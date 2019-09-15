Top 30 places in Charlotte to work, according to women

Getty Images

For women, choosing a company that is a great fit all around is important. Factors include equal pay, workplace safety, the social environment, opportunities for leadership and company growth.

On Monday, the independent ratings company InHerSight will release a list of top companies to work for in Charlotte, according to women. CharlotteFive has received an exclusive first look at the list.

Durham-based InHerSight provides a resource and platform for women around the United States to research, and ultimately rate, various companies. “You can think of us as the Glassdoor for women, but with more detailed data on companies,” said CEO Ursula Mead.

There are over 100,000 companies listed on the website; thousands of women rate their employers daily.

Missing from the list: Big companies with headquarters here

As CharlotteFive examined the list of top Charlotte employers, we noticed: A lot of the bigger companies headquartered here didn’t make the top 30.

“This isn’t surprising — several things can contribute to that, such as the type of industry and the location of a company,” Mead said. “Also, many of these companies aren’t under the same pressure to develop equal opportunities as companies based in places like California.”

While the major banks may not be listed, finance in general will always remain a top-rated industry for women, Mead said. There have been lots of improvements over the years, including women being appointed to high-ranking positions.

Courtesy of InHerSight<br/>Ursula Mead, cofounder and CEO of InHerSight. AMER

Here are the top 30 companies to work for in Charlotte, according to women:

3.9 stars

Kudos for: wellness initiatives, female representation in leadership, management opportunities, and equal opportunities.

3.8 stars

Kudos for: maternity and adoptive leave policy. The company also was number four on InHerSight’s 2019 list of the top 10 financial services companies where women are happiest with their pay.

3.7 stars

Kudos for: paid time off policy, maternity and adoptive leave, wellness initiatives, and family growth support.

3.7 stars

Kudos for: family support factors such as paid time off, maternity leave, family growth support, and supportive and respectful coworkers.

3.7 stars

Kudos for: female representation in leadership, equal opportunities for women and men, learning opportunities, and management opportunities.

3.7 stars

Kudos for: career growth factors like management opportunities, equal opportunities, and learning opportunities.

3.7 stars

Kudos for: social activities and environment, and wellness initiatives.

3.6 stars

Kudos for: female representation in leadership, management opportunities, and equal opportunities for women and men.

3.6 stars

Kudos for: work-life balance, career growth, and family growth.

3.6 stars

Kudos for: wellness initiatives, paid time off, maternity and adoptive leave, and the ability to telecommute.

3.6 stars

Kudos for: wellness initiatives, social activities and environment, and great coworkers.

3.5 stars

Kudos for: paid time off, maternity leave, equal opportunities, the ability to telecommute, and great colleagues.

3.5 stars

Kudos for: paid time off, management opportunities, equal opportunities for women and men, and female representation in leadership.

3.5 stars

Kudos for: flexible work hours, management opportunities, and equal opportunities.

3.5 stars

Kudos for: growth opportunities, supportive workplace culture, educational opportunities, and safety.

3.5 stars

Kudos for: female representation in leadership, equal opportunities for women and men, and great coworkers.

3.5 stars

Kudos for: flexible work hours, great colleagues, and paid time off.

3.5 stars

Kudos for: wellness initiatives, PTO, maternity leave, the ability to telecommute, and management opportunities.

3.5 stars

Kudos for: management opportunities and female representation in leadership.

3.5 stars

Kudos for: career opportunities factors such as management opportunities, equal opportunities, and female representation in leadership.

3.5 stars

Kudos for: flexibility, work-life balance, and benefits.

3.5 stars

Kudos for: equal opportunities for women and men, great co-workers, paid time off, management opportunities, and female representation in leadership.

3.5 stars

Kudos for: paid time off, maternity and adoptive leave, female representation in leadership, equal opportunities, and management opportunities.

3.5 stars

Kudos for: paid time off, maternity and adoptive leave, equal opportunities, management opportunities, and great coworkers.

3.5 stars

Kudos for: paid time off, equal opportunities, maternity and adoptive leave, and management opportunities.

3.5 stars

Kudos for: paid time off, great coworkers, equal opportunities, and flexible work hours.

3.4 stars

Kudos for: female leadership opportunities and company growth.

3.4 stars

Kudos for: maternity leave, PTO, family growth support, equal opportunities, and great coworkers.

3.4 stars

Kudos for: company growth and educational opportunities.

3.4 stars

Kudos for: maternity and adoptive leave, paid time off, wellness initiatives, family growth support, and flexible work hours.