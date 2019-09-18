8 buzzworthy concerts coming to Charlotte in the next week | Sept. 20-26

Photo by Kris Herrmann Michigander will perform at the Evening Muse next Wednesday night.

Friday

Sammi Lanzetta

9 p.m. Friday. Petra’s, 1919 Commonwealth Ave. $5-$8.

Signed to 6131 Records, the Richmond-based rocker has shared the stage with popular fellow indie acts Tacocat, Charly Bliss and Haybaby, and is currently on a co-headlining East Coast tour with SubPop’s bouncy one-man bedroom pop act Minor Poet. Lanzetta’s debut 2017 four-song EP “For Avery” gained her traction and comparisons to emerging songwriters like Lucy Dacus for her raw, guitar fuzzed anthems of messy self-actualization, giving her messages a relatable grit. Support for both Richmond acts is provided by local dream pop band Pullover.

Nf

8 p.m. Friday. Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $27 and up.

The fresh-faced rapper continues “The Search Tour” in support of his recently released album of the same title, which in a surprising upset bumped popular artist Chance the Rapper off the top of the Billboard albums chart. NF credits his rap style with heavy influence from Eminem — an aggressive flow that garnered the artist a loyal fan base alongside the spiritual messaging found in his music. NF had a slew of hits under his belt even before July’s “The Search” album, including internationally charting track “Let You Down” and the melodically devastating “Lie.”

Saturday

Travis Tritt

7:30 p.m. Saturday. Ovens Auditorium, 2700 E. Independence Blvd. $39-$63.

The Grammy Award-winning country music star has written, recorded and toured for more than 30 years, with seven of his albums reaching certified platinum. Tritt, who was born in Marietta, Ga., has always drawn from his hometown’s Southeastern drawl, incorporating the regional blend of bluegrass, country, spirituality and honesty with such sincerity that it has never once come across as pandering.

Drive-by Truckers

8 p.m. Saturday. Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St. $25-$35.

For just over 20 years, the outlaw alt-country outfit has been churning out its rowdy versions of Americana, from the homespun folklore of “The Dirty South” (2006) to the thematic and eerily prophetic “American Band” (2016) — which was released before Election Day but brightly calls out the perceived hypocrisy in modern-day conservative ideals. Drive-By Truckers’ live shows have the swaggering, boot-stomping energy of a Southern blue-collar dive bar mixed with the unyielding critique of those causing oppression behind social justice issues.

Johnnyswim

9 p.m. Saturday. US National Whitewater Center, 5000 Whitewater Center Parkway. Free ($6 to park).

The USNWC continues its River Jam Outdoor Concert Series during this weekend’s Flow Fest, a two-day mindfulness retreat on the gorgeous grounds that boast the world’s largest man-made whitewater river. During this particular installment, Los Angeles-based band Johnnyswim will share its soulful, energetically uplifting alternative folk-pop.

Tuesday

Surfer Joe

10 p.m. Tuesday. Snug Harbor, 1228 Gordon St. $7.

Fans of surf rock should not miss this legendary show, which features a worldwide, influential fixture in the modern surf music genre. Influenced by 1960s California bands like Jan & Dean and The Beach Boys and invigorated by 1994 cult film “Pulp Fiction,” Surfer Joe (who is from Italy, oddly enough) became entranced by the youthful, colorful West Coast beach sound. With The Aqualads, a Charlotte-based band that has created imaginative instrumental surf rock since 1996.

Wednesday

Guns N’ Roses

7 p.m. Wednesday. Spectrum Center, 333 E. Trade St. $39 and up.

The iconic hard rock band kicks off the last leg of its years-long “Not in This Lifetime Tour” with this 2019 Charlotte performance. Known as much for their legendarily hard partying as they are for their line of hits — which can mostly be found on their 1987 debut album “Appetite for Destruction” (e.g. “Welcome to the Jungle,” “November Rain,” “Sweet Child o’ Mine” and “Paradise City”) — the band has created a larger-than-life career for themselves. This tour features founding members Axl Rose, Duff McKagan and the incomparable Slash, who has been named one of the greatest guitarists in rock history.

Michigander

7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Evening Muse, 3227 N. Davidson St. $7.

Hailing from (you guessed it) Michigan, Jason Singer’s moniker and sound for his music was influenced by his proud Midwestern home. Michigander’s music swells, drawing you in with stirring rocker energy against the polished cascades of Singer’s vocals. Featured on NPR, Paste, NME and HuffPost, the band has had a steady for a couple of years now, and released its second EP, “Where Do We Go From Here,” just two weeks ago.

