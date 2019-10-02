Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | Oct. 4 -10

CharlotteFive archives Carolina Renaissance Festival

Friday

Explore the local music scene at the Blues & Jazz Festival Restaurant Crawl in Old Town Rock Hill. A ticket gets you entry to 10 restaurant venues, each hosting a different live band from genres ranging from rock to blues to jazz. 7-11 p.m. E. Main St., Rock Hill. $10.

See Grammy award winning singer-songwriter and producer Erykah Badu live at the Spectrum Center. Goodie Mob opens. 8 p.m. 2700 E. Independence Blvd. Tickets start at $61.

Wind down your workweek at a Trailblazer Challenge Charity Yoga Event at Blue Blaze Brewing. Proceeds benefit the Make a Wish Foundation. Each ticket includes one hour of yoga, a freshly poured beer and a tip for the bartender. Bring your own mat. 6:30 p.m. 528 S. Turner St. $13.

Saturday

This Saturday kicks off the opening weekend of the Carolina Renaissance Festival. Be transported back in time and explore a 25-acre European village from the 16th century with costumed actors, entertainment, food and drink, crafts and more. 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. 16445 Poplar Tent Rd. Huntersville. $25 for adults, $15 for kids ages 5-12.

Courtesy of U.S. National Whitewater Center

Spend a day outdoors at the U.S. National Whitewater Center Fall Festival. Highlights include the obstacle race at 9 a.m., watch homemade boats take on the rapids at the Build your Own Boat Competition, and enjoy seasoned cider tastings throughout the day. 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. 5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy. Free admission. Obstacle race is $70-80.

Enjoy a day of activities along the Catawba River at Tawba Fest. Located at the Riverwalk in Rock Hill, this festival features live music, craft beer, family activities and food trucks. The Riverwalk also features a canoe launch and 2.5 miles of nature trails for those who want to get some activity in. 5- 9 p.m. 988 Riverwalk Pkwy., Rock Hill. Free admission.

Treat yourself to a decadent afternoon at the Great Grapes! Wine and Food Festival. Sample over 150 wines from 15+ North Carolina wineries, while listening to live music and enjoying festival food in Symphony Park. Ticket price includes a souvenir wine glass and unlimited wine samples. Noon-6 p.m. 4400 Sharon Rd. $29.

Courtesy of Birth Lifestyle Photography<br>Nourish Farm to Table Avant- Garden Party

Enjoy a decadent meal in a rustic location at the Nourish Farm to Table Avant-Garden Party at Zanes Acre Farm in Monroe. The experience includes charcuterie, a four course meal and entertainment from a live jazz band and Queen City Cirque. 619 E. Unionville-Indian Trail Rd., Monroe. 5:30-10 p.m. $90.

Sunday

See Rock and Roll greats ZZ Top perform on the Charlotte stop of their 50th Anniversary Tour at PNC Music Pavilion. Frankie and the Witch Fingers and Cheap Trick Open. 7 p.m. 707 Pavilion Blvd. Tickets start at $29.50.

Film buffs won’t want to miss Movies at the Museum: A Night of LGBTQ Short Films. See a collection of short films submitted to the Reel Out Charlotte Film Festival. 6 p.m. 2730 Randolph Rd. Free.

Monday

Expand your palette at the BLT Steak monthly tasting series. This month features a “Cocktails and Confections” tasting, where guests will sample three desserts with cocktail pairings and learn about the flavors in each pairing. 6:30-8 p.m. 110 N. College St. $35.

Vida Cantina’s Margarita Monday gives us an excuse to celebrate the beginning of the work week. Every Monday, select margaritas by the glass, pitcher and tower (yes, tower) are half price. 11 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. 210 E. Trade St.

Tuesday

Courtesy of Julio Gonzalez<br>The Dia de los Casi Muertos project

Get some exercise, meet some new friends and be a part of a cultural celebration with the Plaza Midwood Tuesday Night Ride – Marigold Challenge. Go on a group bike ride that will stop halfway at Heist Brewery and Barrel Arts, where participants will work in teams to make paper marigolds for the Dia de los Casi Muertos project. Participants will have a chance to win prizes and gifts before biking back to Plaza Midwood. 7:30 p.m. 2007 Commonwealth Ave. Free.

Wednesday

Alex Cason Photography<br/>Charlotte Hornets Alex Cason

Welcome the Charlotte Hornets back to the court at the first home preseason game against the Miami Heat. 7:30 p.m. Spectrum Center, 333 E. Trade St. Tickets start at $10.

Thursday

See comedian and actor Mike Birbiglia’s Broadway performance, The New One, right here in Charlotte. Birbiglia is known for his frequent contributions to This American Life, a recurring role on the Netflix series Orange is the New Black and his New York Times bestselling book “Sleepwalk with Me and Other Painfully True Stories.” This performance contains adult language, so leave the little ones at home. Can’t make it Thursday? Birbiglia will be in town until Oct. 13. 7:30 p.m. Knight Theater, 430 S. Tryon St. Tickets start at $25.