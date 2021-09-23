Paddles and pints: How to do your own brew cruise via kayak or SUP in Charlotte area

The Charlotte area has breweries, bars and restaurants close to popular kayaking spots, making it easy to plan a trip that ends close to somewhere you can grab a local craft beer.

The perks of covering the beer industry are obvious, but six years ago my editor at The Charlotte Observer gave me a different sort of assignment. He asked me to write about the Microbrews Cruise at the U.S. National Whitewater Center.

If you haven’t been on such a cruise, they go like this: You and a crew join one of the center’s guides for a kayak trip down the Catawba River, where if you’re lucky you’ll also pass wildlife such as turtles, herons and perhaps even deer. We ended the night with a fireside dinner and a flight of beers.

As good as the beers and food were, it was the kayaking that stuck with me. I enjoyed it so much that I bought a used kayak, which I’ve since taken to local lakes and rivers, as well as the state’s Intracoastal Waterway. And if I can end a kayaking trip with a beer, as I did after my very first kayaking trip, all the better. The Charlotte area has some great kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding opportunities, with lots of breweries, bars and restaurants either right on the water or nearby. Many of these places have different spots to put in, so you have a lot of different options when it comes to your routes. It’s up to you where you want to start, but here are a few perfect spots to end your kayak or SUP trip:

Belmont Brewing Co., Muddy River Distillery

Afternoon Observer Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Location: 1500 River Dr Suite 250, Belmont, NC 28012

Location: 1500 River Dr Suite 100, Belmont, NC 28012

If you were to paddle south down the Catawba River from the Whitewater Center for about 2.5 miles, you’d come upon a couple great spots for refreshments in Belmont’s River Arts District.

Jess Faucette recently opened Belmont Brewing Co. right around the corner from Alternative Beverage, his homebrew supply shop. Here, he and his brewers serve up beers based on the recipes he puts together at Alt Bev, as the locals call it, with their own unique twists. The taproom, which is located in the building that previously housed York Chester Brewing Co. and Rivermen Brewing Co., is quite small, but there’s plenty of space to sit outside.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The brewery is the newest spot in this district to grab a drink, but it’s not the only one. Muddy River Distillery, which has been making award-winning rum for the last decade, is there, too. You can purchase a bottle of rum to-go or take a tasting tour on Saturdays. The distillery will celebrate its 10th anniversary with the Muddy River Fest 2021 on Nov. 6, with proceeds benefiting the Catawba Riverkeeper.

Location: 2271 Boxcar Rd, Lancaster, SC 29720

I’ll forgive you if you don’t think of Benford Brewing Co. as being close to water because, well, upon first glance it doesn’t seem close to anything. Located on a farm in Lancaster, Benford is actually only a couple miles east through the woods from the Catawba River (and more specifically, Landsford Canal State Park).

If you’re putting in at the park, you’ll be on the other side of the river, so it’s a bit of a drive from the park proper. But when you’re tired and sweaty from a day in the sun, the farm at Benford Brewing Co. offers a welcome spot to stretch out in a relaxed and casual setting few breweries can match. The brewery often hosts food trucks and live music, as well.

Location: 115 Willow Dr, McAdenville, NC 28101

That beer is more than 90% water is a stat the Catawba Riverkeeper Foundation has long emphasized, especially during River Week. Every year, the local nonprofit partners with area breweries to raise awareness for their efforts to keep waterways clean. Now they’re emphasizing that connection by actually serving beer as well. You can order a local beer at The Boathouse, the Catawba Riverkeeper’s new spot by the South Fork River Trail in McAdenville. But The Boathouse is far more than just a spot to enjoy a beer after a trip down the nearby South Fork of the Catawba River.

You can also purchase used gear, rent kayaks from The Boathouse or join the staff for half-day guided tours or a Jam at the Dam on Fridays through November. And you can feel good about it, since proceeds from The Boathouse go right back to supporting the Catawba Riverkeeper’s efforts to protect our local waters.

The Boathouse is a spot where you can buy a local beer, purchase used gear or rent kayaks and sign up for a guided tour with Catawba Riverkeeper staff. Wes Maxwell

Location: Terrace Park, Rock Hill, SC 29730

One of the most popular spots to start a trip on the Catawba River is the access point at the Fort Mill dam. Paddle about 3.5 miles downstream and you’ll see the Riverwalk shopping center on your right, just as you cross under the Cherry Road bridge.

There are a few options in this area that would make for a great end to the day. Grapevine Wine Shop’s Riverwalk location offers lots of local drafts, an extensive wine selection, charcuterie and coffee and espresso drinks. Need I say more? OK, it also offers a mimosa bar on Saturdays and Sundays.

King Canary Brewing Co., Lost Worlds Brewing, Royal Bliss Brewing Co.

Location: 562 Williamson Rd, Mooresville, NC 28117

Location: 19700-D, One Norman Blvd, Cornelius, NC 28031

Location: 7532 Royal Bliss Court, Denver, NC 28037

Motorboat traffic aside, Lake Norman still offers one of the largest spaces to kayak in the Charlotte area. And as luck would have it, several breweries have sprung up around the lake.

Lost Worlds Brewing in Cornelius and Royal Bliss Brewing Co. in Denver are very close to the lake, and if you’re looking for one that’s actually on the water check out King Canary Brewing Co. in Mooresville. The tap list features a diverse range of beers, most of which are named after birds. Try the Cuckoo Clock, a milkshake IPA brewed with lactose, vanilla and lime zest, or the Early Bird, a brown ale brewed with roasted hazelnuts, lactose and coffee from Hex Coffee CLT. Note that while there is a dock at King Canary, the owners don’t encourage anyone to use it due to its age. Better to simply drive over after your paddle.

Location: 1175 Stonecrest Blvd, Fort Mill, SC 29708There are a variety of parks and put-in opportunities on the shores of Lake Wylie, but if you’re looking for one close to a brewery, try Nivens Creek Landing. It’s only about a mile and a half from Model A Brewing, Tega Cay’s first (and so far only) brewpub. In addition to a range of traditional and experimental beers, the brewpub also has cocktails, house-brewed seltzers and a full kitchen menu.

Model A Brewing in Tega Cay is close to Lake Wylie. Carter Wade Photography







Location: 5000 Whitewater Center Parkway, Charlotte, NC, 28214

You don’t have to do a Microbrews Cruise to enjoy a post-kayaking beer at the Whitewater Center. You can opt for a more thrilling ride down the man made whitewater rapids, or take it easy with a flatwater paddle on the Catawba River. When you’re done, head to one of the many restaurants or bars on the property for a cold pint (the beer garden in the middle is the perfect spot to watch others slice through the rapids).

After a trip down the rapids at the U.S. National Whitewater Center, you can pick up a cold pint at River’s Edge, The Market or the Pump House Biergarten. Beer is also available at The Trail Center and Outfitters. Courtesy of U.S. National Whitewater Center