Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | Jan. 4-10

Friday
▪ The Ziad Jazz Quartet kicks off the 2019 edition of its Jazz at the Bechtler series with a pair of Post-Holiday Blues IX: Many Shades of Blue shows, featuring songs by Herbie Hancock, Lee Morgan and Jimmy McGriff. Special guest Kobie Watkins — who has toured with Sonny Rollins and Arturo Sandoval, among others — joins the band on drums. 6 and 8:15 p.m. Bechtler Museum of Modern Art. $16 ($10 for members).
▪ Pittsburgh-born Korean/Irish-American comedian Steve Byrne (of TBS comedy “Sullivan & Sons”) continues his run at The Comedy Zone with four shows, which are serving as prep for his fifth one-hour comedy special. Most recently, he appeared in the Comedy Central reality spoof “Another Period.” 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. (also 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday). $20-$22.50.
Saturday
▪ If you notice clothes flying through the air along South Boulevard on Saturday, don’t be alarmed: It’s just the inaugural Strip It to Give It. Runners are asked to remove a layer of clothing at every mile marker along their respective route, and articles left along the 8K, 5K and Fun Mile paths snaking through South End will be washed, dried and donated to the homeless. In addition, proceeds will benefit the Jimmy Core Foundation and RunningWorks. On-site registration opens at 9 a.m.; the 8K and 5K begin at 11 a.m., and the Fun Mile begins at 12:30 p.m. Triple C Brewing. $15-$45.
▪ The Mint celebrates the second year of its Art Crush podcast — as well as the closing of its new museum-wide project ConstellationCLT — with its Art Crush + ConstallationCLT Party and live podcast taping. Charlotte street-art duo Arko + Owl (whose murals can be seen from Camp North End to NoDa’s Neighborhood Theatre to Common Market in Southend) will discuss their work with Sheri Lynch and Stacee Michelle during the evening’s live podcast. It’s also the last chance to catch the current exhibit’s whimsical 3-D installations. With music from DJ Fannie Mae. 7-10 p.m. Mint Museum Uptown. $10 (free for museum members).
Sunday
▪ The classic fairytale gets a 20th-century makeover in Matthew Bourne’s Cinderella. Set in London during World War II, Prince Charming is now an RAF pilot who falls in love with the title character just in time for the couple to be separated by the Blitz. 1:30 and 7 p.m. (also 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 8 p.m. Jan. 11, and 2 and 8 p.m. Jan. 12. Belk Theater. $25-$94.40.
Tuesday
▪ After nearly five years, Justin Timberlake returns to Charlotte for his Man of the Woods Tour, which picks up in D.C. Friday after wrapping its first leg in October. The rare multi-hyphenate singer/actor/dancer’s current tour is a spectacle combining state-of-the-art production with the rural theme of his latest album, as a (fake) tree- and grass-lined stage snakes through the crowd amid lights, projections and lasers. 7:30 p.m. Spectrum Center. $89 and up.
▪ Peek behind the scenes of daytime’s longest-running soap as “General Hospital” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson (who play Jason Morgan and his sidekick Damien Spinelli) return for an evening of storytelling and laughs. Playing on the chemistry that sparks onscreen, Stone Cold & the Jackal — which is also the name of their podcast — treat fans to an endearing relationship similar to the one they share on the ABC series. 7:30 p.m. The Comedy Zone. $49 ($99 for meet-and-greet tickets).
Wednesday
▪ Local star mixologist Bob Peters and chef Michael Bowling team up for The Queen & Glass’ Beards & Aprons Guest Chef Series at the buzzed-about Dilworth restaurant. The five-course meal consists of five creations by Bowling paired with five cocktails by Peters. 7 p.m. The Queen & Glass. $100.
Thursday
▪ With its roots in jazz, Motown and classic pop and rock, Boston’s Lake Street Dive references dozens of influences as it flits from soulful originals to funky reworkings of songs by Hall & Oates and Jackson 5. The group is selling out shows nationally and stops in Charlotte with songwriter Mikaela Davis, who makes catchy indie pop prominently featuring her instrument of choice — the harp. 8 p.m. The Fillmore. $32.
