24 Hours of Booty is back — get ready to pedal all night at this Charlotte tradition.

If you spent last year in a Netflix-and-carb-induced couch coma while hiding from COVID-19, here’s your chance to come out of it: 24 Hours of Booty is back for its 20th year — and in person (with a virtual option).

Last year, the annual ride that raises money for 24 Foundation went virtual due to the coronavirus. Thanks to the new CDC recommendations and Gov. Roy Cooper’s lifted restrictions in North Carolina, the team is ready to move back to an in-person format, with a few added safety measures.

Here’s what you need to know:

When: July 30-31, 2021 | Friday 7 p.m.-Saturday 7 p.m.

July 30-31, 2021 | Friday 7 p.m.-Saturday 7 p.m. Where: “Looped” (in person) riders will meet on The Booty Loop in Myers Park. “Unlooped” (virtual) riders, you’re free to go anywhere: your favorite flat street or hilly mountain, it’s up to you.

: In-person riders and walkers ages 12 and older: $75; children ages 8-11 and walkers ages 4-11: $50; virtual riders and walkers ages 12 and older: $45 for adults; and kids 11 and younger: $25. *Note: Fundraising is necessary for in-person participants and encouraged for virtual riders. The amounts vary and are detailed on the site.

Fundraising is necessary for in-person participants and encouraged for virtual riders. The amounts vary and are detailed on the site. Sign up on the 24 Hours of Booty website.

on the 24 Hours of Booty website. COVID-19 precautions: There will be a checkpoint with a COVID-19 questionnaire and a temperature check, and masks are required while gathering. The team continues to monitor CDC, state and local guidelines and will change any safety protocols as needed.

There will be a checkpoint with a COVID-19 questionnaire and a temperature check, and masks are required while gathering. The team continues to monitor CDC, state and local guidelines and will change any safety protocols as needed. After party: Will be at Sugar Creek Brewing, 7:30-10 p.m. July 31. Tickets: $12 for adults (includes beer/soda ticket) and $6 for kids.

