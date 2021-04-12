Things to do
South End Wine & Hops Fest returns, spaced out this year for COVID social distancing.
The South End Wine & Hops Fest is back — with a few key changes.
The seventh annual beer and wine festival events will be held over four days, with the main festival spread out over two of them, to account for COVID-19 precautions. Here’s what you need to know:
MARK YOUR CALENDAR: May 13-16
COVID-19 PRECAUTIONS: The festival will host smaller events to allow for social distancing. Masks will be required and hand sanitizer stations will be set up. Mecklenburg County and North Carolina health guidelines will be followed. Details available under frequently asked questions on the event website.
FULL SCHEDULE:
Thursday, May 13
Alchemy at C3 Lab
Session one: 5 p.m.
Session two 7:30 p.m.
- First course: Avocado Hummus - avocado and chickpea hummus served with seasoned cucumbers. First course wine: Vila Nova Vinho Verde 2019
- Second course: Prosciutto and Cucumber - seared garden cucumbers, plant based prosciutto, tempura jalapenos, balsamic glaze, micro basil. Second course wine: Pieropan Soave 2018
- Third course: Elote - sweet corn smothered and baked in habanero and carolina reaper aioli tossed in paprika, cilantro and parmesan cheese. Third course wine: Mogollon Malbec 2018
- Fourth course: Seitan and Risotto or Short Rib and Risotto - your choice of seitan or short rib over pea and plant based prosciutto risotto, glazed baby carrots, plant based demi. Fourth course wine: Douglas Green Cabernet Sauvignon 2018
- Fifth Course: Tiramisu - rum soaked lady fingers layered with mascarpone cream and cocoa dust over espresso creme anglaise. Fifth course wine: Steindorfer Pinot Blanc 2015
Ticket sales end 24 hours prior to the event and cannot be purchased at the gate.
Friday, May 14
The Unknown Brewing Company
Pop Up & Roll outdoor skating rink with sparkling wines and music by DJ Mekoh.
Session 1: 6-7:30 p.m.
Session 2: 7:30-9 p.m.
The event is rain or shine; refunds are not available.
Saturday, May 15
7th Annual South End Wine and Hops Fest
The Unknown Brewing Company
2 p.m.
(Details below)
Sunday, May 16
7th Annual South End Wine and Hops Fest
The Unknown Brewing Company
2 p.m.
Taste wines, cider and brews paired with live music. Your ticket to either Saturday or Sunday’s festival events includes:
- All-day samples
- Souvenir tasting glass
- Access to all the wines, ciders and craft brews
Tickets:
General Admission: $35, you get four hours of wine and craft brew tastings, festival souvenir sampling glass.
Early Admission: $45, you get five hours of wine and craft brews tastings and a festival souvenir sampling glass.
VIP table: $550, you get 10 festival tickets, VIP tables and chairs, four bottles of wine, plus five hours of wine and craft brew tastings. Also, you’ll get a cocktail demo and tasting by Unknown Wood & Grain Project.
Designated Driver: $15, you get access to the festival (no tastings).
Tickets must be purchased at least 24 hours prior to the events and no tickets will be sold the day of the events. No dogs allowed.
Purchase tickets, volunteer and more at the event’s website.
Comments