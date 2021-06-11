Charlotte SHOUT! updates: Giant, inflatable bunnies, Spike Lee, Lindsey Buckingham, more

Large, inflatable bunnies on The Green in uptown were part of Charlotte SHOUTS! in 2019. abell@charlotteobserver.com

We were all excited back in April when the Charlotte SHOUT! festival announced its return. Now, we have even more of a reason to celebrate: New details have been released about Amanda Parer’s famous inflatable rabbits and a lineup that includes Spike Lee, Lindsey Buckingham and more.

Charlotte SHOUT! is a celebration of arts, food, music and more and will be held Sept. 17-Oct 3.

In Parer’s installation, Intrude, the tall bunnies will stand in Romare Bearden Park — with a more relaxed demeanor this year — for the community to enjoy for free throughout the duration of the festival.

Another standout piece will be Luke Jerram’s 23-foot sculpture of the Earth, titled Gaia. You will be able to spot the sculpture in Founders Hall at Bank of America Building.

Of Earth and Sky will host a scavenger hunt for poems scattered around Charlotte in the new installation. With over 200 poetry submissions currently, selected poems are set to be announced on June 30 and their poems will be placed across multiple locations in Charlotte. This installation will be free to the public starting September 10 and go to the end of the festival.

New shows in the lineup:

Catch Academy award-winning director, Spike Lee at the Belk Theater on September 21

Lindsey Buckingham will be at the Knight Theater on September 21

Nolan Gasser will be speaking on his book, WHY YOU LIKE IT: THE STORY OF YOUR MUSICAL TASTE, on September 23 at the McGlohon Theater

Singer, guitarist, songwriter and producer Randy Rainbow will perform.

Blue Lapis Light dance company will take the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center October 1-3 as the aerialists perform 15 stories high.

Sept. 17-Oct 3. in uptown Charlotte

