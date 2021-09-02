Food and Drink
Charlotte brewery adds a food menu — and some dishes are made with beer (of course)
Just in time for Labor Day weekend, Catawba Brewing Co. has announced that it will now be serving food alongside its local beers.
The menu includes dishes that incorporate Catawba Brewing beer, including the Pub Cheese Nachos made with White Zombie Beer Cheese and the Farmer’s Salad made with a Mango IPA vinaigrette.
The soft opening begins this Friday, September 3.
Hours after this weekend:
- Wednesday - Thursday: 3-9 p.m.
- Friday: 2-10 p.m.
- Saturday: 12-10 p.m.
- Sunday: 12-7 p.m.
Note: the full menu will not be available Monday and Tuesday, but show up anyway for a few snack options.
Catawba Brewing Co.
Location: 933 Louise Ave #105, Charlotte, NC 28204
Neighborhood: Belmont Charlotte
