Road trips at the ready: Our guide to enjoying Charleston’s food, sights and hotels
CharlotteFive is taking you on an adventure, highlighting the best places to stay, eat and play in destinations that are easy to access from Charlotte.
If you love exceptional food, centuries of history, breathtaking views, gorgeous churches, top-notch shopping and endless doses of Southern charm, program your GPS for Charleston, South Carolina.
Founded in 1670 and dubbed the Holy City because of its religious tolerance, Charleston is home to more than 400 churches, synagogues, temples and mosques. It is as much of a haven for history buffs as it is an epicurean adventure for foodies looking for an unforgettable meal.
From its award-winning beaches to its cobblestone streets, Charleston is an idyllic spot for family reunions, a girls weekend getaway or a quick retreat with friends. A straight shot down Interstate 26 from Charlotte, a mere three hours will land you right in the southern part of heaven.
Charleston hotels
20 South Battery
Location: 20 South Battery, Charleston SC 29401
Why you should stay here: Sleep in your own mansion. An 1843 private mansion turned boutique hotel, the recently restored 20 South Battery will have you never wanting to return to your own home. Featuring 11 rooms and suites and a private garden, the hotel recently won the Pro Merito Award from the Preservation Society of Charleston for excellence in renovation and preservation.
Grand Bohemian Hotel Autograph Collection
Location: 55 Wentworth St., Charleston, SC 29401
Why you should stay here: Bold, playful vibe. Funky, vibrant art-inspired decor, a swanky rooftop restaurant and an on-site wine blending experience make the Grand Bohemian Hotel Autograph Collection a great choice for those living on the eclectic side.
The Dewberry Charleston
Location: 334 Meeting St., Charleston, SC 29403
Why you should stay here: Mid-century modern meets ultimate luxury. Once a federal office building commissioned by President John F. Kennedy, The Dewberry Charleston will leave you wanting for nothing. The swanky hotel features a rooftop bar and the Citrus Club, which provides a bird’s eye view of the city, as well as a James Beard Award-nominated cocktail lounge, The Library.
The Vendue
Location: 19 Vendue Range, Charleston, SC 29401
Why you should stay here: An art lover’s dream. With more than 300 pieces featured throughout the hotel, The Vendue is like an art gallery you can sleep in. Corridors and galleries are lined with art from both local talent and from artists around the globe. To top it off, The Vendue is home to the #1 rooftop bar in Charleston.
Zero George
Location: Right Side, 0 George St, Charleston, SC 29401
Why you should stay here: Understated elegance and complimentary bikes. Step back in time without giving up the comforts of the 21st century at Zero George. Named for its ideally located street address, the boutique hotel’s guest rooms, studios and carriage houses surround a private garden courtyard to create an enchanted experience.
Where to eat
Butcher and Bee
Location: 1085 Morrison Drive, Charleston, SC 29403
Cuisine: Farm-to-table
Eat here for: Out of this world brunch. In a tie too close to call, Butcher and Bee and The Obstinate Daughter (see below) have brunch menus that make you wish everyday was a Saturday or Sunday. You can’t go wrong with an Old Danger pizza at The Obstinate Daughter or the Whipped Feta and a Bloody Mary at Butcher and Bee — they are bloody delicious.
Chez Nous
Location: 6 Payne Ct, Charleston, SC 29403
Cuisine: French
Eat here for: Neighborhood feel.The self-proclaimed pint-sized Chez Nous is nestled in an alley in historic downtown and features a small but mighty French-inspired menu that is hand-written in perfectly elegant script each day. Très délicieux.
The Darling Oyster Bar
Location: 513 King St, Charleston, SC 29403
Cuisine: Seafood
Eat here for: Raw bar done right. Pull up a stool (if you can get one) at The Darling Oyster Bar. Packed with fresh gifts from the sea, the endless raw bar is a must for seafood lovers.
Fleet Landing
Location: 186 Concord St, Charleston, SC 29401
Cuisine: Southern American
Eat here for: Water views. Harbor views and seafood-stuffed hushpuppies _ name a better combo. You can find both, along with a menu of Southern staples and playful cocktails at Fleet Landing.
Halls Chophouse
Location: 434 King St., Charleston, SC 29403
Cuisine: American steakhouse
Eat here for: Top-notch everything. From food and drinks to atmosphere and service — they’ve even been known to send hand-written thank you notes to guests — Halls Chophouse is not to be missed. For a true Southern experience for your mouth and your ears, check out the Sunday Gospel Brunch featuring the Gullah and spiritual acapella group the Plantation Singers.
The Obstinate Daughter
Location: 2063 Middle St, Sullivan’s Island, SC 29482
Cuisine: Southern American
Eat here for: A delicious brunch. (See above).
Republic Garden and Lounge
Location: 462 King St, Charleston, SC 29403
Cuisine: Small plates
Eat here for: The scene (and to be seen). For the ultimate Charleston day and night life experience, head to Republic Garden and Lounge, where you’ll find live entertainment each night and an extravagant outdoor garden that provides one of the most Instagrammable backdrops in the city.
Sugar Bake Shop
Location: 59 1/2 Cannon St., Charleston, SC 29403
Cuisine: Desserts
Eat here for: Sweet tooth satisfaction. An institution in Charleston, Sugar Bake Shop hits the sweet spot with its cupcakes, cookies, cakes and pastries. The lemon curd and red velvet cupcakes are not to be missed.
Things to do
Take a stroll along The Battery seawall and see the historic homes on Rainbow Row.
Enjoy a boat trip around Charleston Harbor with a stop at Fort Sumter National Historic Park.
Soak up the sun at one of the Charleston area’s breathtaking beaches: Folly Beach, Sullivan’s Island, Isle of Palm, Kiawah Island or Seabrook Island.
Spend the day shopping on King Street and take a photo by the infamous Pineapple Fountain at Joe Riley Waterfront Park.
Trot through the cobblestone streets in a horse-drawn carriage ride and historic tour with companies like Old South Carriage Co., and Palmetto Carriage Works.
Visit the expansive, 500-year-old Angel Oak Tree that covers more than 17,000 square feet.
Wander through The Historic Charleston City Market and pick up some local, handmade treasures.
Learn about the history of the area by visiting sites along the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor and the Old Slave Mart Museum downtown, as well as the oldest plantation in the South, Magnolia Plantation & Gardens.
Channel your inner foodie and take in one of the country’s hottest food scenes with a culinary tour of Charleston.
Meander through graveyards, amble through old jail cells and experience the haunted side of Charleston on a ghost tour hosted by Bulldog Tours or Old Charleston Walking Tours.
Don’t leave before you…
One last “bite” of info if you are looking for a more off-the-beaten-path adventure in Charleston. Head out with Capt. Cris Miller, a 25-year decorated U.S. Navy veteran and diver, to hunt for shark teeth. Miller just launched her private boat excursion business, Burnt and Sandy, in May 2021 following the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on her work in the food and beverage industry (she even offered free boat rides to all those in the food and beverage industry her first month in business). Burnt and Sandy offers visitors customizable trips to discover marine life, shells, shark teeth and other Charleston-area treasures.
