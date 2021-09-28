After much delay, a Shepard Fairey mural is coming, and we are (still) geeking out

Artist Shepard Fairey poses for a picture with his Barack Obama Hope artwork in Los Angeles on Jan. 12, 2009. He’s the designer of the famous Obama campaign poster. Shepherd Fairey will be in Rock Hill in October to paint a mural in downtown. AP File Photo

Shepard Fairey fans, the date is set: The international street artist is on his way to the Charlotte area to paint a mural in downtown Rock Hill.

The project was announced in March 2020, but COVID-19 crept into our lives shortly afterward and delayed the work.

Now, it’s back on track.

Fairey will return Oct. 15-19 to Rock Hill, where both sets of his grandparents lived and he still has family. He’ll be painting a mural downtown at 153 E. White St. The mixed-use, adaptive reuse project slated for the building will have ground-level retail and second-floor creative space with a large patio terrace.

“My mural celebrates various aspects of Rock Hill’s industrial history while also sharing my philosophy of open-mindedness, creativity and adaptive disruption to progress into the future. I look forward to a great dialogue with the people of Rock Hill,” Fairey said.

Fairey’s work became well known during the 2008 presidential campaign with his iconic “Hope” poster of then-candidate Barack Obama. It now hangs at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C. He’s also founded a clothing line, OBEY Clothing.

Shepard Fairey's visit to Rock Hill was delayed due to COVID-19, but now it's been rescheduled.

The mural project is a public/private partnership between Rock Hill Economic Development Corporation (using the Barre Mitchell Community Initiatives Fund), Catalyst Capital Partners/URS Capital Partners and the Women’s Art Initiative. Each group paid a portion of the $35,000 cost.

In addition to the mural, 60 art pieces will go on display in the same area Wednesdays through Sundays from Oct. 17- 31, from 4-8 p.m. The project is part of the “Mural Mile” development in downtown Rock Hill, where murals are planned throughout the historic Old Town area to make art more accessible.

When: Fairey will paint from Oct. 15-19

Location: 153 E. White St., Rock Hill, SC 29730

Neighborhood: Downtown Rock Hill

See the mural, view other art: Oct. 17-31, Wednesdays through Sundays from 4-8 p.m.

