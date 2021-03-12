How more than 100 local artists created support for our healthcare workers during COVID

Javel Patel enjoys incorporating Indian motifs like henna into her artwork.

Over the holidays, most people were preparing creative ways to enjoy this time of the year in a new, COVID-19 safe way, but local artist Liese Sadler had other things at the top of her mind. She was busy coordinating deliveries of 300 pieces of artwork that landed on her doorstep. Though it was very much a part of her plan to support local healthcare professionals during the coronavirus with a healthy dose of inspiration and appreciation, Sadler had her work cut out for her, unpacking packages from artists each day for one month straight.

These days, the textile artist and oil painter is thrilled about the response she received. An idea that was inspired by Mary Gail Frawley-O’Dea, executive director of Presbyterian Psychological Services, snowballed into a great outpouring of love and appreciation in the form of original, miniature artworks from more than 100 local artists.

“I thought people would be so excited to do something and that was absolutely positively the case,” Sadler said. “I received emails every day from people saying ‘I heard about this, how can I participate?’ It was so joyful.”

At the start of the pandemic, healthcare workers were crowned our nation’s unsung heroes. Our frontline workers were thanked for their hard work and dedication resulting in long days and nights, overtime shifts, layers of protection worn, putting their lives on the line each day and seeing circumstances in an environment they’ve never witnessed.

One year after the coronavirus pandemic entered our community, those same heroes are still enduring the same obstacles. Local artists, Atrium Health and Novant Health chaplains, healthcare professionals, Frawley-O’Dea and Sadler spoke to CharlotteFive about their roles in the art for healthcare professionals initiative and its impact.

“One of the things the art has done is it’s been a gesture to show appreciation, gratitude and recognition of the pain and the drain that healthcare workers have been under the last year,” Frawley-O’Dea said. So, I’m glad that came to fruition.”

“I think the best part for me was seeing the enthusiasm and the outpouring of people that really cared and wanted the workers to know they cared,” Liese Sadler said. Robert Sadler

Creating art for frontline workers

Organizing 300 pieces of artwork was no easy feet. With the help of the community, Sadler made it look easy, however. As a simple act of kindness, artists were asked to create one piece of artwork. Some artists didn’t stop there, however. Some sent four, some six, and one artist sent 12 pieces of art. When Sadler found pockets of time to paint original pieces of her own, she painted little bluebirds.

The entire experience was a healing process for local artist Shefalee Patel and her collective group Namaste Artists CLT. The group found comfort in coming together to create for the initiative and used it as a way to cope with the pandemic.

“Our goal is to share our culture and be that moment that sparks that conversation,” Patel said. “Our ultimate goal is to share who we are without our community. So, this opportunity was wonderful. It was a perfect fit for us.”

After artist Luz Aveleyra participated in the art for healthcare project, she challenged herself to take it a step further. She combined her interest in watercolor cards with her desire to consistently show her appreciation to the healthcare community.

“I do about a dozen or 15 cards a month, Aveleyra said. “I assemble the original watercolor work onto the card and the card is blank inside, so anyone can write a note of appreciation and send it to a healthcare worker or a patient.”

Luz Aveleyra creates watercolor paintings for Novant’s administration to distribute to healthcare professionals, patients and staff. Courtesy of Luz Aveleyra

Aveleyra’s appreciation for colors on any card — even store-bought — is what she tries to include in her creations in hopes of igniting joy in the heart of the receiver, she said.

“I found a way in which I have a skill I can share with others and I’m able to use that skill, Aveleyra said. “I work in small formats, so this is the perfect opportunity to pass on that enjoyment to someone else.”

Healthcare professionals inspired by the act of kindness

For Atrium Health and Novant Health healthcare professionals, the artwork is doing the job it was intended to do — inspiring them to push through long days and an exhausting year.

The bright artwork brings joy to Novant Health registered nurse Ariam Mael, who plans to place her piece on the refrigerator at home.

“I have two kids who like to draw, so this inspires me to show my kids that when they grow up they can do artwork for healthcare workers and patients,” Mael said.

“This pandemic is a very stressful situation, but it’s always good to have something you can enjoy or something that can make you happy,” Novant registered nurse Ariam Mael said. Courtesy of Ariam Mael

Kristin Silva, a Novant Health nursing assistant, is enamored with her miniature beach scene. It greets her — from its home on the fireplace — when she comes home from work.

“It just makes me feel really calm and peaceful and gives me a form of tranquility,” she said. “It takes me to a place where I just want to remember these beautiful things in nature and just relax.”

Kristin A. Silva’s gifted artwork is what she sees when she enters her home after a day of taking care of others. Courtesy of Kristin A. Silva

While Silva’s masterpiece waits for her at home, some healthcare professionals opted to place their pieces on lanyards and in their work areas. Assistant nursing assistant manager Bryan McLaughlin — who received two different pieces of artwork — keeps his in his office.

“We really appreciate it. The biggest difference a year into the pandemic is people don’t realize the same nurses are still here, still caring and still tired,” he said. These little things are nice, friendly pick-me-ups because we really felt that support in the beginning. Then, I think people forgot we’re still here.”

Assistant nursing assistant manager Bryan McLaughlin chose a painting that spoke to him and received the other in a Code Lavender gift bag. Rich Taylor

Chaplains use Code Lavender to help heal

The staff-supported initiative, Code Lavender, encourages professionals at both hospitals to “put on their masks first.” Self care and mental health should be priorities for healthcare professionals, especially those workers on the front lines of an unprecedented year. The program offered a great segway for the art for healthcare professionals initiative because both missions align. Some Code Lavender gift bags — reserved for workers, staff and patients who need a little inspiration — included artwork from local artists.

“I feel like this artwork is something that is treasured,” Novant Health chaplain Chelsy Mitchell said. “It symbolizes to them that they are appreciated and cared about. It brings beauty into what can be a difficult 12-hour shift during this long pandemic.”

Inspiration is contagious, Atrium Health chaplain David Carl said.

“The artists are inspired by healthcare heroes, Carl said. “They want to bring something to them that may be inspiring. Then, we have the person receiving the art who did the initial inspiration and are now being inspired themselves by the artwork.”

Atrium Health chaplain David Car spearheads Atrium Health’s Code Lavender program, which offers a place of compassion as part of a healing process for staff and patients. Courtesy of Atrium Health

Novant Health Chaplain resident Chris Williams recently had the joy of seeing the delightful smiles on his team’s faces while distributing the artwork. “It was a beautiful project,” Williams said. “It was extra special because it was something someone took the time to create. They really appreciate it and I appreciate it, as well.”

Novant Health Chaplain resident Chris Williams is adamant about supporting his team and lifting their spirits. Claire Williams

For artists and others interested in showing their appreciation to healthcare workers, email healthhumanities@novanthealth.org or see www.atriumhealth.org/about-us/coronavirus/thank-you.

For healthcare workers interested in free and financially assisted mental health therapy, visit www.presbypsych.org.

