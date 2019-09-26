Team Black Girl Fly Week crowns Charlotte’s grassroots queens

Photo by Davita Galloway A Seat at the Table Awards

If you’ve been feeling elevated levels of magic in the air, blame it on the return of Team Black Girl Fly on Oct. 1-6.

The platform that reminds women entrepreneurs and activists that they’re “fly in all their authenticity,” as founder Davita Galloway said, has grown from a one-day celebration to a full week of recognition, empowerment and full-on fun.

Galloway co-owns Dupp & Swat creative studio, which serves as a fashion retailer, art gallery, event space and idea incubator for many of Charlotte’s independent black women artists and professionals. The shop, now in Camp North End, has served as a magnet for black feminine expression and entrepreneurship.

Galloway, easily one of the most recognized creatives in the city, felt a need to formally acknowledge and support the brilliance sparking around her. So in 2017, she launched The Beauty Standard, a one-day event packed with workshops, keynote speakers and fireside chats.

“There are so many voices in society telling us how we should look, how we should dress, wear our hair,” Galloway said. “It was a reminder that you create your own standard in terms of beauty and how you live your life. Being a black woman who looks a little eccentric, I’ve always been a proponent of this.”

The Beauty Standard was successful but didn’t feel like enough. The next year, Galloway and her team debuted the A Seat At The Table Awards (ASATAs). Eight categories received nominations from the public: She is HER, She is Dope, She is Bawse, She Got Juice, She is Sincere, She is Nola, She is Fancy and She is Tribe. Winners included sketch comedy writer Robot Johnson; actress Tania Kelly; Alexys Taylor, collections and exhibitions manager at the Harvey B. Gantt Center; and pole dance instructor Naj Auriella Richardson.

“The ASATAs were a chance to highlight and celebrate local black women who are making things happen in their communities at a grassroots level,” Galloway explained. “Much of what we do was made possible through the work of these women, and we wanted to salute them, to say we see you.”

Back for another year, the ASATAs have expanded — as well as the rest of the Team Black Girl Fly activities — into a weeklong celebration. Here are the details on what not to miss.

Oct. 1: The First Supper

Team Black Girl Fly Week begins with breaking bread while honoring the women of hip hop.

Five vegetarian chefs, including Adjoa “Chef Joya” Courtney, Good Food Made Better’s Kaylan Frasier, the Power Plate’s Shakayla Taylor, Eat Your Bliss’s Jasiatic Anderson, Cafe International’s Aminata Mitchell and 14-year-old culinary prodigy Kosi Archie will put their skills on display to a soundtrack of feminine power. Diners should come hungry and representing their favorite female emcee or group, as there will be prizes.

Chef Joya, a personal vegan chef with a sizable following, is drawing inspiration from Erykah Badu for her unicorn soul rolls.

“It’s inspired by Erykah’s freeness, her willingness to be unapologetically herself and constantly create amazing things,” she said.

Made of marinated kale salad, pureed black-eyed peas, carrots and red cabbage slaw and topped with an agave, chili and avocado aioli, the rolls will be sweet, spicy and creamy — and hopefully, a surprise to those who haven’t had them before. Knowing much of the crowd will not be vegan only excites Joya more.

“It’s amazing to be able to inspire women and younger girls, and to see their faces when they try [my food]. They always say, ‘This is vegan?’ They’re always so shocked,” Joya said. “When they think of vegan food, they think of something dry and unseasoned, but when I do it, it’s so full of flavor it doesn’t matter.”

Events like The First Supper allow her space to play with flavors for a “home” audience and to show appreciation for a community that has held her afloat for years.

“This is women supporting women and … that helps everyone climb to another level,” she said. “You can’t do anything by yourself.”

Oct. 2: Song Bird

Jessica Macks hosts this night of music with four vocalists and a live band. It’s a speakeasy kind of vibe with tributes to Whitney Houston, Regina Belle and other sirens all night long.

Oct. 3: Live in Color

Amidst the fun, it’s important to incorporate deeper elements. The Live in Color workshop, hosted by Brandi Williams and Beverly Sands, aims to help attendees address and uncover trauma. While all of the Team Black Girl Fly Week activities take place at Camp North End, 1824 Statesville Ave., this is the only event of the week to take place in Dupp & Swat’s retail space.

“We were particular about holding it there because people already know it to be a safe space,” Galloway said. “We deal with a lot of trauma, and for many of us, all we know is to keep putting one foot in front of the other. This is a pause to check and examine ourselves.”

Oct. 4: Pajamas and Pillow talk

Guests are encouraged to show up in their pajamas for this frank and funny panel discussion about sex, dating, toys and taboos. But be forewarned: There’s a blindfolded portion of the evening.

Oct. 5: Fly Market

A family friendly marketplace that welcomes men and supports local makers.

Oct. 6: ASATAs

The awards program celebrating professional, creative, authentic and sexually empowered black women has added a new category this year: I am Queer. Though queer women had been nominated in years past, Galloway wanted to be more intentionally inclusive.

One problem Galloway consistently runs into is being nominated herself. Although she appreciates the gesture, when she releases the nominees to be voted on by the public, she always removes her name from the rolls.

“I get my flowers by operating within my gifts and my passion,” she said. “I don’t need a physical award. Being nominated is more than enough. People turning out and showing up and dropping messages in my dms is more than enough.”

A plan is in the works to hold an ASATAs in Raleigh-Durham this spring. Eventually, Galloway hopes to take the ASATAs national.

“Every city has everyday women doing amazing things for their community,” Galloway said. “I know I want to leave this earth emptied out, knowing I left no stone unturned.”





For tickets to individual events or to learn more, visit www.teamblackgirlfly.com.