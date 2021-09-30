Charlotte Observer Logo
You can now get Leah & Louise culinary kits to your house via subscription

Camp North End’s Leah & Louise has launched a monthly membership based culinary kit. 
Peter Taylor

Camp North End’s Leah & Louise has launched a monthly membership based culinary kit.

Charlotte’s modern juke joint restaurant team of Greg and Subrina Collier has partnered with Table22 to launch the monthly kits, which are now available to order.

Table22 launched in the middle of COVID-19 with a digital platform to help restaurants pivot to a new way to dine. Leah & Louise is the first Charlotte restaurant to sign on.

Multiple subscription tiers will be available in the coming months. Here are some choices:

“Table22 has a great system in place that makes it easy for customers to sign up while also engaging with and supporting Leah & Louise no matter what is going on in the world,” Subrina Collier said in a statement. “This special group of customers will also get to try out some of the culinary team’s newest and most creative items.”

How to sign up

Choose your monthly subscription and sign up at Table22’s site.

Subscriptions are limited in number and will be first come, first served. You can cancel anytime.

