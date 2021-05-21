Struggling to book vacations? These Southern beach rentals are still available

Occasionally Luxe, Seacrest Beach, Fla.

Summer is almost here and with it more than a year’s worth of wanderlust. With travel restrictions still in place for many countries around the world, North Carolinians are once again looking to cash in on some of the perks of living near some of the country’s most beautiful coastal cities. In fact, every location on Tripadvisor’s list of 11 emerging summer destinations are in the Southeast.

According to the site, 67% of Americans plan to travel this summer, and 74% of them will stay in the U.S. “Pent up demand, vaccinations and the desire to reunite with loved ones has motivated families to book their summer vacations earlier this year, eating up the availability for vacation homes this summer,” Nancy Lien of Vrbo said.

“Southeast beach destinations continue to remain popular, and top locales like Hilton Head have seen an over 50% increase in summer demand compared to the same period in 2019. Travelers in the Charlotte area are still staying close to the region this summer, many of them booking Vrbo stays in Hilton Head, Charleston, Oak Island and Southport.”

On Kiawah Island, South Carolina, guests have been securing summer reservations an average of 58 days sooner this year than previous years and are already booking into 2022.

“June and July are basically sold out for all property types, as we are at 98% occupancy for those two months when we’re historically at 86% as of mid-May,” Leslie Huks of Akers Elllis said.

While we may be past the “book early” point, there are still some rental properties available within driving distance of Charlotte if you are looking for a last-minute getaway. These rentals showed availability at the time of publishing but are subject to change.

Available beach rentals in Florida

Ocean front with private beach access, two bedrooms but sleeps 15.

An Indialantic, Florida, rental. Courtesy of Vrbo

Walk to St. Augustine Green, newly renovated, bikes included, sleeps 11.

Renovated carriage house, bikes included, sleeps two.

Rosemerry Carriage, Rosemary Beach, Fla. Courtesy of 30A Escapes Luxury Vacation Rentals

New construction, heated pool, steps to the beach, sleeps 12.

Gulf views, private pool, ping pong table and arcade, sleeps 28.

High Noon, Seacrest Beach, Fla. Courtesy of 30A Escapes Luxury Vacation Rentals

Complimentary bike and golf cart, walking distance to beach, sleeps 12.

Pilot’s Lounge, Seagrove Beach, Fla. Courtesy of 30A Escapes Luxury Vacation Rentals

Available beach rentals in North Carolina

Group-friendly, beach front, five-bedroom house that sleeps 18.

An Atlantic Beach, N.C., rental. Courtesy of Vrbo

Condo with pool access, steps from the ocean, sleeps four.

New townhome community with pool, walk to the beach, sleeps eight.

Close to shopping and walking distance to the beach, sleeps four.

Duplex with water views, sleeps six.

Available beach rentals in South Carolina

Family and pet friendly, blocks from the beach, sleeps six.

A Folly Beach, S.C., rental. Courtesy of Vrbo

Seven bedrooms, private pool and spa on the ocean, sleeps 16.

9 Nicklaus Lane, Kiawah Island, S.C. Courtesy of Akers Ellis

Marsh view, 5-minute walk to the beach, sleeps 12.

302 Ocean Oaks Court, Kiawah Island, S.C. Courtesy of Akers Ellis

Golf course views, media room and pool, sleeps 10.

165 Surfsong Road, Kiawah Island, S.C. Courtesy of Akers Sellis

Newly renovated two bedroom on a private island, sleeps five.

1502 Deer Pointe Villa, Seabrook Island, S.C. Courtesy of Coastal Getaways of SC

Fully renovated six-bedroom home with distant ocean views, sleeps 14.

2335 Oyster Catcher, Seabrook Island, S.C. Courtesy of Coastal Getaways of SC

Golf course views, private pool and screened porch, sleeps 10.

3562 Seaview Drive, Seabrook Island, S.C. Courtesy of Coastal Getaways of SC

Get our newsletter Sign up now to get CharlotteFive in your inbox daily.