can find the beer on tap and in cans at Legion location and at some area beer stores, as well.

What’s St. Patrick’s Day without an Irish-style beer like Legion’s Slainte Dry Irish Stout. Courtesy of Legion Brewing

Lost Worlds Brewing Co. - Ardmore Irish Ale

On St. Patrick’s Day, Lost Worlds Brewing Co. in Cornelius will tap Ardmore Irish Ale, which brewer Dave Gonzalez describes as having “caramel, toffee and slight roast malt notes with a slight earthy hop character.”

Middle James Brewing Co. - Queen Medb Irish Red

This Saturday, Pineville’s Middle James Brewing Co., will release Queen Medb Irish Red. Brewed with malt from The Malting Company of Ireland, this traditional Irish red ale is ruby red in color and comes in at 5.5% ABV.

Model A Brewing - Irish Red

This Saturday, Model A Brewing in Tega Cay, SC, will tap a 4.5% ABV Irish red ale. Dubbed Red O’Connor after brewer and owner Brad O’Connor, the beer features notes of caramel, toffee and roasted malt. The brewery will also fill growlers.

Pilot Brewing Co. - Dry Irish Stout

Pilot Brewing Co., will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day by tapping a dry Irish stout and serving it two ways: using CO2, as well as on a nitro tap. The CO2 version can also be purchased in Crowlers.

Protagonist Beer - Fitz’s Irish Red

Protagonist will tap Fitz’s Irish Red this Friday. The 5.2% ABV red ale will be on tap and available in Crowlers at both the brewery’s clubhouse in NoDa and at Protagonist Lower South End.

Seaboard Brewing - Iron Master Stout

While many breweries celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a one-off stout, Seaboard Brewing in Matthews is one of the only local breweries to keep the style on tap all year. Light in body and coming in at 4.5% ABV, the beer is brewed with East Kent Golding hops, as well as black malt, Maris Otter malt and roasted barley.

The Suffolk Punch - Nitro Irish Stout

The Suffolk Punch will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with live music, prizes, and food and drink specials (including its own 4.6% ABV Irish stout served from a nitro tap).

Town Brewing Co. & Petty Thieves Brewery - Finnegan’s Cake

Town Brewing Co., and Petty Thieves Brewery have teamed up to brew Finnegan’s Cake, a “cheesecake milk stout” brewed with chocolate, vanilla and Irish cream-infused cream cheese frosting. The beer will be draft-only and tapped Thursday at Town and Friday at Petty Thieves (Town will tap a nitro version on St. Patrick’s Day, as well). If the beer is anywhere as good as its name, you’re in for a treat.

Town Brewing Co., and Petty Thieves Brewery have worked together to brew a cheesecake milk stout called Finnegan’s Cake. Courtesy of Town Brewing

Twenty-Six Acres Brewing Co. - Dry Irish Stout

On March 13, Concord’s Twenty-Six Acres Brewing Co., will bring back Kilt Lifter, its Irish stout. Not only that, but the brewery is also releasing a wee heavy ale and a mint chocolate porter, and its Four Left Turns, a Kölsch-style ale, will be turned green and temporarily redubbed Four Leprechauns. You can get all four in an Irish flight, or opt for any of them by the pint, Crowler or growler.

This St. Patrick’s Day, Twenty-Six Acres Brewing Co., in Concord will offer Kilt Lifter, its Irish stout and Four Leprechauns, a Kölsch-style ale turned green that’s usually called Four Left Turns. Eric Troutman Twenty-Six Acres Brewing Co.

