Struggling to book vacations? These Southern beach rentals are still available
Summer is almost here and with it more than a year’s worth of wanderlust. With travel restrictions still in place for many countries around the world, North Carolinians are once again looking to cash in on some of the perks of living near some of the country’s most beautiful coastal cities. In fact, every location on Tripadvisor’s list of 11 emerging summer destinations are in the Southeast.
According to the site, 67% of Americans plan to travel this summer, and 74% of them will stay in the U.S. “Pent up demand, vaccinations and the desire to reunite with loved ones has motivated families to book their summer vacations earlier this year, eating up the availability for vacation homes this summer,” Nancy Lien of Vrbo said.
“Southeast beach destinations continue to remain popular, and top locales like Hilton Head have seen an over 50% increase in summer demand compared to the same period in 2019. Travelers in the Charlotte area are still staying close to the region this summer, many of them booking Vrbo stays in Hilton Head, Charleston, Oak Island and Southport.”
On Kiawah Island, South Carolina, guests have been securing summer reservations an average of 58 days sooner this year than previous years and are already booking into 2022.
“June and July are basically sold out for all property types, as we are at 98% occupancy for those two months when we’re historically at 86% as of mid-May,” Leslie Huks of Akers Elllis said.
While we may be past the “book early” point, there are still some rental properties available within driving distance of Charlotte if you are looking for a last-minute getaway. These rentals showed availability at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Available beach rentals in Florida
Indialantic, FL
Ocean front with private beach access, two bedrooms but sleeps 15.
Rosemary Beach, FL
Walk to St. Augustine Green, newly renovated, bikes included, sleeps 11.
Rosemary Beach, FL
Renovated carriage house, bikes included, sleeps two.
Seacrest Beach, FL
New construction, heated pool, steps to the beach, sleeps 12.
Seacrest Beach, FL
Gulf views, private pool, ping pong table and arcade, sleeps 28.
Seagrove Beach, FL
Complimentary bike and golf cart, walking distance to beach, sleeps 12.
Available beach rentals in North Carolina
Atlantic Beach, NC
Group-friendly, beach front, five-bedroom house that sleeps 18.
Carolina Beach, NC
Condo with pool access, steps from the ocean, sleeps four.
Kure Beach, NC
New townhome community with pool, walk to the beach, sleeps eight.
Nags Head, NC
Close to shopping and walking distance to the beach, sleeps four.
Wrightsville Beach, NC
Duplex with water views, sleeps six.
Available beach rentals in South Carolina
Folly Beach, SC
Family and pet friendly, blocks from the beach, sleeps six.
Kiawah Island, SC
Seven bedrooms, private pool and spa on the ocean, sleeps 16.
Kiawah Island, SC
Marsh view, 5-minute walk to the beach, sleeps 12.
Kiawah Island, SC
Golf course views, media room and pool, sleeps 10.
Seabrook Island, SC
Newly renovated two bedroom on a private island, sleeps five.
Seabrook Island, SC
Fully renovated six-bedroom home with distant ocean views, sleeps 14.
Seabrook Island, SC
Golf course views, private pool and screened porch, sleeps 10.
