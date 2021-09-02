Charlotte brewery adds a food menu — and some dishes are made with beer (of course)

At Catawba Brewing, you can now order food to go with your local beer. Shown above is a pretzel made with White Zombie Beer Cheese.

Just in time for Labor Day weekend, Catawba Brewing Co. has announced that it will now be serving food alongside its local beers.

The menu includes dishes that incorporate Catawba Brewing beer, including the Pub Cheese Nachos made with White Zombie Beer Cheese and the Farmer’s Salad made with a Mango IPA vinaigrette.

The soft opening begins this Friday, September 3.

Hours after this weekend:

Wednesday - Thursday: 3-9 p.m.

Friday: 2-10 p.m.

Saturday: 12-10 p.m.

Sunday: 12-7 p.m.

Afternoon Observer Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Note: the full menu will not be available Monday and Tuesday, but show up anyway for a few snack options.

Location: 933 Louise Ave #105, Charlotte, NC 28204

Neighborhood: Belmont Charlotte