Charlotte’s 14 best restaurant wine lists, according to Wine Spectator awards

McNinch House Restaurant was given an Award of Excellence by Wine Spectator.
McNinch House Restaurant was given an Award of Excellence by Wine Spectator. Coopernicus Photos / Courtesy of McNinch House

The next time you’re looking to impress a date with an impressive wine list at a Charlotte restaurant, look no further: Wine Spectator’s annual Restaurant awards are out, and 14 of our city’s spots made the list.

“American restaurants are back in business, as patrons are eagerly returning to dining rooms across the nation,” Marvin R. Shanken, Editor and Publisher of Wine Spectator, said in a statement. “In this year’s Restaurant Awards issue, we reflect on how restaurateurs navigated this incredibly difficult period, and look ahead, with every indication that the coming year will be one of the most promising in decades for an industry we all love. It’s been a long road back, and it feels wonderful to celebrate restaurants and all they bring to the world of wine.”

Since 1981, Wine Spectator has been recognizing the world’s best wine lists. There are three awards given: the Award of Excellence, the Best of Award of Excellence and the Grand Award.

In Charlotte, a majority of the winners are at steakhouses in uptown and SouthPark, with a few exceptions.

Here are Charlotte’s winners:

Barcelona Wine Bar

101 W. Worthington Ave. Charlotte, North Carolina 28203

Neighborhood: South End

(704) 741-0300

Best of Award of Excellence

BLT Steak

The Ritz-Carlton, Charlotte

110 N. College St., Charlotte , North Carolina 28202

Neighborhood: Uptown

(704) 972-4380

Best of Award of Excellence

The Capital Grille

201 N. Tryon St. Charlotte, North Carolina 28202

Neighborhood: Uptown

(704) 348-1400

Award of Excellence

Chima Steakhouse

139 S. Tryon St. Charlotte, North Carolina 28202

Neighborhood: Uptown

(704) 601-4141

Award of Excellence

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse

4725 Piedmont Row Drive, Charlotte, North Carolina 28210

Neighborhood: SouthPark

(704) 552-5502

Best of Award of Excellence

Eddie V’s Prime Seafood

101 S. Tryon St. Charlotte , North Carolina 28280

Neighborhood: Uptown

(704) 333-5262

Award of Excellence

Mama Ricotta’s

601 S. Kings Drive Charlotte, North Carolina 28204

Neighborhood: Midtown

(704) 343-0148

Award of Excellence

Family-style dining at Mama Ricotta’s with a glass of red or white. Michael Hrizuk CharlotteFive

McNinch House Restaurant

511 N. Church St. Charlotte, North Carolina 28202

Neighborhood: Uptown

(704) 332-6159

Award of Excellence

“Our guests appreciate our extensive wine list and know our wine steward Anthony Wesley is always available to expertly guide them towards wines that balance with the food’s ingredients while also accounting for personal preferences,” owner Ellen Davis said in a statement.

McNinch House Restaurant sommelier Anthony Wesley. Courtesy of The Plaid Penguin

Morton’s, The Steakhouse

227 W. Trade St. Charlotte, North Carolina 28202

Neighborhood: Uptown

(704) 333-2602

Award of Excellence

The Palm Charlotte

6705-B Phillips Place Court Charlotte, North Carolina 28210

Neighborhood: SouthPark

(704) 552-7256

Award of Excellence

Peppervine

4620 Piedmont Row Dr. Suite 170 B Charlotte, North Carolina 28210

Neighborhood: SouthPark

(980) 283-2333

Best of Award of Excellence

Peppervine restaurant features American cuisine with wines from California, France, Oregon and Italy. Alex Cason CharlotteFive

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

6000 Fairview Road Charlotte, North Carolina 28210

Neighborhood: SouthPark

(704) 556-1115

Best of Award of Excellence

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

222 S. Tryon St. Charlotte, North Carolina 28202

Neighborhood: Uptown

(704) 338-9444

Best of Award of Excellence

Village Tavern

4201 Congress St. The Rotunda Charlotte, North Carolina 28209

Neighborhood: SouthPark

(704) 552-9983

Award of Excellence

Wine Spectator

Want information on the best wine lists in your other favorite cities? Visit Restaurants.WineSpectator.com, where you can find winners by location, name, proximity, award level, cuisine and pricing.

Melissa Oyler
Melissa Oyler is the editor of CharlotteFive. When she’s not writing or editing, you’ll find her running, practicing hot yoga or snuggling with her rescue dog, X. Find her on Instagram or Twitter: @melissaoyler.
