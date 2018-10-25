Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | Oct. 26-Nov. 1

Friday
▪ The Queen City Tattoo and Arts Festival features on-site tattooing, tattoo contests, more than 200 vendors, 300 tattoo artists from around the world, and a number of other attractions for both the already inked and the simply curious. The “art” in the name isn’t limited to tattoo arts. Pumpkin carving, chalk art, oil painting and cartoon art will also be displayed and demonstrated, plus there’ll be face- and pumpkin-painting for the kids and a costume contest. Other guests include reality stars, UFC fighters and musicians. 2-11 p.m. Friday, noon-11 p.m. Saturday and noon-8 p.m. Sunday. Charlotte Convention Center. $20 for a day pass, $45 for a weekend pass.
▪ Charlotte Symphony Pops takes a journey to Broadway, delving into The Music Of Andrew Lloyd Webber and More with timeless selections from “Phantom of the Opera,” “Cats,” “Chicago” and “Frozen.” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Knight Theater. $19-$154.
▪ As the star of the sometimes-controversial early-’00s sitcom “Titus,” comedian Christopher Titus pushed the envelope, often taking on subjects other TV stars wouldn’t touch. His stand-up shows tread that same dark-yet-hilarious comic territory — what he calls “hard funny.” This time he’s focusing on current events with the timely Amerigeddon Tour. 8 p.m. McGlohon Theater. $25-$100.
▪ Theatre Charlotte premiers its latest production, “The Philadelphia Story,” about the eve of a spoiled heiress’ second marriage. Will the socialite make it to the alter at all? That’s the question at hand as she’s visited by unwelcome guests like her ex and the paparazzi in Philip Barry’s hit Broadway comedy.8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Eloise MacDonald Playhouse. $28.
Saturday
▪ While crowds have come to expect jousting, blacksmithing, falconry, people-powered rides and merry-making skits, this year’s Carolina Renaissance Festival introduces something new: a 30,000-gallon tank full of swimming, waving, sunning mermaids. The Living Mermaid Faeries of the Sea exhibit joins the games, shows, marketplace and pub crawl ($49, reservations required) on the growing list of attractions. $24 for adults, $14 for ages 5-12. 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through Nov. 18.
▪ Revered for his behind-the-scenes work as co-creator/director of “Chappelle’s Show,” a writer (“Half Baked”), a director (“Inside Amy Schumer,” “The Mindy Project”) and producer, Neal Brennan is also a killer standup comedian who has piled up accolades for his John Legend-produced off-Broadway show “3 Mics.” This weekend, “The Daily Show” correspondent steps out of the shadows for the Here We Go Tour. 7 p.m. Booth Playhouse. $33-$37.
Sunday
▪ Hayao Miyazaki’s 2001 classic “Spirited Away” returns to theaters for a three-day run. The biggest Japanese film of all time, the coming-of-age tale is considered one of the greatest animated features in the genre’s history and is the only hand-drawn and foreign language film to win the Oscar for animated feature. Dubbed versions of the film screen Sunday and Tuesday, with the subtitled version showing Monday. 12:55 p.m. Regal Stonecrest at Piper Glen 22 and AMC Concord Mills 24. $13.40.
Monday
▪ With its champion Roman Reigns relinquishing his title to take time off to battle leukemia and the ongoing controversy over its upcoming pay-per-view event in Saudi Arabia, WWE is in a precarious position as Monday Night Raw rolls back into the Spectrum Center. One wrestler to keep an eye out for is Sherrills Ford’s Braun Strowman; and as for storylines, fans will get to see the aftermath of Dean Ambrose’s attack on Shield brethren Seth Rollins. 7:30 p.m. Spectrum Center. $28.50-$450.
