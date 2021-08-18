Two restaurants coming uptown: Multicultural culinaria and French fast-casual

Mariposa, Spanish for butterfly, is a multicultural culinaria opening at the Mint Museum in Uptown in September.

Mariposa, a new restaurant serving small, shareable dishes will open in Uptown in September, followed by Coquette, a French fast-casual restaurant serving duck-fat fried chicken.

Mariposa, Spanish for butterfly, will be a multicultural culinaria, and will open in September. Creator Jill Marcus said the name restaurant represents evolution, and its menu will be based on her travels. Mezze is a North African and Mediterranean concept of small dishes meant to be shared, and executive chef Jonathan Moore will be creating dishes including:

Lamb Belly Bulgogi Lettuce Wraps

Ceviche Aguachile

Piri Piri Chicken

Heirloom Tomato & Burrata Tart

Gullah Paella

A pastry menu will be created Chef Sam Carrasquero-Chappelle. Level 3 sommelier and general manager, Brad Grubb, formerly of 5Church, will create its cocktail and wine menu.

Madagascar Chocolate Cake at Mariposa LunahZon Photography / Plaid Penguin

Sam Fleming at 100 Gardens will supply lettuces and greens from its aquaponics garden project at The Innovation Barn. Artwork will be created by Charlotte muralist Owl.

Mother Earth Group is also bringing a new French-fast-casual restaurant, Coquette, to Uptown in 2022 featuring duck-fat fried chicken.

Mother Earth Group is the team behind Fern, Flavors from the Garden and Something Classic Catering.