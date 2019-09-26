8 buzzworthy concerts coming to Charlotte in the next week | Sept. 27-Oct. 3

Aubrey Denis Rainbow Kitten Surprise will perform at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre on Friday night.

Friday

Lucinda Williams

8 p.m. Friday. Ovens Auditorium, 2700 E. Independence Blvd. $49 and up.

The alt-country singer-songwriter celebrates the 20th anniversary of her career-defining, certified gold album “Car Wheels On a Gravel Road” with an extended tour that’s been going strong since last year. Despite being a founding voice for the genre — which emphasizes the pains and triumphs of rural, often Southern U.S. peoples by combining blues, rock and folk — Williams largely maintains a cult following and has never quite been accepted into the mainstream Americana/country worlds.

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

7:30 p.m. Friday. Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $19 and up.

Originally hailing from North Carolina, this alternative indie-rock band’s latest album was dubbed by NPR as “one of the best rock albums of the year” and it’s received wide acclaim for the groovy, upbeat track “Fever Pitch.” RKS’s music is known for its layered, mellow harmonies and playful, diverse instrumentation, which the band perfected during the years it toiled in relative obscurity. Now, its 2019 tour steadily continues to sell out venues.

Saturday

Griz

8 p.m. Saturday. Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $20 and up.

The electronic funk producer and multi-instrumentalist kicks off the first weekend of his “Ride Waves Tour: Season Two” run this weekend at the AvidXChange Music Factory venue in support of his sixth studio album release, “Ride Waves.” The tour features a brand-new stage setup called The Imaginarium, which invites attendees to free their mind to GRiZ’s infectiously euphoric dance-floor dubstep and “future funk.”

Sunday

Phil Collins

8 p.m. Sunday. Spectrum Center, 333 E. Trade St. $53 and up.

The brilliant multi-instrumentalist/original Genesis drummer-turned-lead-vocalist/solo artist has one of the most impressive musical careers on record, having sold more than 150 million records worldwide. In late 2016, Collins released an autobiography and followed it up with a daunting global two-year tour dubbed “Not Dead Yet,” which wraps up this October. The setlist features substantial offerings from the artist’s eight studio albums, including hits like “Against All Odds,” “Sussudio” and “In the Air Tonight.”

The Head and the Heart

8 p.m. Sunday. Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $29 and up.

Following the release of its first album in three years, the indie-folk band embarks on the “Living Mirage Tour,” a nation-spanning trek with support provided by alternative-rockers Hippo Campus. The band has seen recent traction as it’s flirted with crossing over into the pop realm, thanks to the traditionally un-folk use of elements like ’80s synthesizers and power chords on its newest album, “Living Mirage,” which includes the standout hit “Missed Connection”.

Jade Bird

8 p.m. Sunday. Visulite Theatre, 1615 Elizabeth Ave. $15-$18.

The London-based songwriter released her self-titled debut full-length in April of this year to much buzz, and continued her rise as the opening act for Hozier during his spring 2019 tour for “Wasteland, Baby!” Bird’s powerful, gravelly, scorched vocals give her a refreshing authority, and her tracks “Uh Huh” and “Lottery” have both achieved hit status, with the latter taking the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Adult Alternative Songs chart.

Bombadil

8 p.m. Sunday. Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St. $39 and up.

Photo by Liz Devine<br>Bombadil will perform at Neighborhood Theatre on Sunday night.

Also a native North Carolina band, the Durham trio is known for its charming, energetic live performances as an Americana, folk-pop band. They recently released their seventh studio album, “Beautiful Country,” and this weekend marks the beginning of their month-long autumn tour in support of the album. Bombadil’s arrangements are uncluttered and endearing, giving the band a steady following since its 2004 inception.

Thursday

Taking Back Sunday

8 p.m. Thursday (also Oct. 4). The Fillmore, 820 Hamilton St. $35 and up.

The iconic darlings of the 2000s-era emo scene (and current Charlotte residents) — whose melodic hooks and post-hardcore stylings influenced an array of bands that would come after them — will perform two shows in honor of the 20th anniversary of the band’s formation. Earlier this year, TBS released a career-retrospective compilation album, “Twenty,” which includes 19 beloved tracks from its catalog as well as two newly recorded tracks.

This article first appeared in the Charlotte Observer.