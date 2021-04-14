There’s a free PBR art show with Insta-worthy installations coming to Charlotte

Ian Wegener’s Sculpture Garden will immerse guests of the “Good Times” art show among large wooden creations set to lighting that will play with the contrast of light and shadow.

Charge your phones and get ready to social. Soon, you’ll be able to immerse yourself inside a world of “weird and happy creations” made by Charlotte artists, including a wooden sculpture garden, a Taxidermy Wall with hand-painted animal heads and a UV-reactive throne you can sit on.

The “Good Times” art show, sponsored by Pabst Blue Ribbon and Imek Studio at The Underground, is a free collection of installations and artwork in a diverse range of styles that will open April 30. Many of creators are alumni of Art Hole, the pop-up gallery that PBR once sponsored in NoDa.

For “Good Times,” neon signage designed by IMEK Studios will revive the look and feel of that original Art Hole space within The Underground, with original local artwork that will be available for sale. The show featuring a walk-through floral experience, LED-illuminated cotton clouds and larger-than-life canvas works is one of three that Pabst Blue Ribbon launched amid its 1000 Creators initiative to help artists affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are the details

MARK YOUR CALENDAR: April 30 through May 3

COVID-19 PRECAUTIONS: You’ll have to book a time for entry into the show, with 30-minute viewing slots available starting at 5:30 p.m. and ending at 9 p.m.

ARTISTS INCLUDE:

TICKETS: Free, but reserve your entry time at goodtimescharlotte.com for the show at The Underground, 820 Hamilton St.

