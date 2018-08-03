A Charlotte broadcaster quoted Cardi B on live TV. Here was the rapper’s response.

When a Charlotte meteorologist needed a way to discuss the city’s recent rain, he turned to lyrics from rapper Cardi B.
The moment happened Thursday morning on Fox 46. Meteorologist Nick Kosir was providing a live weather forecast, when he used lyrics from the musician’s song “Drip” to describe storms that passed through the Charlotte region the night before.
“To quote Cardi B: Last night, mother nature ‘came through dripping,’” Kosir said, before adding the city should brace for more rain.
He posted a 14-second clip of the moment on Twitter and mentioned the rapper directly.
“When you quote Cardi B during your live TV weather forecast,” he wrote.
The clip was viewed more than 488,000 times as of noon Friday, and gathered recognition from Cardi B herself, who quoted the post.
“North Carolina always been lit,” she replied.
Kosir enjoyed a brief celebrity from the interaction, as the rapper’s fans responded with gifs of the musician and her catchphrases. Kosir just had one request for Cardi B.
“Keep those bangers coming,” he said in response.
Maybe future songs will inspire other weather analyses.
Comments