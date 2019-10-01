9 casual first dates to try this fall in Charlotte

Courtesy of Discovery Place

In a city known for its young professional social scene, many millennials move to the Queen City with hopes of meeting new people, in person or online. With endless opportunities to meet someone new, eventually first-time meet ups at breweries become boring and rooftop drinks too typical.

And while the anatomy of a perfect first date is debatable, one thing that everyone can agree with is that the first date determines if there will be a next date.

Here are 9 casual first dates to try that are sure to make a good impression and secure a second date.

Tuesday – Sunday

An experience worth every penny at $40 per person, this one-hour, step-by-step candle pouring class allows you to create a candle unique to you. And what’s better is that while you and your date wait for your candles to cool, you can explore all that South End has to offer.

Saturday, Oct. 12

The largest Hispanic Heritage event in Charlotte, Hola is celebrating its eighth year. Try authentic Latin dishes, enjoy live music and immerse yourself in cultural experiences from Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America. Admission to the festival is free.

Every Wednesday

Explore current exhibits for free every Wednesday night at both the Randoph and Uptown Mint Museum locations. At the Uptown location, for only $10 (or free for members) you can enjoy a one-hour yoga class with NC Yoga Bar before you tour the exhibits.

Saturday, Nov. 2 or Dec. 14

At just $15 per person, this beginner class is an opportunity to get your hands dirty, learning all about wheel-throwing and pottery. Pre-registration is required.

Every Thursday – Sunday

Known for its immersive art experience and ultra Instagrammable moments, Portal Charlotte has become the it place around town. For $19 per person, you can explore a series of mini rooms with unique installations.

Every third Friday

Awaken your inner child and rediscover the wonder of science at the Discovery Place’s monthly event, Science on the Rocks. This after hours event features a bar, live music and unmatched scientific demonstrations. Tickets are $12, and for an additional $5 you can also enjoy an IMAX movie.

Saturday, Oct. 19

With general admission tickets at $40 per person, this can’t miss award-winning wine festival is the best that Charlotte has to offer. Tickets include samples from 25 vineyards, live music and food from Queen City favorites like Tin Kitchen, Papi Queso and King of Pops

Friday – Sunday

Be one of the first to enjoy this Kings Mountain winery when it opens next month. Enjoy the picturesque views as the season change over a glass of wine on its expansive outdoor patio. Wine tastings are $5, wine by the glass is $8 and flights are $12. Guided tastings are also available for $15 and include a souvenir glass.

Sunday, Oct. 6

Join yoga guru Sajeedah Jones for an afternoon of creative vinyasa flow. This slow flow class is designed for all levels and is only $10 or free for members. After class, enjoy mimosas and a complimentary tour of the galleries.