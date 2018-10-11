Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | Oct. 12-18

Friday
▪ Ayrsley Grand Cinema’s annual Retro Horror Series takes a bite out of ’90s teen-girl-power fantasy-drama with this week of pop-culture classics. First it’s Fairuza Balk and Robin Tunney in the sisterhood-gone-wrong witchcraft tale “The Craft” (nightly at 7 p.m.), followed by the original Kristy Swanson-starring “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” (9 p.m. each night). $5 per screening.
▪ Monotone comedian Steven Wright’s Charlotte show was postponed last month due to Hurricane Florence, but the influential standup’s quickly rescheduled date is here. He’ll bring his deadpan observations and curiosity to McGlohon Theater. 8 p.m. $25-$59.50.
▪ A month after the premiere of his new Netflix special “The Contrarian” (and less than four after the release of his book “How Not to Get Shot”), comedian D.L. Hughley’s topical standup material doesn’t shy away from touchy subjects involving race, police brutality, and the political divide. 7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:45 p.m. Saturday, and 7 p.m. Sunday. The Comedy Zone. $30-$70.
▪ Free Reign Theatre Company and WFAE take the swashbuckling action from Shakespeare’s works and cram it all into one show: “[They Fight]: The Best Staged Fights in the Works of William Shakespeare,” which adds a wrinkle by encouraging call-and-response audience participation that ramps up the action and energy. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Duke Energy Theater. $10-$15.
Saturday
▪ The 4th Annual Charlotte Mini Maker Faire — part of a national event series founded to ignite interest from the next generations of thinkers and creators — features more than 30 passionate inventors, engineers, artists and hobbyists (and, of course, their creations). 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Discovery Place Science. $15-$17 for adults, $13 for children, free for members and kids 2 and younger.
▪ The folks behind Goodyear Arts’ artist residencies, shows, work and event space will get their party on with Mythos, a mythology-themed fundraiser where togas and costumes (or late-’90s club wear if you frequented the uptown dance club of the same name) are encouraged. Proceeds benefit the location at Camp North End, which hosts the event. 8 p.m. Camp North End. $50-$1,000.
▪ Planet Improv’s resident comedy troupe the Chuckleheads celebrates its 11th birthday by mining laughs with The Happy Birthday To Us Comedy Improv Musical Variety Extravaganza, a fundraiser for A Child’s Place (a local nonprofit that protects and facilitates educational opportunities for homeless children). 8-10 p.m. Bryant Recital Hall in the Sloan Morgan Building at CPCC. $10.
Sunday
▪ Visart Video continues to utilize its new screening room for fun new events while celebrating local filmmakers with October Horror Week. The nightly screenings feature locally produced horror cinema and Q&As with some of the series’ filmmakers. 6-9 each evening through Oct. 20. $5.
Thursday
▪ There are no tricks up the sleeves of The Naked Magicians (aka R-rated Australian illusionists Christopher Wayne and Mike Tyler), who will bring hilariously naughty sleight of hand during back-to-back shows at McGlohon Theater. The show lives up to the title, so leave the kids at home for this one. 7 and 9:45 p.m. $19.50-$47.50; $62.50 for VIP.
▪ Columbia, S.C.-born actor/comedian Aziz Ansari has returned to the stage after laying low most of the year following accusations in January from an anonymous woman alleging that he pressured her into sex. The comeback show finds the former “Parks & Rec” star baring his teeth on topics of political correctness and quick-to-react Tweeters. 7 p.m. Ovens Auditorium. $67.
