Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | Aug. 24-31

Friday
▪ The annual Southern Women’s Show features three days of fashion, food, shopping, beauty, fitness and health, celebrity guests, pop-up boutiques, samples, make-up tips and hair tricks, cooking classes, fashion shows, speakers and more. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Charlotte Convention Center. Single-day tickets are $10-$12 or $6 for kids; a three-day pass is $15.
▪ Orny Adams, who played Coach Bobby Finstock on MTV’s hit “Teen Wolf,” continues a three-night run at The Comedy Zone. The actor/comedian has done numerous late-night appearances and two comedy specials, and after six years on “Teen Wolf,” he’s back on the standup beat full-time. $20-$25, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
▪ “Walking Dead” star Danai Gurira’s acclaimed “Eclipsed,” the story of five women trying to survive captivity and enslavement during the second Liberian War, was the first major play to feature a female African-American creative team and cast. 8 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays (through Sept. 1). Duke Energy Theater, Spirit Square. $14 and up.
Saturday
▪ Legal Remedy Brewing in Rock Hill marks its fourth anniversary at its all-day Beerthday Celebration, featuring live music on two stages and beer and food specials. Performers include Ephraim Scott Sommers, John Sipe, Craig Lentz, Heywire, Quasar Hustle, Chase Warren & the Homewreckers and more. Noon; music begins at 1 p.m. Admission is $5; food and beverage tickets are $5 each.
▪ With the NFL’s regular season just two weeks away, Buffalo Wild Wings’ flagship location in uptown hosts a Fantasy Football Draft Party where you can simultaneously pick your players and your poison. Individual fantasy football players, teams and leagues are welcome, and the free event includes prizes and giveaways. Noon. RSVP on Facebook; reserved tables are available.
▪ The Charlotte Film Society presents Durham-based filmmaker Nancy Buirski’s “The Rape of Recy Taylor,” a documentary about an Alabama mother and sharecropper who, at 24, was kidnapped and gang-raped while walking home from church in 1944 — then spoke up and identified her white attackers. Buirski will be on hand to talk about the film and answer questions following the screening. 2 p.m. Wells Fargo Auditorium in Knight Theater. $10 ($5 for Film Society members).
▪ Now in its 19th year, the Charlotte 48 Hour Film Project showcases 25 seven-minute shorts that local filmmakers each completed within just two days’ time. Winning films will be screened at the international Filmapalooza festival and the Short Film Corner at Cannes. The films are divided into two blocks, with 2:30 and 6:45 p.m. screenings. Knight Gallery in Spirit Square. $11.98.
▪ Charlotte Improv joins Tara Brown, Mom’s Adhesive and Sunday Supper for A Night of Improv & Standup Comedy to Benefit Project 658, which helps local children of refugees. The show also serves as a preview of what’s to come during the multi-day Queen City Comedy Experience in late September. 8 p.m. Middleton/McMillan Gallery. $10.55.
Sunday
▪ Two of Charlotte’s favorite pastimes team up for a doubleheader when the Charlotte Knights host PWX’s Battle at BB&T Ballpark following Sunday’s game. Special guests include veteran wrestlers the Barbarian, the Raging Bull Manny Fernandez and Boogie Woogie Man Jimmy Valiant. 4 p.m. Knights tickets are $8-$55; on-field VIP seating for the wrestling event is $40-$45.
Wednesday
▪ Five artists featured in the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art’s current exhibition “Wrestling the Angel” — Elizabeth Alexander, Julio Gonzalez, Herb Jackson, Linda Foard Roberts and Jim Nicholson — will discuss spiritual practice as artistic practice and religious iconography used in social critique during “Wrestling the Angel: Artists in Discussion.” 6:30 p.m. $10; $6 for museum members.
