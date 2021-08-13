NC theater company cancels two productions after actors tested positive for COVID

Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte executive director Chip Decker shows off the Rock The Barn site for the summer and fall’s rock musical series. CharlotteFive

With one week left in the show’s run, Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte canceled the remaining performances of “Rock of Ages” plus the upcoming musical “Head over Heels” on Friday after two vaccinated cast members tested positive for COVID-19.

In a news release, the theater company cited concerns about the highly contagious delta variant of CVOVID-19 and the need to do what was best for the health and safety of its company and audience members.

The decision to scrap the shows was made “due to two breakthrough cases of Covid-19 on vaccinated individuals since last weekend’s performances,” the theater said. Concerns about the health and safety of the cast, crew and audience, along with the current rise in COVID-19 cases led to the move. “As a fully vaccinated company, ATC wants to dedicate appropriate time and resources to COVID safety.”

Actor’s Theatre’s “Rock of Ages” musical was the first show of its outdoor summer series at The Barn at MoRA, which was set to run through Aug. 21. “Head Over Heels,” had been scheduled for Sept. 1-25. Rehearsals had already started.

“We don’t feel it’s safe or smart to continue the show given the CDC guidelines and an overabundance of caution. We’re extremely disappointed for everyone involved,” Executive Director Chip Decker said in the news release. “The impact COVID continues to have on our industry is devastating.”

Ticketholders for “Rock of Ages” and “Head Over Heels,” will be contacted.

There are no plans to cancel “The Rocky Horror Show,” slated to open in October.

“A decision will be made in the near future as to the likelihood of presentation or cancellation based on Covid, the spread of the Delta variant and current local, state, and federal mandates,” the release said.

