24 Hours of Booty is back — get ready to pedal all night at this Charlotte tradition.

The 19th annual 24 Hours of Booty will be in-person in 2021. It was virtual in 2020 because of COVID-19.
The 19th annual 24 Hours of Booty will be in-person in 2021. It was virtual in 2020 because of COVID-19. Dierdra Laird Observer file

If you spent last year in a Netflix-and-carb-induced couch coma while hiding from COVID-19, here’s your chance to come out of it: 24 Hours of Booty is back for its 20th year — and in person (with a virtual option).

Last year, the annual ride that raises money for 24 Foundation went virtual due to the coronavirus. Thanks to the new CDC recommendations and Gov. Roy Cooper’s lifted restrictions in North Carolina, the team is ready to move back to an in-person format, with a few added safety measures.

Here’s what you need to know:

