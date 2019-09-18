Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte |September 20- September 26

Courtesy of Olde Mecklenburg Brewery

Friday

Friday night kicks off the 11th Annual MecktoberFest Celebration at OMB. This three-day festival features authentic Bavarian food such as currywurst and pretzels, German music, a beer and mustache competition, and, of course, a selection of traditional German beers. 11a.m.-11 p.m. 4150 Yancey Rd. Free.

Courtesy of the Mint Musem<br>Immersed in Light

Stop by the opening of Immersed in Light, internationally renowned Dutch artist collective Studio Drift’s first solo exhibition in the United States at the Mint Museum Uptown. Studio Drift uses technology to create large scale sculptures that reflect the beauty of nature. Stop by at 6 p.m. for an artist talk with Lonneke Gordijn, co-founder of the collective. 6-9 p.m. 550 S. Tryon St. $15.

Experience some of your favorite 90’s hits in a whole new way at 90’s Vibe: Best of Hip Hop and RnB featuring Orchestra Noir. Hear 90’s classics reimagined by Orchestra Noir, a renowned all African-American orchestra, after you walk a red carpet and enjoy a pre-concert soiree at this black-tie preferred event. 8 p.m. McGlohon Theater, 345 N. College St. $47.75

Saturday

Want more Bavarian themed fun? Bring the family out for an afternoon of music, shopping, food and fun at the Main Street Oktoberfest Jam in Historic Downtown Fort Mill. Compete in a yodeling, stein holding, or Oktoberfest costume contest, sample from Oktoberfest-themed food truck menus and enjoy German-style beer from Amor Artis Brewery. 3 p.m.-9 p.m. Main St., Fort Mill. Free.

Courtesy of the Latin American Festival

Don’t miss the 29th annual Latin American Festival. This year’s event will feature lots of local music, food from across Latin America, cultural performances, games and more. Arrive earlier in the day for a free or reduced admission fee, but make sure to stick around for Venezuelan musician, political activist and Latin Grammy award winner NACHO. Noon-8 p.m. 3800 Aldersgate Dr. Free admission before 2 p.m., $10 before 6 p.m., $20 after 6 p.m.

Courtesy of the U.S. National Whitewater Center Phillip Martin

Both beginners and experienced yogis can stretch and relax at the Whitewater Center Flow Fest, where yoga takes over the U.S. National Whitewater Center. Wind down with a Gentle Flow class, get pumped up at a Hip Hop Yoga Sculpt class, or explore some of the other many diverse yoga offerings. Vendors will also be offering healthy living and fitness based workshops, clothing and accessories. 8:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. 5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy. Free admission (pre-registration required for classes).

Sunday

CharlotteFive archives<br> Festival in the Park Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com

Discover art from over 150 local artisans at Festival in the Park. This outdoor event takes place in Freedom Park and features an artist walk set in Freedom Park, a family fun zone, food vendors, live music and performing arts stages, and more. 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. 1908 East Blvd. Free.

Sample dishes from local food trucks and restaurants at the Taste of Birkdale food festival. Also enjoy live music, bounce houses for kids and beer tents featuring craft beer and wine from local venues. 3-7 p.m. 8712 Lindholm Dr., Huntersville. Free.

Monday

Start the work week with a free jazz concert at Crown Station’s Jazz Mondays. Enjoy music from DC Suo Ocie Davis & Troy Conn and Rob & Eric’s UNCC Jazz Jam. Crown Station offers coffee, tea and a full bar. 8:30 p.m.-midnight. 3629 N. Davidson St. Free.

Tuesday

Make history at the Queen City world record attempt for the most jokes told in an hour as part of this Queen City comedy experience. Listen to jokes from special guests and Charlotteans alike, and sign up to tell your own to help break the world record. 7 p.m. McGlohon Theater, 345 N. College St. Free.

Wednesday

The Guns N’ Roses: Not In This Lifetime Tour stops in Charlotte this Wednesday night. See the original lineup of the band — Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan — play an arena-style show at the Spectrum Center uptown. 7 p.m. 333 E. Trade St. Tickets start at 39.50.

Thursday

Dine like you give a damn at a collaborative dinner between Chef Julio of OMG Alchemy + Chef Brandon of the CLT Herbal Accessibility Project, and supported by Chef Julia and Sous Chef Sara of Nourish. This plant-based Carribean-themed dinner features four courses with pours from Fonta Flora Brewery. 6 p.m. 224 E. 7th St. $65.