Go mad at this themed dinner coming to 7th Street Public Market

Greg Collier's a mad genius.

“We’re all quite mad. You’ll fit right in.” — The Mad Hatter, “Alice in Wonderland”

What’s more fun than you and your friends dressing up in your best Alice and Wonderland-themed costumes and partaking in an adults-only dinner party while seated at a long table? Yes, just like the one in the movie.

Subrina Collier, creative event planner and wife of Uptown Yolk’s Chef Greg Collier, will host the Mad Hatter Brinner on Oct. 6 outside of 7th Street Public Market.

“The idea for this dinner came from a need to just be creative,” Subrina Collier told CharlotteFive. “I have always loved hosting dinner parties — we did them often while in Rock Hill. But, I wanted to do something fun and different.”

Collier played around with the idea of Beetlejuice or the Mad Hatter as themes. She found that the latter had a deeper meaning and was perfect for the Oct. 6 date.

“In the movie, the Mad Hatter always had a card on his hat that said 10-6. This represented the cost of the hats he sold at 10 shillings and 6 pence,” Collier explained.

From start to finish the entire menu, including the drinks, will play on the theme.

The brinner — a fun way to combine brunch and dinner — will feature a five-course meal prepared by Greg Collier. The cocktails will be mixed up by Justin Hazleton, former bar manager of 5Church and Sofia’s. There will even be prizes for best outfits of the night.

The evening will start out with family style appetizers and a tea party at exactly 6:01 p.m. Guests will be able to mix and mingle throughout the dinner, while taking photos with themed props.

The night will end with an over-the-top ensemble dessert prepared by Chef Jamie Turner.

“I really just want to take you back to your childhood. I like to have fun and wanted to create something outside of the normal dinner party,” Subrina Collier said.

The cost of the dinner is $75 per person and includes your meal and cocktails. Tickets can be purchased here.