Vic the Chili Man is coming back to the hot dog cart — for two days only

Vic the Chili Man serves hot dogs from his cart in uptown Charlotte in this file photo from The Charlotte Observer. ddeaton@charlotteobserver.com

The uptown Charlotte lunch crowd and hot dog fans all over the city were devastated last February when Victor Werany, aka “Vic the Chili Man,” announced his retirement via Facebook.

Then COVID-19 decided to sweep into the Charlotte community shortly after, thwarting any attempts at a retirement party for the man whose cart had been a staple at the corner of South Tryon and Fourth streets and was once named named best hot dog joint in the nation.

Josh Parel purchased the Chili Man cart from Werany in July and quietly reopened it, Charlotte Agenda reported last year.

And now, for two days only near the end of the month, Parel will hand the reigns back to “Vic the Chili Man” in front of 7th Street Public Market for a more fitting goodbye. “If you maniacs remember, we had tried to plan a ‘Farewell to Vic’ party last year to celebrate how freaking phenomenal I am. But, due to Covid, we decided to bail out for the time being for the safety of all, but mostly me,” the Chili Man stated on Facebook. “Well, it’s time to revisit and get my continually growing fat ass behind the cart one more time,” he wrote.

How to get a Vic the Chili Man hot dog:

When: March 25 and 26, 11:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.



Where: 7th Street Public Market porch



What to know: Hot dogs will be full price and all tips will be donated to SHRED Charlotte



Pro tip: Online ordering is encouraged. We have a feeling there might be a crowd ...

