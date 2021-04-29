Eat Black Charlotte started as a hashtag. Now, it’s grown into a weeklong food event.

EatBlackCLT founders Shay Jackson and Lorri Ashly Lofton snap photos at Nana Morrison’s Soul Food.

Hungry? Search the @eatblackclt Instagram account for immediate food recommendations curated by six local food bloggers, influencers and photographers.

Now that you’re craving a loaded slice of pizza from Renaldo’s Culinary Experience, a red velvet waffle from Krustaceans Seafood Charlotte and the Onion Stack Smash Vegan Burger from Best of Both Souls, you can mark your calendar for Eat Black Charlotte Week, set to take place from June 4-12, 2021.

The weeklong celebration grew its roots from the #eatblackclt hashtag, which was started by Erique Berry, Cory Wilkins, Shay Jackson, Lorri Ashly Lofton, Ryan Jones and Amber Owens with a goal to raise awareness for Charlotte’s Black-owned food businesses.

As the Instagram account garnered more attention, Berry and Lofton teamed up with Charlotte native (and CharlotteFive writer) DeAnna Taylor and food blogger and curator Jenelle Kellam to brainstorm the idea of bringing Eat Black Charlotte Week to life, helped by sponsors Visit York County, Rachel Sutherland Communications and Snack ‘n Fun Box.

“The mission of the page and the week is to not only highlight, but also celebrate, the city’s Black food business owners,” Taylor said. “2020 was a rough year for everyone, and it was even harder for food businesses. The EatBlkClt team wanted to amplify Black owners in an effort to help them bounce back and receive the awareness they deserve.”

If you’ve scrolled through the Instagram account, you’re probably already hungry. Here’s what to know about Eat Black Charlotte Week:

BRING YOUR APPETITE

From June 4-12, Eat Black Charlotte Week will showcase prix-fixe menus from participating businesses. The celebration will end with a Food and Brew Fest from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 14 at The Unknown Brewing Co., complete with collaboration cocktails and beers. The celebration will come to a close at 1501 South Mint for dessert and drinks from 4-6 p.m.

“We simply want this to be a way for the Charlotte community to come together to celebrate entrepreneurs that often get overlooked, while enjoying some of the amazing cuisine our city has to offer,” Taylor said.

Cory Wilkins browses a menu for food and drink specials — his wheelhouse as @dailyspecialclt on Instagram. Erique Berry

SIGN UP FOR CLASSES

The event will also feature a series of classes for both aspiring and current food business owners. Topics include marketing, branding and funding, and will be taught by local community members including chefs Jamie Barnes and Greg Williams of What the Fries, Google Partner Latesha Byrd of Byrd Career Consulting and chef Michael Bowling of Hot Box Kitchen.

Eat Black Charlotte Week will showcase the best Black-owned food businesses in the Queen City this June. Food blogger Amber Owens sports the brand T-shirt. Courtesy of Eat Black Charlotte

PLAN YOUR ITINERARY

While official participants haven’t yet been released to the public, they will be updated as the event nears, so check back to plan your meals. Taylor promises some of Charlotte’s “favorite and best businesses” will be on the list. Mobile dessert and coffee trucks are also welcome to participate. Interested businesses can find the full list of requirements on the Eat Black Charlotte website or can email info@eatblackcharlotte.com. The deadline to register is April 16, 2021.

Get our newsletter Sign up now to get CharlotteFive in your inbox daily.