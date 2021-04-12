Charlotte Observer Logo
South End Wine & Hops Fest returns, spaced out this year for COVID social distancing.

Masks will be required, and hand sanitizer stations will be set up at this year’s South End Wine & Hops Fest.
The South End Wine & Hops Fest is back — with a few key changes.

The seventh annual beer and wine festival events will be held over four days, with the main festival spread out over two of them, to account for COVID-19 precautions. Here’s what you need to know:

MARK YOUR CALENDAR: May 13-16

COVID-19 PRECAUTIONS: The festival will host smaller events to allow for social distancing. Masks will be required and hand sanitizer stations will be set up. Mecklenburg County and North Carolina health guidelines will be followed. Details available under frequently asked questions on the event website.

FULL SCHEDULE:

Chef Ken Aponte_Credit Glyn A Stanley Photography.jpg
French-trained Chef Ken Aponte’s Alchemy Wine Dinner is May 13. Glyn A Stanley Photography CharlotteFive

Thursday, May 13

Alchemy Wine Dinner

Alchemy at C3 Lab

Session one: 5 p.m.

Session two 7:30 p.m.

Ticket sales end 24 hours prior to the event and cannot be purchased at the gate.

Friday, May 14

Skates & Bubbles

The Unknown Brewing Company

Pop Up & Roll outdoor skating rink with sparkling wines and music by DJ Mekoh.

Session 1: 6-7:30 p.m.

Session 2: 7:30-9 p.m.

The event is rain or shine; refunds are not available.

1124_COLO_10th Annual Uptown Beer & Wine Festival_0224.jpg
The South End Wine & Hops Fest returns to Charlotte on May 13-16. Darrell Roaden Special to the Ledger-Enquirer

Saturday, May 15

7th Annual South End Wine and Hops Fest

The Unknown Brewing Company

2 p.m.

(Details below)

Sunday, May 16

7th Annual South End Wine and Hops Fest

The Unknown Brewing Company

2 p.m.

Taste wines, cider and brews paired with live music. Your ticket to either Saturday or Sunday’s festival events includes:

Tickets:

Tickets must be purchased at least 24 hours prior to the events and no tickets will be sold the day of the events. No dogs allowed.

Purchase tickets, volunteer and more at the event’s website.

