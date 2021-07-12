Charlotte’s 14 best restaurant wine lists, according to Wine Spectator awards

McNinch House Restaurant was given an Award of Excellence by Wine Spectator.

The next time you’re looking to impress a date with an impressive wine list at a Charlotte restaurant, look no further: Wine Spectator’s annual Restaurant awards are out, and 14 of our city’s spots made the list.

“American restaurants are back in business, as patrons are eagerly returning to dining rooms across the nation,” Marvin R. Shanken, Editor and Publisher of Wine Spectator, said in a statement. “In this year’s Restaurant Awards issue, we reflect on how restaurateurs navigated this incredibly difficult period, and look ahead, with every indication that the coming year will be one of the most promising in decades for an industry we all love. It’s been a long road back, and it feels wonderful to celebrate restaurants and all they bring to the world of wine.”

Since 1981, Wine Spectator has been recognizing the world’s best wine lists. There are three awards given: the Award of Excellence, the Best of Award of Excellence and the Grand Award.

In Charlotte, a majority of the winners are at steakhouses in uptown and SouthPark, with a few exceptions.

Here are Charlotte’s winners:

101 W. Worthington Ave. Charlotte, North Carolina 28203

Neighborhood: South End

(704) 741-0300





Best of Award of Excellence

Wine Strengths: Spain

Corkage Fee: $20

Selections: 430

Inventory: 3,830

Cuisine: Spanish, Tapas

The Ritz-Carlton, Charlotte

110 N. College St., Charlotte , North Carolina 28202

Neighborhood: Uptown

(704) 972-4380





Best of Award of Excellence

Wine Strengths: California, France

Corkage Fee: $35

Selections: 160

Inventory: 700

Cuisine: American, Steakhouse

201 N. Tryon St. Charlotte, North Carolina 28202

Neighborhood: Uptown

(704) 348-1400





Award of Excellence

Wine Strengths: California

Corkage Fee: $25

Selections: 410

Inventory: 4,000

Cuisine: Steakhouse

139 S. Tryon St. Charlotte, North Carolina 28202

Neighborhood: Uptown

(704) 601-4141





Award of Excellence

Wine Strengths: California

Corkage Fee: $35

Selections: 200

Inventory: 2,000

Cuisine: Brazilian, Steakhouse

4725 Piedmont Row Drive, Charlotte, North Carolina 28210

Neighborhood: SouthPark

(704) 552-5502





Best of Award of Excellence

Wine Strengths: California, France, Italy, Spain

Corkage Fee: $25

Selections: 1,115

Inventory: 6,840

Cuisine: Steakhouse

101 S. Tryon St. Charlotte , North Carolina 28280

Neighborhood: Uptown

(704) 333-5262





Award of Excellence

Wine Strengths: California

Corkage Fee: $25

Selections: 300

Inventory: 5,000

Cuisine: Seafood, Steakhouse

601 S. Kings Drive Charlotte, North Carolina 28204

Neighborhood: Midtown

(704) 343-0148





Award of Excellence

Wine Strengths: Italy, California

Corkage Fee: $25

Selections: 120

Inventory: 700

Cuisine: Italian

Family-style dining at Mama Ricotta’s with a glass of red or white. Michael Hrizuk CharlotteFive

511 N. Church St. Charlotte, North Carolina 28202

Neighborhood: Uptown

(704) 332-6159





Award of Excellence

Wine Strengths, California, France, Italy

Corkage Fee: $35

Selections: 360

Inventory: 1,440

Cuisine: American, Regional

“Our guests appreciate our extensive wine list and know our wine steward Anthony Wesley is always available to expertly guide them towards wines that balance with the food’s ingredients while also accounting for personal preferences,” owner Ellen Davis said in a statement.

McNinch House Restaurant sommelier Anthony Wesley. Courtesy of The Plaid Penguin

227 W. Trade St. Charlotte, North Carolina 28202

Neighborhood: Uptown

(704) 333-2602





Award of Excellence

Wine Strengths: California

Corkage Fee: $50

Inventory: 1,500

Selections: 275

Cuisine: Steakhouse

6705-B Phillips Place Court Charlotte, North Carolina 28210

Neighborhood: SouthPark

(704) 552-7256





Award of Excellence

Wine Strengths: California, Italy

Corkage Fee: $35

Selections: 200

Inventory: 2,000

Cuisine: Steakhouse

4620 Piedmont Row Dr. Suite 170 B Charlotte, North Carolina 28210

Neighborhood: SouthPark

(980) 283-2333





Best of Award of Excellence

Wine Strengths: California, France, Oregon, Italy

Corkage Fee: $30

Selections: 485

Inventory: 2,200

Cuisine: American, Seasonal

Peppervine restaurant features American cuisine with wines from California, France, Oregon and Italy. Alex Cason CharlotteFive

6000 Fairview Road Charlotte, North Carolina 28210

Neighborhood: SouthPark

(704) 556-1115





Best of Award of Excellence

Wine Strengths: California, France, Italy

Selections: 575

Inventory: 2,075

Cuisine: Steakhouse

222 S. Tryon St. Charlotte, North Carolina 28202

Neighborhood: Uptown

(704) 338-9444





Best of Award of Excellence

Wine Strengths: California, France

Selections: 560

Inventory: 2,100

Cuisine: American, Steakhouse

4201 Congress St. The Rotunda Charlotte, North Carolina 28209

Neighborhood: SouthPark

(704) 552-9983





Award of Excellence

Wine Strengths: California

Selections: 65

Inventory: 680

Cuisine: American

Want information on the best wine lists in your other favorite cities? Visit Restaurants.WineSpectator.com, where you can find winners by location, name, proximity, award level, cuisine and pricing.