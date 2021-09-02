Charlotte Observer Logo
Charlotte brewery adds a food menu — and some dishes are made with beer (of course)

At Catawba Brewing, you can now order food to go with your local beer. Shown above is a pretzel made with White Zombie Beer Cheese.
At Catawba Brewing, you can now order food to go with your local beer. Shown above is a pretzel made with White Zombie Beer Cheese. Courtesy of Catawba Brewing Co.

Just in time for Labor Day weekend, Catawba Brewing Co. has announced that it will now be serving food alongside its local beers.

The menu includes dishes that incorporate Catawba Brewing beer, including the Pub Cheese Nachos made with White Zombie Beer Cheese and the Farmer’s Salad made with a Mango IPA vinaigrette.

The soft opening begins this Friday, September 3.

Hours after this weekend:

Note: the full menu will not be available Monday and Tuesday, but show up anyway for a few snack options.

Catawba Brewing Co.

Location: 933 Louise Ave #105, Charlotte, NC 28204

Neighborhood: Belmont Charlotte

Melissa Oyler
Melissa Oyler is the editor of CharlotteFive. When she’s not writing or editing, you’ll find her running, practicing hot yoga or snuggling with her rescue dog, X. Find her on Instagram or Twitter: @melissaoyler.
