Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | Sept. 27-Oct. 3

Friday

If a trip to Havana isn’t in your budget, you can experience a Taste of Cuba at Discovery Place. Start the evening with Cuban food and cocktails, followed by a film screening of CUBA in IMAX with a discussion led by film director Fernando Bretos. 6:15-9:30 p.m. 301 N. Tryon St. $45.

Explore your creative side at Family Night at the Museum at the Mint Randolph with New York Times bestselling author and illustrator Tony DiTerlizzi. Enjoy special tours of the exhibit Never Abandon Imagination: The Fantastical Art of Tony DiTerlizzi, listen as DiTerlizzi reads from his books, make your own art to take home and enjoy a screening of the Spiderwick Chronicles. 5-9:45 p.m. Free, but registration is required.

Enjoy an evening at the theatre at the opening night of Shakespeare in Love at Central Piedmont Community College. Fans of 90’s films will love this play, adapted from the 1998 Oscar award-winning film. 7:30 pm. 1206 Elizabeth Ave. Tickets start at $10.

Get outside at the Carolina Jubilee festival. This two-day festival takes place at Van Hoy Farms in Harmony, N.C., with plenty of Americana, folk, blues and funk music. There’s also a bike race and a 5k, food and drinks from local breweries, vendors and a kid zone. 742 Jericho Rd., Harmony. Kids under 10 are free; older kids are $5 per day. Adults are $35 for Friday; $55 for Friday and Saturday.

Saturday

North Carolina native comedian and actor Fortune Feimster of “The Mindy Project” and “Chelsey Lately” fame” is performing her standup routine at a special live taping performance at the McGlohan theatre. 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. 345 N. College St.

The 2nd Annual Stonewall Sports Rainbow Walk, Run, and Afterglow Party will benefit Charlotte Gay and Lesbian Fund, RAIN and Charlotte Art League. Afterglow party with DJ Lady Bear. 5-11 p.m. 4100 Raleigh St. $40.

Take a group tour of the K(NO)W JUSTICE K(NO)W PEACE exhibit with photographer Alvin C. Jacobs Jr. before it closes this Sunday at the Levine Museum of the New South. This exhibit was one of the first in the country to examine police shootings and their impact on communities. Jacobs, who captured many of the images in the exhibition, will lead tours for visitors to provide background information and encourage dialogue around these events, issues and the history that led to them. Sign up in advance for a group tour or just stop by to experience the exhibit. Noon-5 p.m. 200 E. 7th St. $10.

Sunday

Enjoy a collaboration between two barbeque greats at the Sweet Lew’s BBQ Takeover featuring Bryan Furman of B’s Cracklin BBQ in Atlanta. Expect a whole hog pig pickin, chicken, ribs, brisket and roasted oysters with tunes from DJ Smitty. 10 a.m-6 p.m. 923 Belmont Ave. Free admission.

Join Phil Collins on one of the final dates of his Still Not Dead Yet, Live! Tour. From those that know him from Genesis to those who were fans of the Disney Tarzan soundtrack, the concert by multiple-Grammy award winner Collins is expected to be a crowd pleaser for all ages. 8 p.m. 333 E. Trade St. Tickets start at $53.

Scout out unique homes for Fido at the 2019 Barkitecture event at NoDa Brewing. Enjoy a showcase of one-of-a-kind pet houses made by local designers and artists, which will be auctioned off to benefit local animal welfare groups. Noon-5 p.m. 2229 N. Davidson St. Free.

Monday

Learn to make authentic Italian cuisine at Zia Pia Italian Imports Gnocchi and Sauce Making Cooking Class. Learn to make dough, roll gnocchi and cook a San Marzano tomato sauce. Each ticket includes dinner, a drink ticket for beer, wine or coffee and recipes to take home. 6-7:30 p.m. 224 E. 7th St. $45.

Have an after work brew for a great cause at NoDa Brewing’s You Drink, We Donate event. This Monday, $1 of every pint purchased will be donated to Pierce’s Project, an organization that supports families with premature infants during their NICU stay. 4-9 p.m. 2921 N. Tryon St. Free admission.

Tuesday

Get in the Halloween spirit at the Ayrsley Retro Horror Movie Nights. Each week, Ayrsley Grand Cinemas 14 will show different classic horror films for just $5. This week, you can catch Candyman. 9 p.m. 9110 Kings Parade Blvd. $5.

Wednesday

Explore the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture free of charge at Walk up Wednesdays. Join as teaching artist Bryan Wilson leads an interactive painting workshop based on Charles Alston’s painting Woman Washing Clothes, or take one of the free guided tours of the museum offered each half hour. 5-9 p.m. 551 N. Tryon St. Free.

Thursday

Hear spoken word storyteller Hannah Hasan perform powerful poems and stories centered on themes of social justice and the experiences of women at SouthEnd Arts’ Speak Justice. 5:30-8:30 p.m. 1507 Camden Rd. Free.

Taste a fusion of two popular South End destinations at the Olde Mecklenburg Beer Dinner with Tupulo Honey. Enjoy four courses from the Tupulo Honey kitchen expertly paired with German style beers from Olde Mecklenburg Brewery. Courses include southern comfort food like Beer Cheese Mac & Cheese Bites and Boneless Beer-Brined Fried Chicken with Gravy. 6:30-9:30 p.m. 1820 South Blvd. $45.